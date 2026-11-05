Home-based childcare centers are disappearing. That’s driving costs up even more for parents

LAUREN GILGER: Childcare as an industry is something of a contradiction. While costs have gone up dramatically for families, it’s still one of the lowest-paying fields in the country. And our next guest this morning reports one area of the industry is disappearing: home-based childcare.

This is usually smaller in-home care where just a few kids are in the care of one or two providers in their homes. These providers are licensed, and they’re also mostly run by people over the age of 50 who are nearing retirement.

Lauren Coffey had the story for the Hechinger Report, and I spoke with her more about it and how common this model of childcare is in our country.

LAUREN COFFEY: It is pretty small, actually. It’s 17% of children, which means, depending on who you ask, that’s a lot or not a lot. But around 66% of children are in the more traditional childcare centers like preschools or pre-K or the standalone centers. So it’s a smaller number, for sure, who are in these home-based centers.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. But there’s an advantage to these for folks: flexibility, sometimes language accessibility, probably cost, too, right?

LAUREN COFFEY: Yeah, it is traditionally cheaper, and like you said, more flexible. The big selling point for a lot of parents is the flexible hours where they can drop their children off either earlier in the morning or later. Some of them are even open on weekends, which is really important for a lot of parents who do have to work either nontraditional hours or multiple jobs versus the standalone childcare centers, a lot of them are 7 to 5 p.m. and there’s no really wiggle room with that.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So for this story for The Hechinger Report, you looked at the issue that this kind of industry is facing, right? For these percentage of kids in the country that are in these kind of home-based care situations, they are kind of disappearing as you found that most of the people who run them are older and nearing retirement age.

LAUREN COFFEY: Yeah, it’s not kind of disappearing. They are disappearing. It’s not in droves, but it is happening. And a lot of these places, when they close, they do not open back up. And there’s the issue that legislators are pointing to, obviously that means there’s no need for these places if they’re closing, but that’s not the case. It’s more of just the providers are aging out and there’s no one to take over.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, you cite one federal report here that says more than 97,000 small home-based providers closed 2005 to 2017. I mean, that’s a huge amount. So you’re looking in this piece here about this main question, which is who is going to replace them? Is there an answer? Is anyone replacing them?

LAUREN COFFEY: No. Which is never fun as a journalist to come across of the answer is we kind of are hoping for the best. I think a lot of people think of childcare providers as these young, fresh college graduates who are under 30 years old.

And in this home-based world, that’s not the case at all. A lot of them are over 50 years old. And a couple that I spoke to, they’re in their 60s and 70s. And they have been thinking about retirement for a long time, are concerned about retirement, not only how they’re going to pay for it, but then also what happens to their center that they worked really, really hard on for their entire careers.

There is no answer of these young people are waiting in the wings and just can’t wait to take over. It’s very much a there’s a lot of barriers to that takeover.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So they are quite literally, as you say, disappearing. The other big chunk, of course, of the childcare picture is like you said, these big childcare centers where it sounds like the workers are much younger, but they and the older workers in these small home-based care providers are also just not making enough money, right?

LAUREN COFFEY: Yeah, which is always a weird thing to come across because the big, as it should be, button with childcare is how expensive it is and how no one can afford it, which is very true for a lot of families in this country. But on the flip side, then yeah, the providers also aren’t making a living wage right now.

LAUREN GILGER: How does that happen, right? How do you have these rising costs for childcare, which if you have kids you’ve definitely experienced, I know I have, at the same time as it’s one of the lowest-paying fields in the country?

LAUREN COFFEY: Yeah, I mean people are expensive to pay with health insurance and salaries. And you need, understandably so, a lot of people when it comes to children. Many, many states, I think most, have requirements of one person for every four children. So that’s, if you have a group of 20 children — don’t make the journalist do math, but that’s a lot of employees to pay.

And so they’re kind of just trying, I think, to get the most bang for their buck, I guess, toeing the line of: OK, we don’t want to charge parents too much because then people won’t come to our center, but then we also need to pay them somewhat of a living wage. But right now we’re kind of in a lose-lose where parents really, unfortunately, can’t afford this, and then people are also leaving in droves because they can find a lot better-paying jobs in most other industries at this point.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So if you’re looking at potential solutions to this, where does the federal kind of subsidy conversation come in?

LAUREN COFFEY: That’s the million-dollar question. I think there’s just a lot of conversation about what money can do for these programs, but who’s going to pay for it? And whether it is a federal program, which is not really happening right now. A lot of it is on the states to do. And so whether or not you have affordable childcare really depends on what state you live in.

I just did a different story with The Associated Press about subsidies that states were giving parents to give a waiver to make childcare more affordable. And there’s wait lists now of thousands and thousands of families waiting to get these subsidies, and the states just don’t have the funding for it.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, fewer to go around. So it sounds like without that kind of federal subsidy bolstering up this industry and being able to lower costs for families, pay workers more, kids are just facing, families are facing fewer options for childcare in the future.

LAUREN COFFEY: Which is where a lot of them do turn to the home-based childcare, which is traditionally usually more affordable. And then those are disappearing now, too. So where does that leave everyone? We don’t know.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. We’ll leave it there for now. Lauren Coffey is a journalist, contributor to The Hechinger Report, where this piece was published. Lauren, thank you so much for coming on The Show and telling us about this. I appreciate it.

LAUREN COFFEY: Thank you so much for having me.