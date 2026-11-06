ACA open enrollment has started. Millions are already dropping out or buying down

MARK BRODIE: The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act opened this week and will stay open through Dec. 15 for policies to take effect on New Year’s Day. But this year, there will be some changes, both in the sign-up process for some policies and how much they cost.

Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent with KFF Health News, is with me now to go through some of what’s different this year. Hello, Julie.

JULIE ROVNER: Hello.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s start with the types of policies that might or might not be available. Some potential changes there for folks who are shopping around, right?

JULIE ROVNER: That’s right. A lot of companies are either changing their policies or some are dropping out entirely. They just don’t feel like they’re making enough money in this market.

MARK BRODIE: Are there places where there really isn’t much, if any, choice?

JULIE ROVNER: Well, there are, although everybody should have something to choose from. The problem mostly this year is affordability, a word that we keep hearing. And it’s true not just in the Affordable Care Act market, but costs are going up in for all kinds of health insurance because we as a country are spending more on medical care. It’s a combination of using more care, and prices, and a whole bunch of other things. And in the case of the Affordable Care Act, Congress letting expanded subsidies expire.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, let’s talk about the affordability and especially with those subsidies, because that was a really big topic of conversation a little bit earlier this year. How might that affect people who are shopping around? It sounds like some number of people are going to end up paying considerably more for their policies.

JULIE ROVNER: That’s right. Now, most of those people ended up paying considerably more this year because the subsidies expired for 2026. So if you still get a subsidy, and most people who buy on the Affordable Care Act exchange actually do qualify for a subsidy — you have to make less than four times the poverty level, which is about $63,000 for an individual and about $110,000 for a family of three. So if you make under that, you’re probably eligible for a subsidy. And those subsidies do go up when the cost of the plan goes up. So those people are going to be mostly protected from the increased cost.

But if you make more than that, if you aren’t eligible for a subsidy, then we’re going to see probably on average another 15% increase in your premiums. A lot of people last year, when they first lost their subsidies, bought down, as we call it. They bought less generous plans with lower premiums, but also higher deductibles. So those plans are going to get even more expensive, and your deductibles are likely to go up, too.

MARK BRODIE: So are folks in the healthcare world anticipating more people, maybe some of those people who bought down, just going without insurance going forward?

JULIE ROVNER: Yes, and that’s what we’re already seeing. And, of course, that drives premiums up even more because the people who are most likely to drop insurance are the people who think that they’re least likely to need it. So those are the healthiest people. You leave the sickest people in the plans, and therefore insurers have to raise premiums even more to cover the costs of those people who are now using more benefits.

MARK BRODIE: That sure sounds like the definition of a vicious cycle.

JULIE ROVNER: It is indeed. It is called the health insurance death spiral. We’re not there yet because the subsidies will keep a lot of people in the insurance pool. But it’s certainly going to hurt the people who don’t get those subsidies, and to some extent the people who do who are going to still have trouble paying for their insurance.

MARK BRODIE: Understanding that the election was just what, three days ago, has there been talk in D.C. with new Democratic majorities of maybe different policy ideas to try to address this?

JULIE ROVNER: There absolutely has. And there are sky-high expectations from voters who think that Congress is just going to be able to reverse both the cuts to Medicaid and reinstate these additional subsidies. And it’s not that easy. President Trump is still the president. He still has a veto pen. Democrats don’t have a veto-proof majority in the Senate. And they’ve really not tried to come up with a way to pay for this.

Basically, these cuts were made to pay for a trillion dollars in lower taxes for wealthier people. And unless Democrats think that they’re going to reraise those taxes, which might be difficult, they’ll have to figure out how to pay for these things.

MARK BRODIE: What are some of the options for doing that?

JULIE ROVNER: Well, of course, one of the options is not paying for it at all, which is partly what the Republicans did with their tax cuts. But will they be able to get enough Republicans who have enough unhappy constituents to want to restore these subsidies? Will President Trump change his mind and perhaps sign some sort of compromise? There’s going to be a lot of talk about this. I would certainly expect Democrats to vote on this quickly and try to send something to the president’s desk, but that doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen.

MARK BRODIE: What are folks in the healthcare world and the health policy world saying that they’re seeing so far? Obviously, open enrollment is less than a week old at this point, but are there any trends and anything that folks are talking about already in terms of what they’re seeing from shoppers?

JULIE ROVNER: I don’t know what we’re seeing from shoppers, but we’re certainly seeing the trends, as I said, towards more expensive plans, less generous benefits. And we’ve already seen millions of people, as I say, either drop out of the market or buy down, buy less generous coverage, go from those silver plans to the bronze plans.

And we’re seeing people buying other, trying to buy other types of insurance, maybe insurance that doesn’t qualify under the Affordable Care Act. But some of those insurance policies don’t actually cover very much, and some of them aren’t even really insurance at all. So there are some people who may think they’re being covered, but then when something happens, they may end up owing an awful lot of money.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, that’s not great. All right. We’ll have to leave it there. That is Julie Rovner, chief Washington correspondent with KFF Health News. Julie, thank you so much.

JULIE ROVNER: My pleasure.