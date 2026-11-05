This unique Phoenix event puts thousands of seeds in the hands of farmers and gardeners

MARK BRODIE: This weekend is the 12th Great American Seed Up in Phoenix. Organizers describe it as a seed marketplace aimed at getting more seeds and seed knowledge into the hands of more people.

This year’s event comes as a number of Democrats in D.C. have introduced a bill they say would allow farmers to save their own seeds and do research on them. The Fair Seeds for Farmers Act has both House and Senate versions, although neither has yet received a vote.

Bill McDorman is one of the founders of the Great American Seed Up. He joins me. And Bill, let’s start with that federal legislation. Why do you think it’d be beneficial?

BILL MCDORMAN: Applying patents and patent law to living things is controversial, and there’s never been legislation passed in the United States to allow that to happen.

When it was discussed concerning seeds in the ’70s, a compromise was reached in Congress, and the Plant Variety Protection Act was passed. And basically what that did was give corporations and plant breeders a 20-year protection for new varieties that they created.

However, the legislation did allow farmers to continue to save their own seeds, as long as they weren’t selling them. That’s a custom that’s been going on since farming started. Farmers have always been able to save their own seeds. And it allowed breeders, plant breeders, people working in universities and in private companies, to continue to use the material that was protected, as long as, again, they didn’t start to sell seeds from that material.

In the early ’80s, it was a Supreme Court case. It was a 4-to-3 decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that for the first time allowed patents to be applied to living things and seeds. And so for the first time, plant patenting was being allowed. And since that time, we’ve just seen that — in my own opinion, that system abused. Basically, people can apply for control over a plant the same way they would a new software program or a new machine if they fixed it.

Belle Starr / Courtesy Bill McDorman

MARK BRODIE: So what has the effect of all of that been on ecology, on plants, on plant growing, on farming?

BILL MCDORMAN: Well, I guess that one of the easiest ways of measuring what happened is after this Supreme Court decision and allowing patenting, thousands of small and regional and cultural seed companies were purchased by larger companies. And they could do this because they could protect their investments in these new small companies. So that has had its own impacts on the food system, rippling all the way down.

MARK BRODIE: So do you think if this bill were to become law that there would be more small, local, regionalized seed companies coming back up?

BILL MCDORMAN: Yes, and I’m an advocate of that because that’s exactly what we need with climate change. Because every time you grow something in a specific area, specific climate, and you save the seeds from it, it’s changed. That’s what nature does: It learns to adapt to its surrounding environment.

And so if you go back in the early 1900s, that’s what we had in this country. There were small regional companies developing and adapting seeds to each individual climate. And now that climate is just starting to change so radically, having that diversity, that builds in resilience to our whole farm system, and that’s something we don’t have now. We only have a half a dozen varieties of all the major large crops — corn, wheat, soybeans, or whatever. The genetics in those are so narrow, and they’re owned by one or two companies and controlled. And they’re starting to, shall we say, come up against the limits now of climate change, of being able to adapt.

And so if we had a system where we had hundreds of small companies developing their own varieties that were adapted to their own climates, it would be much easier for us to find varieties as we go forward with climate change that could adapt to any and all of these new conditions. And so diversity has always been our hedge. That’s what gives our system resilience.

And we’ve gone to an extreme. We’ve maybe gotten rid of 90% of the kinds and varieties of things that we were growing 100 years ago in this country. They’re just not being planted because our agriculture is so centralized.

And so there is this new renaissance movement that’s been happening since the ’80s of new small seed companies and seed libraries all over the country that understand this basic underlying principle: Diversity means resilience.

And that’s really what we’re trying to do with the Great American Seed Up, this event that is coming up this weekend, is that we want to get as many of the appropriate kinds of seeds in the hands of as many gardeners and farmers as we can, and we want to teach them how to save their own seeds so they can start adapting them to the Phoenix climate, which is like none other. And there’s nobody commercially on a large scale producing varieties for that climate. It’s too small of a market. It’s up to us to do that.

MARK BRODIE: So let me ask you about the Great American Seed Up. I wonder how big of a dent into the problem you’ve identified an event like that can have in terms of getting sort of localized seeds into the hands of people who can grow things in a particular community, specifically in this case, Phoenix?

BILL MCDORMAN: Well, this is our 12th event, and we have 700 to 1,000 people that come through every year. So you multiply that by 12, and those are people that have taken — what’s unique about our event is that about 90% of the cost of a packet of seeds, if you go down to the big box or to your local nursery or you get them online through a mail order, about 90% of that cost is in the package. So what we do is go to the farmers directly and get the seed. And we bring them into Phoenix, in the North Phoenix Baptist Church once a year. We’ve got a several-thousand-square-foot room, and we put buckets of seeds out on the tables with scoops in them, and we let everybody package their own. There’s little plastic bags there. There’s a card there with info so you don’t get lost with your varieties. And we’re saving 90% of the cost.

So we’re getting huge amounts of what we call open-pollinated or seeds that are ready to be saved and ready to be adapted in your own backyard. We’re getting those into Phoenix. So 10,000 to 12,000 people doing this now versus when we started this project, will that have an effect? We’ve been in the Dark Ages as far as consciousness around the Plant Patent Act and these other sorts of things, and so we had to start small and keep going.

I can tell you that the movement is growing. There’s no event like this in the country. Nobody that brings seeds directly from farmers in these amounts. There’s over 100 varieties. We bring them in on tables, and you can scoop them out and get what you need. And so that’s what we’re advocates of.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Bill McDorman, one of the founders of the Great American Seed Up coming to Phoenix this weekend. Bill, thank you so much.

BILL MCDORMAN: Thank you.