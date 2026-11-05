Former Republican chair puts blame for 2026 losses in Arizona squarely on Turning Point

LAUREN GILGER: While Democrats in Arizona and around the country are figuring out what they want to do with their new majorities this week in the wake of a massive blue wave on Election Day, Republicans are picking up the pieces, playing the blame game and starting to talk about how to rebuild.

Well, our next guest this morning has some thoughts on the future direction of her party.

Gina Swoboda was the handpicked by President Trump chair of the Arizona Republican Party during the 2024 election, when the president decisively won Arizona by more than 5 points. Swoboda went on to lose the Republican nomination for secretary of state last year to Alexander Kolodin, who lost the election on Tuesday to incumbent Adrian Fontes by what’s likely to be double digits when all the votes are counted.

Elections Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes wins reelection, AP says Incumbent Democratic Secretary of State Adrian Fontes has won reelection, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Fontes overcame a challenge by Republican state Rep. Alexander Kolodin.

And she’s here in studio now to tell us more about what happened to the GOP this week, where they can go from here. Good morning, Gina. Thanks for being here.

GINA SWOBODA: Good morning, my lady. It’s an honor. Thank you.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. So we’ve got to talk about Turning Point USA first. You’ve been pretty outspoken this week already about the fact that they, you think, are responsible for some of these key losses for the GOP in Arizona.

GINA SWOBODA: Oh, yeah. I mean, when people say what is different, what went wrong, what could we do better. In 2022, Turning Point basically had the reins of the AZ GOP, of the party infrastructure, and they helped get on the ballot nominees that then went on to lose the entire executive branch.

And in 2022, the listeners will recall, we had as Republicans the wind at our backs, right? We were not in power in D.C. We did not hold the presidency. There was every reason that we should have done well, and across the country Republicans did do well. However, here in Arizona, we lost, right?

Then in ’24, when I was the chair, because Turning Point just does not like me, and the feeling is mutual, I did not let them have any sway or say or input into the structure of the party whatsoever, like zero. And then we won, like everything that was winnable, except the one candidate that was a TPUSA candidate that did get nominated by our folks, and that would be Kari Lake, who then went on to lose that Senate seat.

However, in ’26, I was not in the chair, and I had actually no involvement in what was going on. And Turning Point was handed the reins of the get-out-the-vote operation again. They did expenditures. They nominated people. They spent against — obviously, I’m not objective about it — they spent against candidates like myself, against the Corporation Commission candidates, against everyone that was not, in my view, in their sphere of influence to such an extent that they could control them if they did win. And everybody lost.

So I don’t think it’s rocket science to say: when they’re involved and they pick the candidates, we lose; when they’re not involved and we go out there and listen to voters, another novel concept, then we win.

LAUREN GILGER: So this to you, it sounds like, is about the issues at hand and the candidates who can speak to those issues? Do you think they should be more centrist, essentially?

GINA SWOBODA: Well, yeah. That’s where the people of Arizona are. If you wish to become elected by the voters in a general election, you kind of sort of have to reflect their needs.

What policies — let’s put it this way: What did our legislative majority do in the last session that in any way, shape, or form reflected the concerns of the voters of Arizona in a general election? I kept asking them over and over again to put Prop. 123 on the ballot. I said, we need guardrails on the ESAs. Now, you know, that’s like a third rail for Republican politics. Well, what is going to happen —

LAUREN GILGER: This is the school voucher issue, yeah.

GINA SWOBODA: Yeah. What’s going to happen now? They did nothing to try to assuage the concerns of the public over what was going on in that program. And you just cannot say there was not some abuse, and they can say it’s de minimis. That doesn’t matter. The voters were concerned.

They kept talking about things that were very two or three years ago. The ballot measure on boys in girls sports, or however they framed it, looks like it’s passing. I personally think that’s because people don’t want to hear about it anymore. They’re like, “Here, here. Take it. Stop. Go. We’re done.”

LAUREN GILGER: This is the trans sports measure, essentially, yeah.

GINA SWOBODA: That is not going to put bacon on the griddle.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, but this was not just Turning Point-backed candidates who lost. This was all over the country, right? This was this blue wave. Do you think this was about the Turning Point get-out-the-vote operation in Arizona, or was this just about national issues and essentially President Trump?

GINA SWOBODA: I think it’s both. I think when a state like Arizona gives the Democratic Party a trifecta for the first time in living memory — I think it’s like 1966, if not earlier. I mean, we lost mine inspector, guys, right? So that’s a national high water, king tide, as folks would say in the South.

So you had we didn’t put electable candidates on the top of the ticket. That’s one. We would have lost the executive branch. It could have been the greatest day in all the days in history like ’22, we still would have lost the executive branch. But when it flooded all the way down the ballot, that is a reflection of the national environment, but it’s the same thing.

It’s the same guys in the political operation in the White House that have provided air cover for Turning Point here on the ground nationally that go out and kill politically anyone who is trying to have a conversation about anything they don’t want to talk about. We did not talk about — how many times did we hear affordability is a hoax? Did that work for the Biden administration? How did that wind up? Again, you could see it coming.

LAUREN GILGER: People could see it coming.

GINA SWOBODA: And you know, I love the boss. I think President Trump — I prefer to think he’s in a bubble. I blame everyone around him. At the end of the day, the buck stops there. But I don’t want to hear about the Corinthian columns. I appreciate that he loves talking about that. I need to put gas in the car, sir. I’ve got things to do.

And so nobody wanted to address those needs. Everyone was very condescending and patronizing. And my least favorite part about it is I think there was this belief that we’re going to ramp up the kind of vulgarity of speech because that’s what the working-class Joes are going to respond to, and that’s going to make them come out and vote like it’s 2016, and you’re breaking kind of the fourth wall and talking to people.

And we’ve had this discussion: I identify as a blue-collar, salt-of-the-earth person. I found that very insulting. I did not appreciate that.

And here in Arizona in particular, and in other states, I heard this morning people talking about the female vote that didn’t come. And they’re like, “Oh, you can’t blame people like Turning Point.” The heck you can’t.

And Mr. Bowyer’s on Twitter talking about some woman that’s like, “You don’t know if every Republican is going to vote Republican,” and he said, “Wash your hair and go get a man.” Someone told me he was talking about me cutting my hair. Perhaps you should stop focusing on women, their personal choices, and their appearance and go out there and actually chase the ballots, which is what you claim you’re doing for the tens of millions of dollars that you’re raising.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you in the last couple of minutes we have here about the future of the GOP, which is, you know, in shambles maybe at the end of the election. I think someone described it to me yesterday, right? You have been a Trump backer from the beginning, right? But you’ve also butted heads with the Turning Point branch of the party, as we hear here.

Where do you think the GOP goes from here? Do you in Arizona return to the days of a John McCain-type Republican Party, or is this something new that you think will come next?

GINA SWOBODA: I think Peggy Noonan’s column was excellent that she wrote in the Journal about where the Republican Party nationally should go. And what she was reflecting is that, no, the old guard, quote-unquote, “establishment” party cannot reassert itself. I’ve had consultants say to me, “Well, the problem is we absorbed the working class, and the working class isn’t free market, etc., etc. The tariffs don’t work.” OK, who is your voting base? If you wanted to go 100% back to the Romney era, Romney couldn’t get elected. Like, I don’t know who they think is voting for them.

You need to look around you at who the voters are and what they’re asking you to do. If the Democratic Party that now has this majority in Congress and here in the state — I believe they’re going to wind up with a supermajority in the Legislature, and they have the whole executive branch — if they go too far to the left, that’s not where the people are. People are asking you to address the issues that are affecting their lives. That is the entire purpose of politics, is to govern.

So, no, I do not believe the Republican Party can go back to the old guard establishment. They would not implement policies for the working people. And President Trump’s team did nothing to implement, in my mind, a single policy that they said they would when they took the working class. So right now, no one is talking to the working class.

There’s an opportunity if the Democratic Party wants to go back to a DLC, Clintonian, “I feel your pain” kind of party. This is the time to do it, guys. If you don’t do that, we’re just going to be out here outside the wire.

And I will tell you my biggest concern, my lady, is that these people that registered in ’16, voted ’16, ’18, ’20, ’22, ’24, the economy, blue-collar wages, as we talked about, went up ’17 and ’18. They’re trying to get that back. I’m afraid they’ll never vote again, that they will just give up, brokenhearted, and not participate in the system, and that would be a sin, really, if that happened.

LAUREN GILGER: We’ll have to leave it there. Gina Swoboda, thank you. Appreciate it.

GINA SWOBODA: Thank you.