Democrats pick up big midterm election wins across the board in Arizona

LAUREN GILGER: Election night 2026 was a blue wave across Arizona and the country, and not a small one. Democrats’ predicted wave was more of a tsunami, in fact, a repudiation of President Donald Trump’s second term that’s being felt nationwide.

Here in Arizona, there are still many ballots left to tally, but Democrats are holding sizable leads right now in many major races, and Republicans have already conceded in some. The Secretary of State’s Office has been decided by AP, the attorney general, the governor’s office and more. This in a state where Republicans are used to running the board.

KJZZ’s Camryn Sanchez joins us now from our politics desk to give us the latest results and what we’re still watching for this morning. Good morning, Camryn. Hope you got a little sleep.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Hi. Yes, I did.

LAUREN GILGER: A very little bit, I’m sure. OK, so Camryn, this was quite a night for Democrats in Arizona.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I know. I think we’d heard predictions obviously of a blue wave, not just in Arizona, but nationwide. But like you said, this was, I think, a much bigger, bluer wave than even we had anticipated.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, so let’s talk first about those races that have already been called by AP, the top-of-the-ticket races already kind of there, right?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Correct. All called for Democrats, just like it was four years ago, or at least somewhat similar: a blue wave that means we’re going to keep on Katie Hobbs (as governor) and Adrian Fontes as secretary of state, and Kris Mayes as attorney general.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So, still a sizable number of votes left to count. What are we expecting, though? Could these races shift? Are we expecting some of these Democratic leads in many of these races to narrow as the day goes on?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: I think we still might see them narrow a bit, but I am not expecting those particular few races to flip.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes. OK. So, you were at the Republican Congressman Andy Biggs’ party last night in Chandler. Tell us what he had to say when this race was getting further apart, it sounded like.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, the tone was kind of subdued there. Biggs and Petersen both spoke. They said they have been looking at the numbers and that they acknowledged that there’s a pretty sizable gap. He didn’t officially concede anything, but I think he was sort of preparing everyone for the worst.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Warren Petersen there, the Republican nominee for attorney general. And this was not just a win for Gov. Katie Hobbs, right? Like, Camryn, this is looking like it could be a pretty big win. And I think that’s notable, right? Because just four years ago, she barely won this race, right?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah. And also, Mayes, a few years ago barely won her race by an even smaller margin. I think that some of it can be attributed to Hobbs getting and spending a lot of money. Some of it can be attributed to just her getting lucky with this ginormous, nationwide blue wave. But she might get super, super lucky and even have a Democratic majority in the Legislature to deal with.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, and we’re going to talk more about that later on in The Show today. I want to head downballot a little bit, Camryn. The superintendent of public instruction race was kind of one of these statewide races that we expected to be, based on the early polling, a little closer. Conventional wisdom thought that Republican Kimberly Yee here might be able to defeat Democrat Teresa Leyba Ruiz. Where does that race stand now?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, currently, as of early results from this morning and last night, Leyba Ruiz is leading by roughly 53% of the vote, so that’s a pretty decent margin over Yee, who’s at 47-ish. Again, it’s possible that that will close up a bit, but I’m not necessarily anticipating that one flipping. And typically, we’ve had superintendents of public instruction in the past who are Democrats in more recent memory, as opposed to treasurer, for example.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, I want to talk about some of the federal races on the ballot. There are of course many congressional districts that were not close at all and were not expected to be. But there were a few toss-up seats that Democrats around the country have been watching really closely heading into this election. Let’s start with CD1, Congressional District 1, where we had Democrat Amish Shah, and he’s beating right now former NFL kicker Jay Feely, who was picked by the president, essentially, to run for this seat. He’s up how much at this point, Camryn?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: He’s up about 53% to Feely’s 45%. And keep in mind that the Libertarian candidate’s also pulling a few points there. But yeah, Shah had a lead, early results, and has been able to pretty much hold on to it. That gap hasn’t narrowed too much. He, I think, is anticipating that this is going to be a victory, and it’s pretty significant in a district where David Schweikert, the Republican congressman, had been representing the area for like 15 years. And Shah being a Democrat is a big change.

LAUREN GILGER: Big change as well we could be seeing in CD6. We have Democratic challenger JoAnna Mendoza leading Republican incumbent Juan Ciscomani down there in southern Arizona here. Ciscomani was kind of targeted, right? Like he was seen as one of the most vulnerable Republican incumbents in this year’s midterms. What’s this race looking like? How close?

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: That’s true, but he was also targeted previously and it was not surmountable for Democrats before. Currently, again, as of early this morning, Mendoza’s holding about a 53-point lead, Ciscomani’s at about 45%, with the third-party candidates taking about 2% out of that. So, it’s been a lead that she’s been able to hold on to so far. We haven’t seen the gap closing that much.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, let me ask you about two other kind of interesting races at the congressional level before I let you go here, Camryn. We’ve got the race in CD5 between Republican Mark Lamb, who is expected to win that, this is a Republican district. CD8, Republican Abe Hamadeh is up, but these are both looking like they might be tighter races than usual.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Yeah, weirdly tight races. There was even a point early last night where Mark Lamb was losing very slightly to Democrat Elizabeth Lee. And these are both not considered to be competitive districts. These are districts that are drawn pretty red. So for Hamadeh and Lamb to even have to campaign is unusual. I think that the Hamadeh campaign wasn’t really a campaign, and so for the Democratic candidate to get nearly 49% so far is pretty shocking.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah. Talk about a blue wave across the country. Lots to watch in those races and many more as the days continue here. KJZZ’s Camryn Sanchez with our politics desk. Camryn, thanks so much. Get some sleep.

CAMRYN SANCHEZ: Thank you, I will.