Phoenix animal shelter breaks language barriers to connect Maryvale families with pet care

LAUREN GILGER: A Valley-based animal shelter is having Spanish-speaking community health workers go into neighborhoods to answer questions people have about their pets and direct them to services they may need. Arizona Animal Welfare League did community assessments to find out what residents wanted and needed, and then sent volunteers into four ZIP codes near its shelter, which is close to Sky Harbor.

Alessandra Navidad is the president and CEO of Arizona Animal Welfare League. She spoke with my co-host, Mark Brodie, more about this, and they started with some details about this program where they’re sending community health workers into predominantly Latino neighborhoods.

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Yes, we are really excited about this new program. It’s essentially rethinking what community outreach looks like for animal welfare organizations. Community health care workers, as you know, have been around for many, many years, particularly here in Maricopa County. They have a rich history in Maricopa County, and they have built trust. They’re usually the leaders in the community that everyone goes to for a wide range of issues.

And so, kind of unrelated, but I used to work with a lot of community health workers and what we call promotoras in the space of organizing around policing issues, but they do policing, they might do health issues, right, your traditional human health issues.

And so, we decided that this might be — based off of a survey that we did, and we can talk about that — that this might be a great strategy to really start to support the pet owners in the Latino community in Maryvale to help build trust and to help increase their pet care knowledge. So, that’s the really the goal of the program.

MARK BRODIE: Now, are these community health workers whose health knowledge is in veterinary work?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: So, this is what it was not. But what we did is we partnered with PetSmart Charities about two years ago, and we did some surveying. And then what we learned is that 43% of the people that we surveyed, we surveyed about 700 Latino pet owners in communities living near the shelter, including Maryvale, and then they told us that AAWL and other providers, veterinary providers, aren’t doing enough to help teach us about how to care for our pets. So that was a real wake-up call for us, is that that was what they needed in terms of better access to veterinary care.

So that for us, once we got that information, then we decided we came up with this strategy, it’s not a new strategy, and so that’s how where we got today. So, what we did was we developed a pet care curriculum in Spanish, and then we trained them on the pet care knowledge, and then we kind of send them out into the community as our ambassadors.

Nicole Wethington Burson/Arizona Animal Welfare League Alessandra Navidad

MARK BRODIE: What were some of the questions that pet owners had about issues that maybe their pets were dealing with or questions they had?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Absolutely. So, what we did was we did a lot of focus groups like after we did the traditional surveying, and then we went in and did some focus groups with pet owners in the community. And we learned, first of all, that 90% of them told us, “Our animals and our pets are members of our family.”

But they had questions on, for example, how to introduce a new pet to the abuelita, or how to safely muzzle-train a pet, or what is DIY toys, right? Like, are there safe toys? Are there toys that maybe aren’t as safe? What are the laws? What are the rules or what are the recommendations or how do you keep your pet safe if you have a pet outdoors? And then what’s the difference between, because a lot of people came to us and they said, “Yeah, we might have pets outdoors, we also have pets indoors.” So, they have different needs.

MARK BRODIE: Those seem like maybe slightly more advanced questions. These pet owners seem like they kind of have the basics down, but maybe some of these other questions that maybe they hadn’t thought of even when they first got their pets?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Exactly, exactly, right? So, a lot of the basic questions that we got and that people were curious about, and it’s also in the curriculum, are: What are these vaccines that are required, right? What’s the difference between rabies and distemper parvo, and why do we need them, and what does a booster look like?

So, wellness and preventive care, which is was was the primary area of focus. But then you’re right, as a new pet owner, then you start to Usually, behavior isn’t the first thing that you think about, right? And so, after you’ve spent some time with a pet in the home, and then you realize, “OK, I’ve got a lot of questions about why does my dog not even want to go into the crate? And I can’t leave him alone, but how do I introduce my dog to another resident dog?” Right, all those things that are also covered in the curriculum.

MARK BRODIE: So, what have you heard from some of these folks now that these community health workers are going out and fanning out and sort of trying to answer some of these questions?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Sure. So, June, we had our first cohort of 20 women. They’re mostly women, although we will accept women and men. But they’re mostly women, and that’s our first cohort. And we’ve gotten great feedback. We continue to get feedback on community needs.

So, here’s an example where, as they start, one big learning for us was they started to reach out to families. A lot of them were doing door-knocking, and then people were concerned. They were like, “First of all, who are these people knocking on my door asking about my pet? Is this the government? Is this like somebody?” And so, we created little badges to say, “Hi, I’m a volunteer with Arizona Animal Welfare League. I’m here to help you with your pet and connect you with resources.” And so, that kind of helped to build the trust there.

And then another theme that came up was community cats, which was an issue that we knew, for example, Maryvale was struggling with. There’s a feral cat community in Maryvale, and so that is a recurring theme that now we’re trying to figure out, “OK, how can we provide more resources, do more spay/neuter in that community to help manage the community cat population?”

MARK BRODIE: So obviously, part of the goal of this is to help people figure out how to handle their pets or help their pets if the pets are needing help. Is it fair to say that’s not the only thing that you’re trying to accomplish here?

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Right, right. So, the big-picture goal is to improve the health outcomes of the animals in that community, right? I mean, that was our original goal. But the second goal, and I think it’s a very, very important goal, is to increase the pet care knowledge of both the pet owners and the community health workers, the promotoras, which is how you say it in Spanish. And so, increase the pet care knowledge so that they’re better able to care for their pet and respond to their needs. And that’s more difficult to measure.

The other thing that we’re also really interested in is does it, for example, increase the likelihood that the humans will be more likely to get their own, seek preventive and wellness care for themselves? So, that’s sort of like a secondary kind of interest of ours, because there’s a lot of research out there and it’s part of this One Health model that shows that people that have animals are going to be healthier, they’re happier, they’re able to manage their stress better.

And so, that’s one of the areas that we’re curious about to see is, “Hey, are you more likely, if you have a relationship with a veterinarian and you’re getting your pet’s vaccines, are you more likely then to get your own vaccines and take care of your health?”

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Alessandra Navidad, president and CEO of Arizona Animal Welfare League. Alessandra, nice to see you. Thank you.

ALESSANDRA NAVIDAD: Thanks so much for having me.