Clara Pratte is the 1st Native American elected to AZ statewide office. Here's what she plans to do

LAUREN GILGER: There were lots of firsts in last week’s midterm elections. It became the first time in a long time that Democrats achieved a so-called trifecta. They’ll now have control of not just the governor’s office, but also both chambers of the state Legislature. As we just heard, that hasn’t happened since the 1960s. Crystalyne Curley is set to become the first woman to serve as Navajo Nation president.

And Clara Pratte will become the first Native American to be elected to statewide office in Arizona history. Pratte was just elected to the Corporation Commission alongside fellow Democrat Jonathon Hill, breaking a Republican stronghold on the commission, which regulates utilities in our state.

Pratte joins us now to tell us more about what she plans to do with her newly elected position. Good morning, Commissioner-elect. Thank you for coming on The Show.

CLARA PRATTE: Good morning. Thank you so much for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: I think this is an interesting moment to be entering the Corporation Commission, because this is a sort of behind-the-scenes thing. Not a lot of people for a long time knew what the Corporation Commission did.

But for the first time in a long time, voters are really paying attention to the kinds of issues that the Corp Comm deals with all the time: utility costs, sources of power, the rise of data centers, all these kind of big issues. Do you see this as a chance in our state history, a turning point, a chance to make history?

CLARA PRATTE: Absolutely, and I think you’re exactly right. During the campaign, we heard a lot from voters who simply were becoming newly acquainted or were aware of what was happening, but didn’t know where the buck stops in terms of why are our utility bills going out of control. That’s how many voters felt that way. And so it was both an education campaign as well as a political campaign in many ways.

LAUREN GILGER: What do we do, and why is it important. I want to back up and talk about your background, because it’s so interesting, especially in light of what you’ve been elected to do here.

You were raised on the Navajo Nation without electricity in your home, without running water. Now you’re going to be regulating these major power utilities, lots of water companies. How does that background, your history, inform the point of view that you’re going to bring to these issues?

Politics How Clara Pratte's childhood on the Navajo Nation inspired her run for AZ Corporation Commission Clara Pratte grew up in a rural town on the eastern edge of the Navajo Nation without running water or electricity in her home. Now she’s asking voters to send her to Phoenix to regulate the utilities that serve millions of Arizonans across the state. Listen • 5:07

CLARA PRATTE: I think it’s so important that we have different points of view. And for many years, forever, the commission has never had a voice like mine on it. And somebody who has grown up without these vital pieces of infrastructure, I think, brings a unique perspective. A lot of times we take for granted you can flip on a switch or turn on a faucet, but that’s not the reality for many people still, even within our state. And I look forward to being a voice for them, and also being a voice just to ensure that all Arizonans have a fair shake at basic, basic infrastructure.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask about the work that you’ve done on the Navajo Nation as well. You co-founded Navajo Power, which partners with tribal communities to build renewable energy projects. And this is in a place that’s been historically, economically fueled by coal, a nonrenewable energy source, for generations. What was that experience like? What did that teach you?

CLARA PRATTE: It’s been a wonderful experience. And what it really taught me, because I worked both on the tribal side early in my career advocating for these coal assets to continue operation, and then seeing how it shifted so much economically as well as in many other ways, and wanting to make sure that we, as Navajo people, as tribal people, were able to participate in a new economy that could be both beneficial from an economic perspective, but also be better environmentally.

The Future of Navajo Coal Country Coal powered the Industrial Revolution, and was the dominant fuel source in the U.S. up until the 1950s. Since then, it’s been giving way to cleaner and cheaper energy alternatives. But President Trump is strategizing a comeback story for the American coal industry. His agenda includes Indian Country.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you then about some of your plans for the Corporation Commission, at least the things that you will advocate for. You obviously are a big advocate for renewable energy sources, but the Corporation Commission recently repealed renewable energy requirements for the state’s utilities, has made moves in the other direction. And commissioners argued we are seeing this incredible rise in energy demand and growth right now, and that renewables can’t really do all of the work to meet those needs. How do you approach that?

CLARA PRATTE: I think some of the decisions that have been made by the commission, it’s a little bit of cutting off your nose to spite your face, because if renewables can’t meet that entire demand, you don’t get rid of a tool in the toolbox. And renewables is simply a tool to continue to improve and stabilize our grid. We live in the sunniest state in the union, and yet we’re going backwards in terms of not leaning into that very reliable, very abundant energy source. Solar right now is actually the cheapest form of energy on the market, and we’re taking that away from consumers under a false narrative that it’s somehow going to save them money, when we know that’s exactly the opposite.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask about utility prices, which lots of consumers, as you mentioned, are watching go up — big increases in water bills, power bills — lots of folks blaming this on data centers. That became a big issue in this election. How do you approach data centers and their growth and the demand that they are creating?

CLARA PRATTE: Yes, and data centers as well as other large-load users are coming into the state. And the real fear here is, are consumers, are regular folks, small businesses and families, paying for that infrastructure? Are we subsidizing that infrastructure? And there’s been some research and investigative reporting that that could have indeed been the case. In cases like that, we must, as regulators, make sure that utilities are not having us bear the brunt of that infrastructure cost. So if large-load users want to come into the market, they have to pay for their own development.

We’ve been told that that is the case; however, the data is not bearing that out. Affordability has been the biggest issue that we’ve heard from voters in the state, and that is my number one priority: How do we make sure that we can continue to provide safe and affordable and reliable energy in our state? I’ve heard a lot of times some of my opponents say, “Well, we have some of the lowest rates of electricity in the country.”

The devil’s in the details, because we have such high heat in the summertime, our utility bills are actually very, very high when you adjust and compare for that comparison. We don’t live in a moderate-temperature state; we live in a state where we do have a lot of energy demands because of the heat pushing demand on our grid.

LAUREN GILGER: Which is only getting hotter, of course. I want to ask you about the practicality of this. Republicans control right now all five seats on the commission. Now there will be two Democratic voices, including yours, but it’s still a minority vote. How do you plan to work with the Republicans there to get your voices heard, to maybe strike some balance here?

CLARA PRATTE: I have a firm belief, and maybe I’m just an optimist, but I believe that my new colleagues really want what’s best for Arizonans. They want what’s best for the ratepayers. I look forward to working with them. I think it’s going to be really important to reach across that political divide and come to decisions that are in the best interests of Arizonans.

I do know that when you look at the past history of the Corporation Commission, it’s been Republican-controlled for a long, long time. The renewable energy standards were passed under a Republican-controlled commission. I think it’s just about bringing balance and some common sense approach to what we can do for the benefit of both our environment as well as our stability in the grid. And I think that we’ll be able to work with them on a variety of things. At least that’s my hope.

LAUREN GILGER: I want to ask you lastly, in the last minute or so here, about the history that you’ve just made. You just became the first Native American candidate to be elected to any statewide office in Arizona history. You grew up, as we said, on the Navajo Nation with no electricity, no running water. What does this mean to you?

CLARA PRATTE: Profound responsibility is kind of how I feel about it. I’m so blessed, and I come from a very traditional family. My grandparents did not speak English, and my mom went to school kind of in her early teens. It’s historic-making from the outside perspective, but internally, with me and my own family, I’m just so humbled. And I want to make sure that I represent our family, our communities, with the best possible representation, because it is history-making, and it’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Clara Pratte, just elected to Arizona’s Corporation Commission. Thank you very much. Appreciate you coming on.

CLARA PRATTE: Thank you.