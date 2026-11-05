Do rattlesnakes have personalities? This researcher found that they do

LAUREN GILGER: So Mark, do you have any big phobias? Things you’re scared of?

MARK BRODIE: I’m not sure I’d call it a phobia. I’m not a huge fan of scorpions and spiders, things like that.

LAUREN GILGER: Totally fair. I have one big phobia, and it is snakes. Lifelong fear of snakes. I cannot explain.

MARK BRODIE: Totally see that. Not a huge fan of snakes either.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And they can be scary, dangerous. And our next guest says, though, they get a bad rap. She’s going to defend them. Chelsea Martin is a recent Ph.D. grad at Loma Linda University whose research focused on rattlesnakes, home here in Arizona. And she says they have personalities and social networks.

MARK BRODIE: So rattlesnakes are kind of like us?

LAUREN GILGER: Just like us. Maybe not just like us, but Martin’s research seems to show that when rattlesnakes bite in self-defense, the amount of venom that they inject depends, at least in part, on their personalities. I spoke with her more about it and how new research seems to counter the idea we might have that snakes are solitary creatures.

CHELSEA MARTIN: There’s been a lot of research lately that has kind of removed that idea that snakes are — well, rattlesnakes at least — are solitary. There’s a lot of evidence that they actually have social behavior. But I think it’s been not well studied in the past because snakes are a lot different than us, right? They’re not like our dogs and cats. They’re not cute and fluffy. It’s really difficult for us to read their facial expressions, right? And so I think people have often looked at them and thought, “Oh, there’s nothing going on there.”

But that’s not the case. We can use science and observations to better understand what they’re doing. And people have found — other researchers have found that they actually have kin recognition through scent. So they can smell other snakes and tell if they’re related to them or not, and they might actually choose to spend more time with those individuals that they’re related to.

Jonathan Davidson / Loma Linda University Health Chelsea Martin

LAUREN GILGER: Huh. So are social in a way. OK.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah. And they do even more than that. Moms will actually attend their babies. So they’ll take care of their babies for the first seven to 10 days of their life. They can form dens, so we can have large groups of snakes coming together. They also can form social networks, actually. So just like you and I have certain people we really like to hang out with or family members that we spend time with, at these dens they can actually choose to be spending more time with certain individuals than others. Some individuals are not very social, and they don’t spend a lot of time with anybody.

And then one of my other chapters in my dissertation was looking at this idea of social buffering. So that’s the idea — it’s something that we as humans do, right? If you’re going to somewhere new for the first time and you’re by yourself, as an example, that might be kind of scary. Maybe you’re a little nervous about it. But if you’re with a friend, it might not be as scary, right? Or you might not be as nervous. And so it’s something —

LAUREN GILGER: Snakes go with friends when they go to new places?

CHELSEA MARTIN: It’s this idea of like if you’re experiencing something that is kind of scary and you’re with another individual, they can help make you feel better, basically.

LAUREN GILGER: This is amazing. OK. So snakes, you’re saying rattlesnakes in particular, basically have personalities. They have individualistic kind of traits.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah. And there’s evidence of that, too. So it’s this idea that their behavior is not just random. They’re not just randomly doing things. Some individuals are more social or less social, some are more defensive or less defensive, and that’s consistent within that individual.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us about this research you did specifically on how they inject their venom, right? First just explain the fact that and how rattlesnakes inject different amounts of venom and sort of the thought process that might go into that.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Right. Well, I think there’s this idea, especially with baby rattlesnakes, that they can’t control the amount of venom that they inject, like they’re just randomly doing it. But —

LAUREN GILGER: I’ve heard that about like you want to avoid the young rattlesnakes, right?

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, but that’s not true. So snakes are very complex. They make a lot of decisions when they’re choosing how much venom to inject because venom is a valuable resource, right? They don’t want to use all of it, because then they can’t defend themselves or they can’t get food. And so they can actually make choices about how much venom to inject. And so that idea that the baby rattlesnakes can’t control how much venom they’re injecting, that’s not really true.

So they can make choices about how much venom to inject. And then there’s also this relationship with size, where the larger snakes actually inject more venom. So if you were to get bit by a snake, it would be better to get bit by a smaller one because they’re going to inject less venom, and there’s this direct relationship with how bad your symptoms are if you get bit. So if you get bit by a larger snake, typically it’s a much worse hospital experience.

So they can strike incredibly fast, and they’re making these decisions very quickly, split-second decisions that they’re making. And so when we’re looking at personality, particularly with defensive behavior, it’s kind of this idea that some snakes are more defensive, maybe they’re more scared, and so they might choose to inject more venom than a snake that’s like a little bit chiller. And they can consistently do that.

LAUREN GILGER: So you want a smaller, chiller snake if you’re going to get bit by a snake.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, I suppose that would be true, yes.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so that’s really interesting in itself. Tell us how you did this research. How do you measure how much venom a snake might give out, and how do you ascertain what the decision-making process might be behind that?

CHELSEA MARTIN: Yeah, so we were doing it in a lab. We have some captive snakes that live at Loma Linda, and we were getting them in a tube, basically a clear plastic tube, because we never handle a snake with your hands or anything. Don’t want to do that.

So we would get them in a tube, and we’d bring them up to a beaker, and they’d kind of have this choice: They could choose to bite the beaker or they could choose to not bite the beaker. And sometimes they actually wouldn’t even bite it, which is very interesting, because snakes are scared. They don’t want to interact with humans. And so when we’re holding them in a tube, that is a very scary experience. So I think, No. 1, that’s really telling that some individuals were like, “No, I don’t want to engage in this situation. I’m not going to bite.”

But most of them would bite the beaker, so it’s like a glass cup basically with a film over it. And so we recorded them biting the beaker and injecting venom. And we looked at how many pulses they gave, which is like how many squirts of their venom gland coming out of their fangs, and then we looked at the volume. And we found that amongst individuals, they were consistently giving similar number of pulses and a similar amount of volume each time they bit. And we did that three times over a six-week period.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. OK. Were you surprised by these findings as someone who studies snakes and kind of sees them in a different light? You know that they have social networks and that they use social buffering and that they are not these kind of solitary, scary creatures that they’re painted to be sometimes?

CHELSEA MARTIN: I was not surprised, but that is just because of my experience interacting and working with them. I know that before I even knew anything about snakes, when I was just kind of getting into this research, I remember learning these things and I was totally shocked and inspired, which is kind of why I decided to get into this research.

But after working with them, and you know, you work with the same individual day after day in the laboratory setting, you start to see their personalities. Just like at home we have our pets and we interact with them every day and we see that they have personalities, I started to see that with these animals in the lab. So it wasn’t that surprising to me that they do have these consistent behaviors amongst themselves.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, they are individuals in this way. I want to ask you before I let you go, Chelsea, about why you do this, right? I am terrified of snakes. It’s like my lifelong phobia. But I mean, I can appreciate the kind of research you’re doing here and painting them in a very different light. Tell us what you like about them.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Well, I appreciate that they’re a little bit of an underdog, you know? I’m kind of rooting for them. I think that they don’t get enough representation, and oftentimes when they do have representation, they’re viewed in a really negative light. And I think that there’s a lot of really amazing and fascinating things that they do, it’s just we as humans can’t perceive it. And I think that that’s really cool.

And I don’t know. I think that they’re just really important animals in the landscape. And there’s so much fear that surrounds them, and I think it’s really important that we can try to not only make snake lives better, but make human lives better, too, by helping to dispel this fear and this misunderstanding, because I really think that we can coexist with these animals, and they’re so prominent in the Southwest.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, definitely true. All right. Chelsea Martin, recent Ph.D. grad, Loma Linda University, joining us to talk about her research on rattlesnakes. Chelsea, thanks so much for coming on. I appreciate it.

CHELSEA MARTIN: Thanks for chatting with me.