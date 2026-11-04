The tight race for the next Navajo Nation president could be headed to a recount

LAUREN GILGER: Now let’s turn to KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio, who is watching another big race in another part of the state: the race for Navajo Nation president. Good morning, Gabe.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: So, we always have to remember the Navajo Nation is a sovereign nation, right? The country’s largest reservation, in fact. But it’s holding its presidential election here at the same time as the rest of the government. And this year was a big one for them. They are electing a new president. Neither of the candidates here are incumbents. Tell us about those two.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: For sure. We’ve been following this race very closely after President Buu Nygren was ousted in the primary back in July. And we knew that there would be a new president coming in: Justin Jones, he’s a New Mexico attorney and he worked for a coal mining company as a government liaison; and his opponent was Crystalyne Curley, who is the current sitting Navajo Nation Council speaker. And she is projected to win, according to the unofficial results of that election.

The count was about 32,000 votes in her favor against Justin Jones, where he’s just about 1,000 under, close to 31,000 votes total in that race. And should she become the winner of this contest, she will be the first female president of the Navajo Nation in its history.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, one of many firsts that has happened over the last 24 hours or so here. So, OK, those are the numbers. They’re pretty tight, though, Gabe, and it sounds like Justin Jones is not conceding yet. What does he have to say?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: He essentially is basically challenging the election results, the unofficial count, and is looking for a recount in this race after all of the 110 local chapters, which are each polling locations, submitted their results last night.

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s hear from him.

JUSTIN JONES: There are some dark gray mathematical errors that we’re looking at. We are not conceding! The fight has just begun!

LAUREN GILGER: So, definitely not conceding there, that message from Justin Jones last night. What about Crystalyne Curley? Is she declaring victory?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: She is. And it was really historic for her. It felt that there was a lot of wronged rights in this case, particularly with her running mate, Chris Deschene, who was a former Arizona state House rep, who ran as a presidential candidate back in 2014, but was disqualified by attorney Jones representing a pair of clients who challenged his fluency in the Navajo language.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, which is a requirement, interestingly, yeah.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. Yeah. And so, they basically, as Speaker Curley said at the time, it was poetic justice of the results of that election.

LAUREN GILGER: Coal is a big issue in this race, Gabe, and a notable one here. And I want to talk about this briefly, because it probably bodes gives us a sense of what might happen under a new Navajo Nation president, right? The Navajo Nation for so long has relied on coal power for its economic backbone, but the tides have been turning on that, obviously. And these two candidates both said they were not pro-coal.

The Future of Navajo Coal Country Coal powered the Industrial Revolution, and was the dominant fuel source in the U.S. up until the 1950s. Since then, it’s been giving way to cleaner and cheaper energy alternatives. But President Trump is strategizing a comeback story for the American coal industry. His agenda includes Indian Country.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: It is an interesting trend that we’re seeing, this kind of disavowal of candidates not feeling like they have to embrace the coal industry that has propped up the Nation and its coffers for generations, essentially. The outgoing President Nygren was very much entrenched with Trump politics and the agenda of the American coal comeback. And so, we’re seeing now that neither of the replacements will, essentially, support coal, at least publicly speaking, in this race.

Elections Republican Eli Crane widens lead over Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona CD2 The race between incumbent Republican Eli Crane and Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez remains too close to call in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a heavily Republican district that President Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. I want to take a little turn here, Gabe, and talk to you about another major race that you are watching in that part of the state: Congressional District 2, where Republican incumbent Eli Crane is facing the same challenger he did two years ago, Democrat Jonathan Nez, who is also, we should say, a former Navajo Nation president.

This race was not expected to be competitive like some of those races that Camryn mentioned just a few minutes ago. What’s it look like right now?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That is a very close race. Latest AP estimates, about 80% of the votes counted, it looks like it’s a tenth of a percent vote difference here: 136,000 votes each, give or take; difference of like a hundred or so votes.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: And we’re looking at it very close, really neck to neck, too close to call, as you know.

Last cycle, Crane won the district by about 9 points or so. At the same time, Trump carried it 15 points over Vice President Kamala Harris at the time.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. I mean, so a hugely big swing here. Is this surprising? I mean, what have you heard from folks in that part of the state about this race in particular? It had started to get some attention from outside donors in recent weeks as they realized it might not be as safe as they thought.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. I think a lot of the internal polling suggested that this is going to be a lot tighter of a race than previously imagined. I think that some of the politics at the federal level with the Trump administration, the war in Iran, the rise of costs of goods and services has trickled down into the district, where there’s a lot of issues facing voters there, especially —

LAUREN GILGER: Rural voters, especially, yeah.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Rural voters, particularly, as you mentioned, and especially like the Navajo Nation, which encompasses there. There’s about a dozen or so federally recognized tribes that sit within the CD2 district as a whole across the whole state.

LAUREN GILGER: If Nez were to pull this off and win this seat, that would be another first, right, in Congress?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: That’s correct. He’d be the first Indigenous congressman elected on behalf of the state of Arizona.

Elections Democrats continue to lead in Arizona Corporation Commission election The race for two seats on the Arizona Corporation Commission is still too close to call, but Democrats hold an early lead.

LAUREN GILGER: Last couple of minutes before I let you go, let’s talk about another, another first here, a potential one at least. You’re also following the race for Corporation Commission, which regulates public utilities in our state, like APS.

Clara Pratte is a Democrat running for a spot on that body, and she would be the first Native American to hold statewide office if she wins this. Where does this race stand at this moment?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: She is up, as well as her fellow Democrat, Jonathon Hill, in the poll there. This still hasn’t been called yet, the race, but leaning toward a likely possible win there for her.

She’s talked a lot about growing up without running water and electricity and understanding a lot of utility issues. She’s focused a lot on also saying coal is dying. She had described recently to me that the Trump administration’s this last dying breath of the coal industry, and has a lot of questions about investments and things of that sort in this energy source, as opposed to renewables. And she’s been part of an effort to bring renewable energy to tribal lands throughout the state of Arizona and beyond.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Last 35 seconds or so here, Gabe. You also have been watching the race for New Mexico governor, where Deb Haaland just became the first Native American woman to become a governor in this country’s history. What did she have to say last night?

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: I think it was a really special moment. Her daughter, Somáh, introduced her mother on stage. They had the celebration in Laguna Pueblo land, which is the tribe she’s from. She was born here actually in Winslow, Arizona. And she talked about how New Mexico is not New America, and kind of pushed back against a lot of this rhetoric from President Trump.

And she really talked about what it’s like for her struggle. She was a single mother who was dealing with a battle for sobriety, and the fact that she was able to ascend to the top seat in the state in the 250th anniversary of our nation’s founding as a Native American, it was pretty special to watch.

LAUREN GILGER: Historic moment, all right. KJZZ’s Gabriel Pietrorazio joining us, covers Indigenous affairs here at KJZZ. Gabe, thanks as always. Appreciate it.

GABRIEL PIETRORAZIO: Thanks for having me.