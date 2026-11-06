The imagined environment that created the borderlands — and the lessons we can learn from it

MARK BRODIE: The borderlands in which we live have not always been borderlands, even though they’ve always been home to the Sonoran Desert. They haven’t always been part of the United States of America or Mexico before that. In fact, our next guest thinks about the borderlands as what he calls an imagined environment.

Carlos Alonso Nugent is a scholar of the U.S.-Mexico borderlands and author of the new book “Imagined Environments: The Making of the Borderlands.” My co-host, Lauren Gilger, spoke with him more about it and how his own childhood in Tucson shaped the way he thinks about this place.

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: Both of my parents lived in Mexico for many years. Neither of them was actually Mexican. My mom was from Cuba, and my biodad was a Jewish American person. So sort of non-Mexicans living in Mexico, being a Latino with white family as well, speaking Spanish with some members of my family and English with others — all of these things made me feel like somebody with a sort of foot in multiple communities.

LAUREN GILGER: You talked there at the beginning about the borderlands as like a more-than-human place, right? This idea of the imagined environment, this being a construct in many ways. I just want to have you define that for us. What do you mean when you say that the borderlands are an imagined environment that’s more than human?

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: By more than human, I’m simply trying to suggest that a human place like the U.S. or like Arizona, or like Phoenix or Tucson, isn’t simply reducible to its human inhabitants. There are animals, and there are plants, there are germs, and there are nonliving entities like buildings and roads and so on. With the term more than human, I’m just trying to basically signal the fact that humans are not the only protagonists of this story playing out on planet Earth.

The term imagined environment is something that I’ve developed while writing this book. It’s drawing on the sort of long tradition in the humanities of thinking about imagination, of imaginaries, not as something that’s sort of fantastic or fictional, but as the very real processes that play out as we tell ourselves stories about who we are, as we develop ways of representing and relating to each other and to our surroundings.

So with imagined environment, what I’m thinking about is a sort of way of depicting and dwelling on the planet that clearly involves human identities like gender and race and class, but that’s also attuned to more-than-human entities like plants and animals and machines. Think of imagined environments centrally as helping to produce the places that they seem to simply portray. An imagined environment exists, or multiple imagined environments exist, in Phoenix shaping how people sort of understand and use that place. But it’s actually also actively produced Phoenix. Phoenix as it is lived today would not be possible with the imagined environments that preceded it.

LAUREN GILGER: The book itself is divided kind of into three parts. There’s kind of a map with each that helps explain it. But I want to talk about some of those parts. You begin kind of with the struggle to map this region, right? The borderlands in their early history, these lines did not exist, right?

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: Exactly. So after the U.S. claimed ownership over half of what had been Mexico, which of course the Mexican state and the Spanish Empire had stolen from Indigenous peoples, these two nations needed to create a boundary commission to put in place the border to which they’d agreed on paper.

And historians have looked at this boundary commission as a sort of failure of state formation. I mean, they quite literally could not figure out where the border was. They kept getting lost in the environment. The Native nations who were there, especially those we could call Apache, were more powerful than they were and kept taking their things, telling them where they could and couldn’t go.

What’s interesting to me is even as this boundary commission was a sort of failure of state formation, it was successful as an act of cultural production. So once you actually look at its archives, these really changed how U.S. and Mexican people understood and used the borderlands, priming people for, on the one hand, recognizing the challenges of living in a place where it can get quite hot, where there’s not as much rainfall as they’re accustomed to, but also priming settlers to see it as a sort of land of modest but still meaningful opportunity.

LAUREN GILGER: You have this idea of the productive desert, right? And you tie it to white supremacy, right? This idea that this is a land to be exploited.

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: Yeah, another imagined environment is precisely this productive desert, which I think about centrally with this figure, John Wesley Powell, who to this day is sort of heroized as a sort of prophet of environmentalism. And it is indeed the case that Powell in his work at the head of the U.S. Geological Survey and the head of the Bureau of Ethnology, it’s true that he argued against some of the most outlandish propositions about the borderlands, for instance, this idea that rain would follow the plow, that you could just roll up in what’s now Phoenix or Tucson, plant a bunch of crops, and it would suddenly start raining. Anyone who lives there knows how ridiculous that is.

But what he and the other thinkers who created what I call the productive desert helped do was suggest that irrigated agriculture, irrigation to cities as provided by the federal government, could make a certain amount of population possible there. The disaster of this way of thinking is what we’re currently living through in some place like Arizona that is running out of water, quite literally.

LAUREN GILGER: Where do you think all of this leaves us today? Are you trying to reframe the borderlands? Do you think it says something about this place where we live that might make us think about it a little differently?

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: That certainly does. I think that many people in the present facing a crisis like climate change tend to start from scratch in dreaming up what they take to be solutions. This often can lead to new proposals that actually recreate older problems. They say that those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it.

So what’s interesting to me is if you go into the archives of the borderlands looking at the texts and images and other media that people have created, you can actually find ways of responding to our present crises. Something like the Mescalero Apache pictographs that I talk about, themselves over 200 years old, recovered from an archive of settler documents over 150 years old, these can show us ways of remaining flexible while moving from place to place rather than clinging stubbornly to the particular places that we think of ourselves as owning.

I hope that I can help people learn from and think with the past, rather than facing the present with sort of no self-awareness of where we’ve already been.

LAUREN GILGER: That is Carlos Alonso Nugent joining us, assistant professor at Columbia University. The new book is “Imagined Environments: The Making of the Borderlands.” Carlos, thank you so much for coming on The Show and explaining this to us. I appreciate it very much.

CARLOS ALONSO NUGENT: Well, thank you so much, Lauren.