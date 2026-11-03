This Arizona city has unique requirements for fast food drive-thrus

MARK BRODIE: A small city just west of LA has decided it has enough drive-thrus and has implemented a temporary moratorium on new ones — this in the part of the country that has had them since the late 1940s.

But Culver City isn’t the only place debating the future of drive-thrus. A few years ago, Mesa was having similar conversations. And while that city did not end up banning new drive-thrus, it did make some changes to the process of approving them.

Mary Kopaskie-Brown is Mesa’s planning director. She joins me to talk more about this.

Mary, what led to Mesa rethinking how it handled drive-thru businesses?

MARY KOPASKIE-BROWN: I think in the city of Mesa, we were seeing a proliferation of drive-thrus. We were seeing a lot of drive-thrus coming along on a lot of our arterials, our collector streets, and it was starting to have an impact on the visual character of our city and kind of the aesthetics of it, as well as we were starting to see some impacts with traffic congestion because you could have one or two of these drive-thrus together. So City Council directed staff to start an analysis of drive-thrus and how we might be able to address some of the concerns that we were having in the city.

MARK BRODIE: And what did you ultimately end up doing? What are the rules — pardon the pun — of the road now?

MARY KOPASKIE-BROWN: Back in 2024, the Mesa City Council adopted a text amendment to our zoning code. In that zoning code, we looked at primarily three clear areas. One was the aesthetics of the drive-thrus. The second was the traffic congestion that was potentially being caused both on-site and off-site as cars were queuing to get through the drive-thru lanes.

And then a third area that staff identified as a concern after talking to some of our stakeholders is the potential noise impacts. As you have a call box and people are ordering their meals, if you’re in your backyard having a barbecue, you’re hearing that sound all day. We wanted to make sure that we were addressing that quality-of-life aspect of the drive-thrus also.

MARK BRODIE: And so now, if a business wants to open a drive-thru in Mesa, am I right there are some extra steps they have to go through, some studies they have to do before they’re allowed to do that?

MARY KOPASKIE-BROWN: So they have to follow our development standards that are in the Mesa zoning ordinance, and those standards really focus on those three areas. They have to do a noise study, and they have to show that they’re not going to negatively impact, say, a surrounding residential development or land use. They have to do traffic and queuing studies both for the drive-thrus that would be on-site as well as on the road, so we don’t see that traffic spilling into the roads. They have to look at anything within, say, 1,200 feet of that property, so 600 feet either side of that property, to make sure that we weren’t going to see those queuing issues.

And then they also have to follow the development standards related to the aesthetics. They have to put in screen walls or an architecturally integrated canopy that kind of hides that drive-thru so that if you’re on an arterial, you’re not seeing just a line of cars. It actually is being screened so that it just helps to improve the aesthetics of our city. It really is about what our city looks like and the impression that we want to give to both our residents and our visitors.

MARK BRODIE: What has the impact of this been, like in the last couple of years since these rules have gone into effect? What have you seen in terms of the number of drive-thrus opening up?

MARY KOPASKIE-BROWN: I don’t think we’ve seen either a huge increase or decrease in the number of drive-thrus. I think what the text amendments in the zoning code did was it allowed staff to be able to point to an authority that said, “These are the things you must do in order to do a drive-thru in the city,” where before it was more of a negotiation and it was maybe a little bit more challenging for staff. I think it kind of gave them that backing that here now are the rules.

Now if someone comes through and wants to do a drive-thru, they know exactly what the rules are. They know what they have to do. They know what they have to follow. I think it makes it clearer for an applicant, because they’re not spending their time negotiating this process. I don’t think it’s really had an impact on the number of applications that we’ve seen. It’s just made them maybe streamlined a bit.

MARK BRODIE: Do you see different types of drive-thru businesses differently? I know the rules are what they are, but in terms of the effects on the city, does it matter if it’s, for example, a pharmacy or a fast-food restaurant or a coffee place? Does that matter at all?

MARY KOPASKIE-BROWN: It does, actually. We’ve actually categorized the drive-thrus into three categories. There’s a drive-thru like a fast-food restaurant; there’s a pickup window where you can order ahead of time and then you can go and sit in the window and pick it up — so that could be at, say, a pharmacy, it could even be at a food establishment where you’ve ordered your food ahead of time on an app or whatever and then you go and you pick it up; and then the third is the ATM drive-thru lanes, because they all kind of have different times that people sit in a line to get served, and that tends to impact kind of the queuing and the noise and all of those things. If you have a pickup window, you don’t have a call box. If you have an ATM, you have a call box, but it’s in a different location than you would if you had a drive-thru. We did look and separate the three of them out so that they are treated just a little bit differently.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious what you make of the story coming out of Culver City, California. Obviously, a different state, very different city to Mesa, but that City Council there is putting a moratorium on new drive-thrus after residents had a number of the issues that you brought up that residents in Mesa had, but also some others.

I’m curious what you make of the approach that that city is taking in terms of at least a temporary moratorium, as opposed to different rules, which is the approach Mesa took.

MARY KOPASKIE-BROWN: I think that they’re two very different legislative environments between California and Arizona. We have some state legislation related to private property rights, and so we have to be very cognizant about not impeding those property rights where we’re limiting the property owner’s ability to use their land as it’s been zoned, as they purchased it.

I also think that there are places in Mesa where it is appropriate to have drive-thrus and there are places where it may not be as appropriate. In our downtown area, you really want pedestrians to be prioritized. You want them to be kind of the focus of what’s going on. The drive-thrus downtown, suddenly what you’re doing is you’re shifting that and you’re making the downtown area more of an auto-focused area. They may not be appropriate in downtown, but they may be appropriate, say, in some areas out closer to the east side of the city. As long as we’re following the rules for the drive-thrus, there may be more of those right off of the freeway type of areas where it is more appropriate for a drive-thru. But in our more urban settings, we really don’t want to see those drive-thrus because they kind of impede on that pedestrian experience.

I think Culver City is also very different. It’s a very small city. It’s also a very historic city. And I think that what they’re trying to do is to kind of protect that character. Drive-thrus, I guess in the opinion of the City Council, kind of conflict with kind of who they are as a city. So I think in Mesa, there is a place for drive-thrus, but maybe not every place.

MARK BRODIE: It sounds like, you know, absent the state law, if that were not necessarily a factor here, it sounds like you maybe wouldn’t even want a blanket moratorium in Mesa on drive-thrus, because as you say, there are certainly places where you maybe don’t want them, but there are other places in the city where they’re perfectly fine.

MARY KOPASKIE-BROWN: When we went through this process with our stakeholders, with the Planning and Zoning Board recommendation, with City Council, I think that that is very much what we heard: There are places where drive-thrus seem to be appropriate; there are places where they’re not appropriate. When we did our text amendments and we identified where they would be located, those were some of the things that we had looked at, making sure that we weren’t doing anything against that private property rights legislation that’s out there.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Mary Kopaskie-Brown, planning director with the city of Mesa. Mary, thanks so much. I appreciate it.

MARY KOPASKIE-BROWN: Thank you, Mark.