SOAPBOX: Mark Athitakis knows baseball will break your heart — but not the Fall League

MARK BRODIE: And now it’s time for the next installment of our latest SOAPBOX series on the theme of Autumn. The Major League Baseball season is over, and the sport faces an uncertain 2027. It can often be a game of heartbreak. But for Mark Athitakis, fall baseball in the Valley inspires optimism.

SOAPBOX On KJZZ's SOAPBOX, The Show turns over the the mic to listeners. Check out each season, with unique voices sharing about a single theme.

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Mark Athitakis in KJZZ’s studios on June 1, 2026.

MARK ATHITAKIS: I learned my first lesson in heartbreak in 1984. I was 11, a Chicago Cubs fan, and the ‘84 Cubs were a team of destiny. My elementary school in the Chicago suburbs cancelled classes and gathered us in the gym to watch Game One of their playoff series against the Padres. This reflects poorly on my education, but Cubs fever was pervasive. They won in a laugher and seemed a shoo-in to win the National League pennant.

I don’t recall what subject we skipped in class that day. Probability, I suspect.

Less than a week later, at home, I watched the Cubs squander an early lead, then lose Game Five and the series. Outside, it was dusk. The clouds were spitting drizzle. Infuriated and hurt, I ran outside and circled the block, twice, damp and disappointed and wishing unspeakable things upon Padres slugger Steve Garvey.

I’d abandon my Cubs fandom. But the bittersweet sting of fall baseball remained hard to resist. I moved to Arizona in September 2013, the same weekend the Dodgers clinched the division at Chase Field. They partied in the Diamondbacks’ pool behind the right field fence. I felt for the D-backs fans offended by the transgression, and got an early glimpse of just how possessive Arizonans can get about their pools.

I’m better at taking disappointment in stride now. Even if your team triumphs, I know, there’s a feeling of loss: The season is over. A. Bartlett Giamatti, the only person who’s served as major league baseball commissioner and authored a monograph on “The Faerie Queene,” wrote a beautiful essay about that feeling. Here’s how it begins: “It breaks your heart. It is designed to break your heart. The game begins in the spring, when everything else begins again, and it blossoms in the summer, filling the afternoons and evenings, and then as soon as the chill rains come, it stops and leaves you to face the fall alone.”

Here in the Valley, though, I can avoid loneliness a little longer.

Every October and November, MLB teams select minor-league prospects to play in the Arizona Fall League. Players are divided into teams with Valley-specific names — the Salt River Rafters, the Surprise Saguaros, the Scottsdale Scorpions. But I can't imagine a serious human being caring about the teams’ names or place in the standings. The point is, tickets are cheap and you can sit where you like. On crisp November nights, the PA is delightfully mute. You can hear foul balls clank against the seats, then the footfalls of children hustling to chase them down.

We may not have baseball in 2027: The owners and players will spend the offseason debating a new collective bargaining agreement. I'm optimistic they'll figure it out —optimism is part of the game too. All the same, I'm going to make this season last a little longer. I’ll spend a few November evenings getting as close to the action as I can. Unconcerned with the past or the future, I’ll root for nothing except the game itself.