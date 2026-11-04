How a 2026 blue wave landed in Arizona — plus what's next for Democrats and Republicans

LAUREN GILGER: All right, well, as we said, Democrats’ blue wave materialized in a major way last night here and across the country. Democrats in Washington took control of the House and the Senate, flipping many races that would have been considered impossible just a few years ago.

But there are still tens of thousands of votes left to count here in Arizona, and big questions remain about what this potential political transformation could mean in our state.

Here to break it all down, we have Lorna Romero Ferguson, a political consultant with Elevate Strategies. Thanks, Lorna, for coming in. Appreciate it.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Morning.

LAUREN GILGER: Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting. Good to see you. Saw you last night at the Democratic headquarters. Thanks for coming in.

SAM RICHARD: It’s so great to be here.

LAUREN GILGER: I’m sure you’re both tired, I appreciate it. All right, so let me just start with a reaction question, and let’s start with you, Sam. Was this anywhere near what you were expecting on a national level or a state level last night?

SAM RICHARD: I think that we were definitely expecting a strong response to a president that pulled us into a war that nobody asked for, with inflation out of control, with people really struggling to make ends meet in an economy that’s really good for the billionaires at the top and not for a broad swath of what Arizona and the country was looking for.

I did not expect it to be this much of a repudiation of what Trump brought to the table and what Arizona Republicans who support President Trump also brought to that table. Don’t forget, we ended our legislative session so the leaders of the Legislature could go see President Trump in Washington, D.C.

So, there was absolutely a connection to national conversations and national politicians, the man himself in Trump. So, I definitely expected a response. But walking into a supermajority, not just leading the chamber for the first time in 60 years, but having a potential 37 members of the caucus is beyond anybody’s wildest dreams.

LAUREN GILGER: We’re going to break down those numbers in a moment, but let me just get your reaction initially as well, Lorna, from the other side of the aisle. What are you thinking?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Yeah, I mean, definitely not a good night for Republicans. There’s no sugarcoating it, and I think it was worse than we expected. I think we knew that from the national perspective, that obviously having CD1 race and CD6, these really close races in Arizona — so Juan Ciscomani and the open seat in CD1, which had Jay Feely and Amish Shah — that these were going to be races that determined the makeup of Congress, right? And that also that was going to have an impact on statewide races, because we’ve been seeing that trend over the past four or five election cycles in Arizona: Democrats doing better on the statewide ballot.

There was always a question of how far is that going to trickle down to local races, these legislative races. We’ve heard Democrats for the past 10 years saying, “This is the year we’re going to take over one chamber. This is the year that we’re going to have a split Senate.” And obviously, and we have those handful of legislative districts that are close, so we saw that that was probably going to be too close for comfort or potential flip.

I agree with Sam: I don’t think anybody saw that it was going to be to this magnitude, and to the fact that we’d also be looking at these districts, legislative districts that on paper are strong Republican holds, that are very close or right now a Democrat’s potentially winning. I think those numbers are going to flip as we get more ballots that are tabulated today and the next few days, but this is a lot worse than Republicans had anticipated going into election night.

LAUREN GILGER: And we’re in a state, we can’t forget, with a 300,000-some registration advantage for Republicans, right?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Correct. Correct. This is a right-of-center state when you look at it on paper, right? That Republicans have a voter registration advantage, independents typically lean more Republican, and then Democrats have on paper a disadvantage.

And so, this comes down to, everyone talks about a blue wave. Yes, those candidates with a “D” next to their name were much more successful last night, but that’s because Republicans are upset with their own party. Democrats don’t win last night the numbers that they do without Republicans voting against their own party and supporting a Democrat, same thing with independents.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, so let me ask you both about that, and what we potentially saw at least from what we can tell right now based on turnout, right? Was this a high-turnout election? Was this Democrats showing up en masse, being excited about their side of the ticket, or was this Republicans voting for Democrats? What do we know?

SAM RICHARD: I mean, I absolutely think it was a large response to the current state of affairs. So, there absolutely was a bunch of Republicans who wanted to vote against their party to send that message. But I also think, to recall the words of the late, great Mario Cuomo, who said, “We campaign in poetry and we govern in prose,” right? So, voters responded to the poetry, right? They’re now going to have to respond and react to the prose of what that governance is going to look like.

And I think we just heard from Leader De Los Santos a very measured response. I mean, this is a day where he and his colleagues could have taken a victory lap, really spiked the football and come out with a very, very broad agenda. And I think what you heard is a really measured and deliberative approach to say, “We are going to govern for Arizona, not just the Democrats.” And I think that’s part of what Republican voters were responding to in this election, is that the Republican Party has been the party of Republicans in the governance, not necessarily governing for Arizona. So, the governing is going to be the answer to the question.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, we’ll talk more about governing, too, as we go here. But Lorna, let me ask you about the Republican side of this. I mean, we’ve been hearing for years since the Trump era began, essentially, about this division within the Republican Party: people who were never going to get on board with Trump, and people who did eventually, and people who were always there or never voted until he was around. Where does this election nationally, broadly, leave the GOP at this point?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: That is a great question. Obviously, it’s left us in shambles right now, and it’s a question of how are we going to pick up the pieces moving forward. You have a very important presidential election that started last night that is in two years, and it’s going to be a question of who’s going to be a leader from the Republican side, and not only just for their own self-worth and just because they want to be president, but actually pick up the pieces and rebuild the party.

Because obviously, what we’ve seen from last night, whoever the president is has the ability to take down an entire party from top to bottom of a ballot, based off the decisions that he’s making, or she, in Washington, D.C. And so, who is going to pick up the pieces?

Who is going to rebuild the infrastructure? Because right now, there is no Republican Party infrastructure in Arizona. It is so disjointed. You’ve had for the past 10 years a segment of the party say, “We don’t want McCain Republicans anymore. We don’t want the RINOs. We don’t want this,” and blaming this element of the party for the losses that have transpired over the past four or five election cycles, versus how do we broaden the tent and bring you back in and reframe what the Republican Party is all about.

It’s just been focused on Donald Trump for the past 10 years, and not the issues that are impacting voters. And last night, voters said, “The economy is terrible for us right now. Gas is $5 a gallon, groceries are expensive.” These are the issues that they care about, not just a loyalty to one man in Washington, D.C.

And so, it’s going to be a question of what Republicans are going to speak out, because there’s been quite a few of them that have been quiet the past 10 years from a leadership standpoint, and actually focus on the issues that voters care about, which is affordability and the economy.

LAUREN GILGER: But all about Trump, essentially. But that could be also said on the Democratic side, Sam, as you’re looking forward in the last minute or so in this segment. Are you thinking about this being a repudiation of Trump from the Democratic side, too? How do they run without him on the ballot next time?

SAM RICHARD: Yeah, I think that’s a really great frame. I think we are also on the Democratic side of the equation going to be doing a realignment and a consideration of how big that tent is. Do we have room for someone who voted for President Trump three times in the Arizona Democratic Party? That is the type of question that I think that we need to answer in the governing agenda that we put out.

But I think one thing that is going to be clear very much so is that voters made their anti-Trump statement last night. I don’t think that they’re going to want to see Trump talked about in a governing agenda, especially at the state level, right? If you’re in Congress and you do congressional hearings from an oversight perspective, I think that makes sense. But voters told us with clarity that we are done with this guy in the White House and they don’t want to hear about him anymore.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to jump back in with a little bit about what we heard from Rep. Oscar De Los Santos there, where he talked about what Democratic priorities could be, should the trends continue and they, in fact, take control, have this Democratic trifecta in the state for the first time in so long. Sam, let’s begin with you here. You said you heard something more measured than maybe could have been come out of a potential speaker’s mouth in this moment.

SAM RICHARD: Absolutely. And I think that part of that is because the caucus does have that decision to make. Later this week and into early next week, the caucuses on all sides at the Legislature are going to have their organization meetings, and that’s really where they make that choice, right?

So, of these 37 people, any one of them could hypothetically make a case to be speaker. Eighteen of those people at the moment are freshmen. So, there’s a lot of new voices and a lot of new thoughts, so I think that there is this opportunity for a fresh start both as a caucus and as a party.

But I also think that we have the opportunity to lead because we’ve stayed true to the values that Leader De Los Santos put forward in his two years as leader, and then previously he was in leadership in his first term as well. So, I think that he is definitely in a very strong position, but there are other names that are bubbling, and I think after all of the votes are counted, that’s when the conversation is really going to happen in earnest.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, lots to still be decided there. But let me ask you, Lorna, about some of the priorities we heard from the representative there about ESA reform, reform for maybe a moratorium on data centers, like these big issues that have been on the Democratic to-do list for a long time, but they’ve never been in the position to act on them. What are you watching for?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Yeah, I mean, there’s a big difference between saying things that you want to do and then when you’re in a position of authority and leadership, actually having to get it done, right? And I think it’s going to be a question of the final makeup of the Legislature, right, the final numbers of whatever the Democrat majority looks like, and the priorities of those specific members. Just like there’s different fragments of the Republican Party, the same thing on the Democratic side: You have a more progressive element, you have a more moderate element. And then you also have, again, all of them are going to be up for reelection in two years, right?

And so, these Democrat wins are in very swing districts. And so, are you going to put them in positions where they could lose that seat again in two years if you go too far with your agenda, right? So, when you talk about big issues like ESAs or data centers and whatnot, there’s a lot that you can do in that space and easily lose the electorate that you just gained the favor of. And so, it really comes down to a question of who’s the leadership going to be, and how well are they going to be able to corral their caucuses and keep them in line and look at the bigger picture, which for Democrats at this point is maintaining these gains that they have and not going too far?

Because again, this isn’t just some kind of like wholesale endorsement of a progressive Democratic agenda in Arizona. That’s not what the voters want. They’re upset with Trump. It doesn’t mean that they want local leaders at the Legislature to then implement the far-left-wing agenda. That’s not what voters are asking for.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, that’s very interesting. And that could be, obviously, applied to the top-ticket positions, too, like we have these Democrats in these top positions at the state, and now with a Democratic, potentially controlled Leg to work with. Sam, like what’s the caution there? How do Democrats do this and not take it too far?

SAM RICHARD: Well, I think that what’s really interesting here, and we’re talking about the Legislature flipping, but we’re also going to have a second term of Gov. Hobbs, who has set records almost in every consecutive year in the number of vetoes. She has been a backstop for really bad ideas. I think that bad ideas can be bipartisan. So, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gov. Hobbs is in a position where she’s vetoing bills that have passed a very progressive legislative body times two, because that’s not who she is, right?

So even though the majorities have changed, the three most important numbers remain at the Capitol, and that’s 16 votes in the Senate, 31 votes in the House, and one vote or one signature of the governor, right? Doesn’t matter what side those 16 and 31 get. If you don’t have the one, you’re not going to get there. And I think that Gov. Hobbs has shown herself to be a pragmatic, straight-down-the-middle leader in her first term. I don’t think that’s going to change at all in her second.

LAUREN GILGER: But she’s not going to be up for reelection again after this, right? Does that change the political picture for her?

SAM RICHARD: I think it gives her less caution to do what she would normally do without thought of the political consequences because she won’t have any on a personal basis, in the sense that I think that she may be more aggressive in her ability to stop more progressive ideas from reaching her desk.

LAUREN GILGER: So, the other numbers that haven’t changed, right, Lorna, are the electorate, right? Like we mentioned, this massive Republican voter registration advantage in the state, lots and lots of independents who usually lean red and maybe didn’t last night. ... You’re saying basically like their priorities haven’t changed. They’re mad about this, not endorsing this. Is it a little bit, though, an endorsement of the left?

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: I would argue no. I think it is more of an endorsement of we are hurting as an economy, right? And people are just upset that the focus has been elsewhere. Republicans have had an opportunity in D.C. for the past two years, controlling Congress and the White House, to actually get an economic policy in place that helped middle-class families, the people that they appealed to two years ago when everybody was so upset with the Biden administration, right?

And nothing was done. You can talk about H.R. 1 and Trump tax cuts and whatever, that’s not doing anything at the end of the day for families right now when they’re looking at their bills that are coming in, the cost of health insurance going up, the cost of just groceries, etc.

So, no, I don’t think this is an endorsement of a progressive agenda at all, because if you look at the Democrats, they weren’t running on a progressive agenda to win these seats in Arizona. It was more of a “Come this way. We’re going to be focused on more of these economic affordability issues.”

And so, I do think Gov. Hobbs has the opportunity — since she’s not going to be up for reelection and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to be running for anything else — to really kind of guide the party. She’s been in a leadership position statewide for four years. This is going to be new for her cohorts at the Legislature, right? She can help guide them if they want to be successful building off of this. But again, I would not say this is all of a sudden Republicans in Arizona are like, “Yeah, increase my taxes and do this, that, and the other, and let’s get businesses out of Arizona.” I don’t think that’s going to be the case whatsoever.

LAUREN GILGER: Last 30 seconds here to you, Sam. It sounds like you think Democrats understand that.

SAM RICHARD: I do. It wouldn’t surprise Lorna that I disagree with her a little bit on that point. I do think that voters really did want to give Democrats a chance. And what I will say in our short time here is that the last time Democrats had the control of the Legislature, the Democratic Party was going through their own realignment in the mid-’60s, right? That was when the Voting Rights Act and Fair Housing and all of these incredible programs that remade what it meant to be a Democrat. I think that we have an opportunity as Democrats to remake what it means to be a Democrat, and Arizona Democrats will be at the forefront of that conversation.

LAUREN GILGER: This will be very interesting.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: And just one last thought. I mean, Arizona is still a right-of-center state, right? We did not have Republican leadership statewide for 30-plus years by accident. There is a formula that works in this state, and Republicans just need to get back to basics in Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: Sounds like a remaking moment for both parties, maybe. All right, we’ll leave it there. Lorna Romero Ferguson with Elevate Strategies, Sam Richard of Consilium Consulting. Thank you both.

LORNA ROMERO FERGUSON: Thank you.