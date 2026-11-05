This Phoenix City Council race is headed for a runoff. Turning Point endorsed all the candidates

LAUREN GILGER: Let’s head down the ballot a bit for our next conversation this morning to the nonpartisan races for the Phoenix City Council. Looking like we’re headed to a runoff.

The Arizona Republic’s Ray Stern has been covering the races and joins me now to talk about it more. Good morning, Ray.

RAY STERN: Good morning.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so a few seats up for grabs at the Phoenix City Council this year. Tell us where, who’s leaving?

RAY STERN: Right. So it’s an even-numbered year, and so the even-numbered Phoenix districts are what Phoenix residents are voting on. And so there’s going to be two new faces in these four districts. There’s two council people who are leaving because of term limits, and that’s Jim Waring and Laura Pastor.

LAUREN GILGER: Laura Pastor, right. And Jim Waring, one of the two conservatives on the Phoenix City Council, right? So that’s an interesting dichotomy we’re going to look at here. Let’s talk about District 2, where Jim Waring is termed out here. It sounds like it’s changed hands. Where does the count stand now? Who’s in the lead?

RAY STERN: Right now, Matt Evans is in the lead in District 2. There’s three candidates that are running for the District 2 office of the City Council, and all three of them have been endorsed by Turning Point. I asked Tyler Bowyer, who’s running Turning Point Action, why that is, how does that help voters, and they wouldn’t say. So maybe a mistake, I don’t know. I heard that it may be.

But in any case, they’ve all got some conservative credentials. It’s Danny Massa. He is a businessman. And Julie Read, she’s a former special education teacher and also has a business. She’s like a party planner.

And then there’s Matt Evans. He’s an IT software guy, and he likes to talk about how his opiate addiction is actually helping him understand what a lot of Phoenicians are going through, and he talks about that a lot.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, super interesting candidate there. Massa is the one, right, who was endorsed by the incumbent in this race, though, right?

RAY STERN: Yes. Jim Waring has endorsed him. Massa also raised a lot more than the other two, and he’s got a lot of endorsements. He started out when the first ballot drop came in the lead, and then when the next ballot drop came, he was last place. So, yeah.

But this is a very tight race. They’re all within a few hundred votes of each other. And although Matt is still in the lead, maybe that could change. But in any case, the other thing that I’m looking at is if the bottom two, Read and Massa, are kind of within recount zone. So if that stays the way it is, then I guess there’ll have to be a recount because they have to send the top two vote-getters to a runoff election.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And that runoff doesn’t even happen till March, right? So a different kind of election here at the City Council level.

RAY STERN: Yeah, it’s not over yet.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, not over yet. Not even close. So that’s District 2. Let’s talk about District 4. This is to replace Laura Pastor. And you’ve got a leader in this race by a long margin. Who’s ahead right now?

Ed Hermes for Phoenix / Courtesy Ed Hermes



RAY STERN: So the leader right now is Ed Hermes. And there’s a couple ways to pronounce his name. I’ve heard him call himself Ed Hermes. Just about everyone else calls him Ed Hermes. So I don’t think he cares about that, but I’m going to call him Ed Hermes.

He is a lawyer with Snell & Wilmer. He’s been on the Osborn Elementary School District school board for a while. He’s a real sort of energetic, somewhat grassroots candidate. And he speaks Spanish. He’s done a good job of sort of talking to both, I guess you could call it, two sides of District 4, which is more of the historic neighborhoods in the downtown, midtown area, and then it also goes into parts of Maryvale as well.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So you’ve got some different constituencies you’re talking to there. And he’s racked up quite a list of donors, right?

RAY STERN: He has got a very big list of donors. He absolutely crushed it in terms of the fundraising compared to the other District 4 candidates. There’s eight candidates in this, so it’s a very crowded race. And like I mentioned, you have to get over 50% of votes basically to avoid a runoff.

Ed Hermes actually did very well so far. He’s doing well. He’s got over 40% right now. So he probably won’t get over the 50%, so there will be a runoff. But when you look at the other seven candidates, they’re all pretty far behind. So he’s really made a massive showing here. Ashley Harder is currently in second. She also raised a pretty good amount in the second big fundraiser, but she’s actually down with the pack of everyone else who’s more like 10%.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Let me ask you about the issues at hand in this race. As you mentioned, it’s like downtown Phoenix, midtown Phoenix, the historic districts. I’m guessing housing comes into play here, and it stretches into Maryvale as well. Affordable housing on the docket?

RAY STERN: Affordable housing is really probably the No. 1 issue that everyone’s talking about, close in comparison with the homelessness issue, which is also really, really big. There’s thoughts that these things need to have solutions, but there’s definitely more of a sort of liberal, progressive track with a lot of the candidates, especially Ed Hermes. And so we may see some exciting solutions, I guess, or potential solutions there.

The historic homes is also an issue, because that goes with affordable housing, but a lot of the people that own historic homes, of course, don’t want to see fourplexes and whatnot put up in their next-door neighbor’s house.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. It’s the ADU question and all those zoning regulations. Let me ask you in the last 35 seconds or so here, Ray, about what this might do. Getting a couple of new faces on the Phoenix City Council, will this significantly change the makeup or maybe the direction of the council, you think?

RAY STERN: A little bit. I’d say Laura Pastor was also fairly progressive, so Ed Hermes may take that a little bit further. The Phoenix City Council has other progressives on it like Anna Hernandez, but whether this will change the makeup a lot, it’s hard to say.

The other two council candidates who are incumbents, Kevin Robinson and Kesha Hodge Washington, they also have massive leads over their competitors, so they’ll be on the council most likely, I would say.

And so how will it change? With Matt Evans, if he is the one that ends up running for District 2, he’s basically said he’s going to be a firebrand. Like Jim Waring, he’ll be a no vote on a lot of things. So I think it’ll be maybe somewhat similar — but with new energy, certainly.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. OK. The Arizona Republic’s Ray Stern joining us to talk about Phoenix City Council. Thanks so much.

RAY STERN: Thank you.