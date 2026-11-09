A 12-year-old Banner class is increasingly relevant as maternal mortality rates rise

LAUREN GILGER: Maternal mortality rates are on the rise in the U.S. And as access to care gets more difficult amid federal cuts, many fear it could get even worse. And it disproportionately impacts women in rural and underserved parts of the country.

More than 30,000 babies a year are born in Banner Health facilities. And each year for the past 12 years, it has held a Critical Care in Obstetrics course course here, bringing in experts from around the field to help train medical professionals to prepare for the moment when things can go badly wrong.

I spoke with co-chairs of the course, which kicks off today, Dr. Niraj Chavan and Dr. Benjamin Cordy.

University Medical Center Phoenix / Courtesy Dr. Niraj Chavan and Dr. Benjamin Cordy.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: I think it’s not just getting worse, but it’s also reaching epidemic proportions to the point where it’s really a public health crisis in the sense that it is not just something that needs immediate attention, but it’s also often underreported, underacknowledged and underrecognized as being a problem. And that’s what I think makes it that much more pressing in terms of an issue that needs to be addressed right this minute.

LAUREN GILGER: Is there anything in particular, from your point of view, that is leading this to get even worse at this moment? I know we’re seeing kind of Medicaid, Medicare cuts, and people kind of on the lower end of the economic spectrum having trouble getting health care. Does that impact prenatal care? Is that a part of the picture here?

NIRAJ CHAVAN: I think it’s a combination of a bunch of different factors. There’s definitely the big issue with access to care. A lot of our moms that we’re caring for are coming in sicker in pregnancies with chronic conditions: chronic cardiovascular conditions, mental health conditions, substance use-related conditions. And these are some of the biggest drivers of what is actually leading to maternal mortality. But I think what’s making it even more complex is just the fact that several of our patients are coming from rural, underserved areas with limited access to care, and even more limited access to subspecialty care.

BENJAMIN CORDY: Right. And sort of to expand on that a little bit, I think there’s access to care from a policy perspective in terms of who can see a physician, and then there’s the geographic factors like Dr. Chavan was mentioning. But there’s also a trend in obstetrics generally where we’re seeing a lot of people leave these underserved communities or retiring out, and having a harder time meeting the demand. So obstetrics is widely recognized as one of the fields that will have a hard time meeting the demand as we move into the future in terms of enough providers. So you combine those two things with a population that is just sicker at baseline with chronic conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and then you put those things all together in a mixing pot, and you get really sick patients who present late in their disease rather than having been managed throughout their pregnancies by a high-risk obstetrician.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So it’s about that access to care all throughout the process, and really before pregnancy as well, it sounds like, too, because they’re coming in already with these conditions. When does it reach a crisis point? When we’re talking about people actually dying in childbirth, it sounds like something like a relic of the past. What goes wrong? Is it a combination of those kind of preexisting problems, and then something else triggers a problem while they’re in labor?

BENJAMIN CORDY: I think that’s exactly the series of events. You have patients who are at somewhat higher risk, and when they come in to labor or delivery, there’s usually some inciting event. But the sick mom is one of the scariest patients you see, because sometimes they come in and they’re fine, and suddenly decompensate really rapidly.

LAUREN GILGER: So it sounds like these cases can turn on a dime. Like all of a sudden, someone’s coding.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: Exactly, exactly. And I think one of the big things that often goes underrecognized is just that, meaning who is sick, but can potentially become sicker, or the sickest patient, when you’re caring for a whole bunch of patients. And I think, specifically in this context, what’s really making things that much more complex is under-recognition. So a lot of the responsibility therefore on health care teams is for timely and early recognition and prompt response. And the lack of that sometimes is really the difference between life and death.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. So let’s talk then about this course that the two of you are co-chairs of, that you’re bringing in folks, it sounds like, from all over to learn, to try to prepare people in these fields for these kind of unpredictable situations. Tell us about the motivation here.

BENJAMIN CORDY: Yeah, I mean it comes down to recognizing the problem as it’s been rising. There’s not a lot we can do changing healthcare policy, etc., as individuals. But as academics, as teachers, what we can do is we can teach our colleagues and our friends across the state and across the country how to better recognize, how to better manage these situations. And this is really something where I think, as an institution, Banner and our department has been at the forefront of this. The course is in its 12th year and continually growing and getting stronger every year. And so we’ve recognized that there’s a spot where we can intervene, and that’s really in training, teaching, and utilizing simulation-based education so that people are prepared for that moment when obstetrics turns into critical care.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, you have this Banner Simulation Center in Mesa, the country’s largest simulation hospital. So you’re bringing doctors in and putting them through very real-life scenarios, it sounds like.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: And I think I would add to that, it’s really not just doctors. It’s a whole gamut of providers. I use that word “providers” pretty broadly and pretty loosely to also include our colleagues who are nurse midwives, our physician assistants, our bedside nurses, our frontline nurses, providers who are not just obstetricians, but also working in the family medicine space, in the emergency medicine space. Really takes a village.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you about the approach that you both come from in co-chairing this course, right? Because it sounds like you come from different sides of this world. You have someone from the high-risk obstetrics world, where, Dr. Chavan, you’re kind of working with patients and high-risk pregnancies before they get to labor. And then, Dr. Cordy, you come from the other side, the critical care side. How does that bridging the gap shape this course for the two of you?

NIRAJ CHAVAN: I think that is really what makes it the most impactful experience, I think, for our trainees. What we’re doing is we’re breaking silos, we’re building bridges, wherein the leadership itself is pretty diverse in representation in being able to capture that whole spectrum from high-risk pregnancy-related clinical content to the other end of the spectrum, which is where patients may end up into the intensive care unit kind of a clinical scenario.

BENJAMIN CORDY: Yeah. And so that’s why the course is able to provide so much value to people, even if they don’t practice primarily with the obstetric population. So for example, if they’re emergency room doctors, there’s still so much to learn. We bring in the best of the best and try to sort of build that bridge across that patient population. So when they’re pregnant, we’re taking care of them with their high-risk pregnancies; and when they develop those complications that are life-threatening and they’re in their critical care space, we can also help provide for them and support them.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you both lastly about what strikes me most about the idea of maternal mortality, or like of someone who’s in labor facing a medical crisis, is that there’s not just one person involved. You have the baby and the mother. How do you approach those situations, and how do you balance those? Like that’s such an impossible choice. Is it a choice sometimes?

BENJAMIN CORDY: Welcome to our world. That’s what makes this particular field especially enjoyable and challenging, because it is such a hard — sometimes it can be very challenging to manage these complex patients.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: And I think it also adds a huge element of responsibility, because when we’re caring, we’re really not caring for one patient. We’re almost inevitably, always caring for two. And that’s really what the course is all about: when obstetrics becomes critical care, and really trying to care for two patients when we’re dealing with those complex, intricate situations, which really are unique in that it’s probably the only specialty in all of medicine, I would say, where you’re having that kind of a paradigm shift wherein you’re not talking to one person or one patient, but you’re really talking to two at every time point that you’re caring for these patients.

LAUREN GILGER: Makes it harder, but makes it better, it sounds like. Dr. Niraj Chavan heads up maternal-fetal medicine and OB services at Banner - University Medical Center here in Phoenix. Dr. Benjamin Cordy is an intensivist at Banner as well. The two of them co-chair this course that’s taking place this week. Thank you both so much for coming on The Show. I really appreciate it.

BENJAMIN CORDY: Thank you.

NIRAJ CHAVAN: Thank you for having us. Thank you.