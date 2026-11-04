Rep. Oscar De Los Santos could be the next Arizona speaker of the House if election trends hold

LAUREN GILGER: Last night was very good to Democrats, and Arizona’s Legislature was no exception. As of the last count, it appears that both the House and the Senate could flip to Democratic control if the current trends hold, though several races are still too close to call. Representative Oscar De Los Santos could very well be the next Arizona speaker of the House if current trends hold, and he joins me now to talk about what’s next. Good morning.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Good morning.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you for joining us. I appreciate you coming on after what was a very big night, it sounds like, for Democrats.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: It was a good night, not just for Democrats, but frankly for the people of Arizona who are sick and tired of the extremism and just want people who are focused on bringing down costs and making life more affordable.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK, so I mentioned that it’s looking like, if current trends hold, this kind of mythical thing, right, in Arizona politics: Everyone has joked for years that Democrats could win the state and/or the House, or flip one or tie one. It’s kind of like the boy who cried wolf in past elections. But we’re seeing this major blue wave here and across the country. Tell us, are you confident this is going to happen?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Yeah, look, I know that there are many races still to be called, and we want to respect the democratic process. We want to make sure that votes are counted, that every legal vote is counted. But at this point, we feel confident that Arizona Democrats have flipped both the House and the Senate for the first time since 1966.

LAUREN GILGER: 1966. I mean, so how surprising is this to you? Did you expect this going in?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Well, I did expect us to win. We worked hard and recruited incredible candidates: lifelong educators, veterans who served their country for decades wearing the uniform and putting their lives on the line, while the Republican candidates were lobbyists and extreme politicians. So, I’m not surprised. But to be honest with you, I am a little taken aback by what appears to be a very, very big victory.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So, obviously, you could very well be in line to be the next speaker if things pan out the way it’s going right now. I want to talk to you then about what your priorities are, what this could look like for you. Have you been thinking about this?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Well, those are decisions that the caucus will make and we’re having those conversations, so I don’t want to put the cart before the horse. But what I do know is, for the past two years, the caucus has been laser-focused on our message and our agenda of building an Arizona we can afford. I mean, this is taking on corporate landlords who’ve come into Arizona and bought thousands and thousands of homes and priced people out of homeownership. These are companies who are using AI to price-fix and raise people’s rent.

So, we’re focused on those kinds of kitchen-table issues and bringing down the cost of housing, of health care, of child care, of making sure that data centers aren’t getting millions of dollars of tax breaks while people are getting kicked off of their health care.

LAUREN GILGER: A couple of priorities you listed there. Let me ask about housing assistance in particular. Some of these things are things that we’ve seen the governor do via executive order. If the Legislature is in Democratic control, do you think you’ve got a lot more leeway to do these things in more major ways, and what might that look like?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Yeah, look, absolutely. We agree with the governor: We’ve got to get people more housing assistance, more utility assistance. And the truth also is that we do have a tough budget picture that we’re looking at. The Republicans have decimated our public education system, as you know. The state of Arizona has lost a lawsuit for unconstitutionally underfunding public schools.

There are public schools in rural Arizona where roofs are literally caving in. So, we have our work cut out for us, but we’re looking forward to making smart investments in public education, in our public schools, in health care, in housing, and making life more affordable.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about a big issue in education, probably one of the top priorities Democrats have been talking about, thinking about, if this switch in power were to happen, which is, of course, reform to the Empowerment Scholarship Account, the ESA program, these sorts of school vouchers that have really ballooned the costs for the state in recent years. Would this be top priority for you?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Absolutely. Look, the people of Arizona, hundreds of thousands of them, signed the petition to get Prop. 212 onto the ballot because they are well aware of the waste, the fraud, and the abuse in the ESA program. I mean, people were buying diamond rings and all kinds of luxury items, even lingerie, with taxpayer dollars. That is insane. And the Republicans in the Legislature looked the other way and allowed it to happen. That will not be happening on our watch.

LAUREN GILGER: You mentioned social safety net programs which have been really cut in recent years under the Trump administration, things like SNAP, we’ve looked at Medicaid cuts, lots of affordability issues like you mentioned. But you also mentioned you’re facing a tight budget in the state. There’s not a lot of money to play with here. What other ways would you look at trying to address that affordability crisis for folks?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Look, we’re going to have to make sure that our tax code is fair and that we’re not giving away tens of millions of dollars to massive billion-dollar corporations like data centers. And we should be making sure that that money is actually going to the working families and the middle-class families of Arizona, because at the end of the day, those are our taxpayer dollars and we are not going to be robbing the poor and the middle class to give to the rich.

LAUREN GILGER: Data center reform moratorium on the table, you’re thinking?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Those conversations are definitely going to be happening.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. Let me ask you lastly in the last minute or so here, representative, about your style of leadership. Democrats have not, as you mentioned, been in a majority like this in a very, very long time in Arizona. How would you approach working with Republicans, having been on the other side of that for so long?

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Yeah, that’s a great question. My approach is, look, we should be willing to work with anybody of any party who serves in any chamber or any branch at any time if they have a good idea that makes life more affordable for Arizonans. I don’t want to get bogged down in the partisanship and the petty politics. I think that’s a big part of the reason why Republicans got trounced last night, and I don’t think we should be emulating that.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Representative Oscar De Los Santos joining us day after Election Day. Thank you very much, appreciate you coming on.

OSCAR DE LOS SANTOS: Thank you so much. Bye-bye.