Hundreds of thousands of uncounted ballots provide clues in close Arizona election races

MARK BRODIE: There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to count across Arizona. Maricopa County estimates it still has about 207,000 ballots that are uncounted. At the same time, there are a number of races that are still too close to call, including several in state legislative races and a few congressional ones as well.

Where those votes are — and in what form — could help determine who ultimately wins those contests and when we find that out.

Democratic strategist Sam Almy with Uplift Strategies is back with us to walk through what we know at this point.

Sam, good morning. Welcome back.

SAM ALMY: Good morning, Mark. Thank you for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So I mentioned Maricopa County says it still has about 207,000 votes left to count. Do we have a sense statewide of how many are still out there?

SAM ALMY: Yes. The secretary of state is doing a pretty good job of putting it on their website, county-by-county breakdowns. Right now, they have about 385,000 on their website. About five counties, some of the smaller ones, have not reported that number. So I expect that number to be around 400,000 overall.

MARK BRODIE: OK. And these are obviously in different categories, right? There are those late-early ballots that signature verification has to happen. There are some provisional ballots. Can you sort of walk us through the different buckets of ballots that are still out there to be counted?

SAM ALMY: Yeah, absolutely. It gets a little wonky here. There’s ballots that were received by the mail on Monday or Tuesday. Those are going to get counted more quickly. The signature verification may have already started on it. Then they start moving into provisional ballots, looking at that.

And then, of course, there’s all those ballots, those late-early ballots that were dropped off at the polls. And every cycle, the state gets hundreds of thousands of these, and you have to still verify each one of those signatures. So that takes a little bit of time to cure everything.

MARK BRODIE: So Maricopa County says that they will have a couple of releases today, one earlier in the day and another one, I believe they said, in the evening. Where these votes are and where they’re from matters, right, in terms of maybe which way they lean and which races — especially when you get down to congressional and legislative races if they’re in those areas — it could affect some of those outcomes, yeah?

SAM ALMY: Yeah, absolutely. This is where it gets really interesting for people who really get into these numbers. They look for trends. What we see is the early ballots typically follow a trend. Then the people who showed up at the polls followed a trend.

And then once it comes down to early ballots, or late-early ballots rather, those are also going to follow a trend. And once we see one or two updates start coming out, some of these close races can start getting called, or candidates still have to be stressed for a few days.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. So what kinds of trends are you seeing so far based on what’s been released already and what is still left?

SAM ALMY: Sure. Last night, we had a smaller release from a lot of the counties: Pima, Pinal, Maricopa. Those were some of the most contested races are right now. Things got a little bit better, I think, in AZ-01. That’s in Maricopa County. It got a little bit closer in AZ-06 down in Southern Arizona. But overall, it just wasn’t enough of a ballot return to call one of those races right now.

Elections Democrat Amish Shah wins Arizona's 1st Congressional District seat over Jay Feely Shah becomes the first Democrat to represent the north Valley area — encompassing Scottsdale and Cave Creek — in the U.S. House in years. The district has long been represented by Republican David Schweikert, who Shah narrowly lost to in 2024.

MARK BRODIE: Talking about the race in the 1st District between Amish Shah and Jay Feely; in the 6th District between Juan Ciscomani and JoAnna Mendoza. Those are still in the thousands of the difference at this point. Are there enough ballots out there that one of the people who’s currently in second place could take over?

SAM ALMY: Yeah. And that’s why I think a lot of these races aren’t being called because we don’t know the trend of these late-early ballots that have come out. It’s kind of an unusual spot for Democrats to be in. Typically, we want more outstanding ballots. We were running a little bit behind. But in this case, fewer ballots to be counted is going to benefit the Democratic candidates.

MARK BRODIE: Is that the same for some of the legislative races that have not yet been called, that are still pretty close?

SAM ALMY: Yes, it is. Democrats lead a lot, especially in some of the Senate and House races. I think in the House races in particular, some of the first-place candidates can start calling like a Democratic pickup there, whether they finish first or second. That’s to be determined, the order of the candidates in the House.

MARK BRODIE: What are you seeing in some of the other counties? Because, for example, you mentioned CD6, that’s a large part of Pima County. There’s a couple legislative races in Pinal County that are still too close to call. Any trends that you’re seeing there that might lead you to believe the race will end up one way or the other?

SAM ALMY: I think right now it’s surprisingly too early to call. What I did see yesterday with the Pima County drop was that the race between Ciscomani and Mendoza tightened up a little bit. And that’s a little unusual for a Democratic county like Pima County. But again, those were ballots that came in either Monday or Tuesday, which had been trending Republican at that point. So yet to see on Election Day ballots.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have a gut feeling on when the counties will be finished, when we’ll really know for sure?

SAM ALMY: Usually these full counts take 10 to 13 days, whether or not races get called. Races will get called before then, but to be all finished up, it’s usually in that week-and-a-half range, which is very normal.

MARK BRODIE: OK. That is Democratic strategist Sam Almy with Uplift Strategies. Sam, thanks as always. Appreciate it.

SAM ALMY: Thank you, Mark.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This conversation occurred before the Associated Press called the 1st Congressional District race for Democrat Amish Shah.