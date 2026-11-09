AZ CD1 Congressman-elect Amish Shah says he will focus on everyday concerns like gas and healthcare

MARK BRODIE: When the new Congress is sworn in in January, Arizona’s delegation will, in all likelihood, have a 5-4 Democratic majority. It’s currently a 6-3 Republican majority.

One of the new Democrats going to D.C. is ER doctor and former state lawmaker Amish Shah in the 1st District, which includes parts of Phoenix, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills and other parts of the East Valley. It’s currently represented by Republican David Schweikert, who left the seat to run for governor this year.

Democrats have had their eye on the seat for several cycles, but weren’t able to win it until this year. It was considered one of the most competitive districts in the country.

Congressman-elect Amish Shah is currently in Washington for new member orientation, but before he left late last week, he stopped by the studio, and we started with whether the results of his race surprised him.

AMISH SHAH: We weren’t sure what was going to happen. We went out there and tried to tell people who I’m about, what I’m about, who I am. And I’m glad that our message resonated out there. It was very clear that the American people are focused right now on everyday concerns: costs, gas, groceries, healthcare, water. And we made sure that that was the centerpiece of our message.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious which part of that you think maybe resonated the most, because obviously Democrats did very well nationally, but this is not a traditional left-leaning district that you’ve now won.

AMISH SHAH: I would tell you that the price of everything is up, and those stories came out again and again. My favorite pizza place is Pizza Heaven on Seventh Street, close to Missouri. And I’m having dinner there, and the owner comes up to me, who I’ve known for a long time — she’s wonderful. And she says, “Do you know that the box of tomatoes that I used to order for $70, $80 is now $150?” And I don’t know about you, but I’m not into pizza that doesn’t have sauce.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, that’s a tough way to go.

AMISH SHAH: Small businesses across the Valley have been facing these hardships. Once you hear those stories, you can see how it just raises the cost of everything. Now, gas, energy, is slightly different in that it underlies everything. So when somebody has to ship your tomatoes, they have to charge you more because of the transport, and therefore the prices go up with a sort of multiplying effect. And so those things come up again and again at those doors.

MARK BRODIE: What do you think that you and your new Democratic colleagues can do about that, given especially that you’re going to be in the majority in both houses of Congress — the House and Senate — but President Trump still, as he’s been saying, still has his veto pen?

AMISH SHAH: I’m hoping to work with my Republican colleagues in a bipartisan way to solve these problems, because these issues that we’ve been talking about are not Democrat or Republican. They’re just American, and we need to focus on that pretty clearly. So, winding down that war and keeping that strait open would mean that gas prices will drop.

I also think we can do more with clean, cheap energy all over the country. I think that that’s something that people would really appreciate in terms of lower electricity prices. So, I know President Trump had canceled a bunch of those contracts across the country. Maybe we can bring some of that stuff back. Provides jobs and also will lower the cost of electricity for our folks.

I really hope that if our Republican colleagues will work with us on these things, we will have a very large, bipartisan group that wants to address these issues, just like we did, for example, with the housing bill that you saw earlier this year.

MARK BRODIE: I wonder if you think that your time in the Legislature will help you, especially as you acclimate to Congress. I mean, you are going to be a new member of Congress. You’ve done this once before when you were a new member of the Legislature. Are there parallels? Do you see that experience maybe helping you get acclimated?

AMISH SHAH: Absolutely, yes. One of the biggest things that helped me in the Legislature was that, in my very first year as a freshman, I invested in the relationships down there. So I figured if door-knocking would work out there in the community —

MARK BRODIE: Which you’re kind of famous for on the campaign trail.

AMISH SHAH: Twenty-eight-thousand doors, and the ice vest, if you remember that. I used to put that on in 120-degree heat. So when you go down to that Capitol, go knock on all the doors — Democrats, Republicans, House and Senate. Make sure you see them as people, and that they represent their constituents and the collective wisdom of those constituents. And if that’s the case, you can find things to work on together. That was the secret, really. It sounds really simple, but a lot of people don’t go do that in there, and it’s a different way of going about doing the job.

Camryn Sanchez / KJZZ Amish Shah talks with a voter in her doorway in June 2026.

MARK BRODIE: I wonder if I might be able to ask a political question ... how you imagine that going, because when you won the primary, you were not the choice of most of the members — at least the existing members of Congress of the Democratic caucus who were getting involved in that. The DCCC endorsed one of your opponents. Do you see that as having any kind of effect once you show up there?

AMISH SHAH: I think that gives me a little bit of credibility that I’m going to be doing things a little bit different, and that I’m willing to work in a bipartisan way. And I think people, my friends and colleagues who are on the Republican side, saw that and appreciated it and said, “Well, look, he’s a guy who’s willing to work bipartisan, and there his party is coming up against him.”

But I’ve got to tell you, I will make clear to our Democratic leadership that our campaign arm, the DCCC, should not be interfering in competitive primaries. I don’t want this to happen to another Democrat ever again.

MARK BRODIE: Have you given any thought to what your first bill might be or what you would like it to be?

AMISH SHAH: Some of the issues we just spoke about are top of mind for me. However, I can uniquely help with regard to healthcare. I’m still practicing emergency physician. I’m at Mayo Clinic in the heart of our district, as well as a couple other hospitals. And it’s a lifetime of hearing these stories, and also seeing it from a systems perspective. So I know what are the pain points, and what are the fixes we can make that are just like win-wins for everybody.

I always come back to this idea of being able to buy into Medicare as an option. Practically speaking, it would have the effect of dropping premiums for families out there. And if we can just make a little bit of money off of that, then we’re making Medicare more solvent. We’re paying doctors and hospitals a little bit more, and hopefully that’s going to be good for the entire society as more people get into the risk pool.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have reason to think that something like a public option might have more success now? I mean, when the Affordable Care Act was going through Congress, they had to take it out in order just to get that passed.

AMISH SHAH: That’s a yes. I think that people are so upset with the price of the premium. I myself have an Obamacare exchange plan. My premium went up 100% in two years. I was at about $450; now, coming up, I got a notice saying that it’s $900. And I’m a relatively healthy guy in his late 40s, and I can’t imagine what people are going through when they’ve got entire families to cover. So they want price relief on these premiums. We are going to deliver that for them. At least that’s what I’m going to spend my time doing.

MARK BRODIE: There’s been a lot of talk about investigations and oversight of the Trump administration. I’m wondering, how do you try to balance that with the policy things you’re looking to do?

AMISH SHAH: The everyday needs of the American people, as we spoke about, are going to be our top priority. The constitutional duty we have as Congress is to be a check on the executive branch, to hold people accountable and fulfill our oversight duty. But it won’t be our top priority as compared to the everyday concerns we spoke about.

MARK BRODIE: Do you feel like enough of your new colleagues agree with that to really enact that?

AMISH SHAH: I would say so, in the conversations I’ve had.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Congressman-elect Amish Shah. Congressman-elect, thank you so much. Congratulations.

AMISH SHAH: Thank you for having me.