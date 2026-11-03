Teens say they’re concerned about climate change — but also don’t know much about it

MARK BRODIE: Lots of teenagers say they’re worried about climate change, but most of them also say they don’t know a lot about the causes of climate change or what to do about it. Those are among the findings of a new survey from the Aspen Institute on youth climate literacy.

Laura Schifter is a senior fellow at the Aspen Institute and leads the This Is Planet Ed initiative. I spoke with her earlier, and we started with what surprised her about what she found.

LAURA SCHIFTER: We surveyed teenagers to better understand their knowledge about climate change. I think what surprised me — or I should say what concerned me — is that teenagers don’t feel very confident in their understanding about climate change. And that was then reflected in the fact that teenagers have a lot of misunderstandings about the causes, consequences, and solutions to climate change.

MARK BRODIE: So it’s not just that teens think they don’t necessarily know the causes and the solutions; as it turns out, they really don’t in large numbers.

LAURA SCHIFTER: They don’t in large numbers. Why that’s concerning is that this is something that our children are living with today. We’re seeing sports practices closed for heat days. We’re seeing schools experience floods. We’re living with the impacts of climate change today, and this is an issue that young people today are going to have to grapple with for decades to come.

Our responsibility as educators is to really empower them to face the world that they are inheriting. Right now, we’re not doing that well enough if they don’t understand climate change.

Jill Anderson / Courtesy Laura Schifter

MARK BRODIE: Do you see it as somewhat of a disconnect that 85% of respondents indicated some amount of worry about climate change, and yet, as we’ve been talking about, lots of them don’t really understand it?

LAURA SCHIFTER: Yeah, I think it’s a disconnect. It’s a reality that I think our kids are living with. They know that something’s not right. They know that these impacts are happening around them, but then they’re not having the opportunity to learn and engage with it in school, and I think that’s where the disconnect is.

When we think about actually how to provide students with these experiences to process their worry and to be empowered to know how to advance solutions, we also need to help equip teachers with the knowledge and understanding of how to do this and how to do it well.

MARK BRODIE: What about climate change do you think should be taught in schools? Because, as I’m sure I don’t have to tell you, it can be somewhat of a controversial topic, elements of it anyway. To really make sure that students understand the facts of what is happening, how do you think schools should maybe go about teaching that?

LAURA SCHIFTER: Foundationally, all young people need to understand these four core principles that we’ve worked to develop on climate change. I’ve worked to develop them with Katharine Hayhoe, who’s the lead climate scientist with The Nature Conservancy.

At a very base level, it’s: Earth is our home; it’s getting warmer because of us; it’s changing now and that’s impacting us; but together, we can make the changes we need to build a brighter future.

All of those are expanded out, but that foundational knowledge around this is something: Earth is our home, it’s the only planet that we’ve got, and we depend on our climate and environment to thrive.

Right now, we are impacting that through how we are making electricity, through our transportation, through the way we live in our buildings and homes, through our manufacturing, how we make things that we then buy or live with, and through our food. It is really critical to understand that we’re having this impact on our environment, but similarly that there are solutions that we can advance today.

That foundational knowledge is sort of that first point. But ultimately, there are things that young people are going to have to understand in whatever profession that they do around how climate change is going to be impacting those things. The way that I like to talk about this often is the way that we think about technology right now. You and I, we know how to use a computer. I know how to use a computer in terms of writing these reports or doing this work, but do I know the internal mechanisms of how to work a computer? No. Doctors, similarly, they would need to know how to use a computer and how to work with a computer in their profession, but that might be slightly different. And then there are going to be the people that specialize in deep knowledge about a computer or engineering or anything like that.

It’s similar with climate change, in that you have to have the people that have the really deep scientific understanding of it, but then you need other people to understand how it’s going to impact the work and profession that they do. We need to provide those learning opportunities in schools as well.

MARK BRODIE: One of the other things that this study found was that only one in three teens see climate change as having a major impact on the area where they’re living. I wonder about some of the things that you talked about, how this is impacting all of our lives, but teens included. Do they just not recognize that, for example, if a soccer practice or football practice has to be canceled, that that’s why? That again seems like kind of a disconnect.

LAURA SCHIFTER: That number mirrors pretty well the way that adults think about that issue, too. I think a lot of it is around the way that we portray or have portrayed climate change in the past as being an issue that is for the distant future, or something that’s impacting the habitats of polar bears. We have not yet effectively made the connection between the heat waves that we are experiencing in oppressive ways to the fact that that’s climate change, too. And I think there are a lot of people working to make that connection; it just hasn’t resonated deeply for people that these things are climate change in action.

It’s not even just that it’s not impacting the areas where they are now. One of the things that’s interesting that the survey found, too, is that teens generally understand that this is impacting extreme weather. They understand that polar bears are losing their habitats, but they don’t understand the connections as much that this is going to make allergies worse. This is going to make or is making allergies worse; it’s making asthma worse; it’s going to impact hunger and malnutrition.

Those are the things that we need to help people better understand more broadly. We need to do a better job communicating the ways in which climate change is impacting people all across this country today.

MARK BRODIE: I want to go back to something you said about some of the basics of what students and teenagers need to be learning about, and the last one in terms of that basically the ship hasn’t sailed on this, that there are things that we can be doing to try to make things better. I wonder how important it is for especially for kids to know that, that this isn’t sort of a baked-in result, that our actions can have a difference here.

LAURA SCHIFTER: That is hugely important for young people to be able to understand. There are the things that we need to do to stop burning fossil fuels and stop relying on fossil fuels so much to prevent those future impacts from getting worse, but there are also things that we need to do to help keep our community safe and live well as these things are impacting us today.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Laura Schifter, senior fellow with the Aspen Institute, where she leads the This Is Planet Ed initiative. Laura, thanks so much. I appreciate it.

LAURA SCHIFTER: Thank you so much, Mark.