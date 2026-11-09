Democrats will control the AZ Legislature. Will they take a gradual approach to their priorities?

MARK BRODIE: Democrats last week won control of both chambers of the state Legislature for the first time since the 1960s. And on Friday, the incoming majority elected their leaders in both the state House and Senate.

The names won’t be much of a surprise. In the House, current Minority Leader Oscar De Los Santos will become speaker, and in the Senate, current Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan will become president.

After Friday’s vote in which she won that leadership position, Sundareshan told reporters that changes could be coming to the state’s ESA, or school voucher program.

PRIYA SUNDARESHAN: We have been talking a significant amount about vouchers and how that expanded voucher program has far surpassed the initial cost to the state that they predicted in the first place.

MARK BRODIE: With me now to talk about who will be running the show at the Capitol come January and what kinds of policies they’re likely to try to approve is Howie Fischer of Capitol Media Services. Good morning, Howie.

HOWIE FISCHER: Good morning. It’s always fun when things change around, and this radical change is going to make it a fascinating session to cover.

MARK BRODIE: You’ve seen pretty much everything at the Capitol, but even you have not seen this: Democrats in charge of both the House and Senate. The leaders, as I mentioned, the leadership teams are pretty much who was in the minority leadership teams over the past couple of years. Does that provide any kind of continuity in some way?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, it certainly does. Oscar was challenged by Janeen Connolly, who wanted a more gradual approach to the changes from the Republican-controlled House to a Democratic-controlled House. I think that, in the end, there were a lot of Democrats who said, “Wait, we’ve been sitting on the sidelines literally since 1966, since the last time we got control, so we’re not prepared to do gradual. We want change, and we want it now.” ... And they believe Oscar will provide that.

MARK BRODIE: Right. In the Senate, it looks like ... a not insignificant percentage of the caucus is in leadership. Is it typical to have that many people in leadership roles?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, no. You have to understand, this is sort of like the Oprah Winfrey approach: You get a leadership position, and you get a leadership position! I mean, look, there’s always going to be a Senate president. There’s going to be a majority leader, which is Christine Marsh. There’s going to be a majority whip, which is Analise Ortiz.

And then we have, normally, a president pro tempore who sits in the chair when the president is unavailable. There are two of them this year, because everybody’s got to get something: Edgar Soto and Alma Hernandez. It also keeps Alma sort of in the caucus, because she was known in the House as somebody who would go off and do stuff with Republicans occasionally.

And then we have Democratic chairs, which is a whole weird little position of Rosanna Gabaldón and Aaron Lieberman. And so, I guess when, in fact, you have 20 members and you don’t have that many committees that they can all get committee chairmanships, you say, “Well, here’s a title. What more could you want?”

MARK BRODIE: So Howie, for House Republicans, they also are basically sticking with the same leadership team. What has current Speaker — soon to be Minority Leader — Steve Montenegro said about what it’s going to be like for him and his caucus suddenly being in the minority?

HOWIE FISCHER: Well, he’s doing a little bit of Annie: “The sun will come out tomorrow.” And the idea that we still stick by our principles, we’re willing to work with folks. Well, gee, when you’re down to 23 people out of 60, that’s about right.

I think that he’s trying to see what his relationship is going to be. Obviously, he and Oscar De Los Santos have worked with and against each other from time to time. But he said, “Look, there are certain basic principles here. We’re here to keep taxes low. We’re here to protect parental rights.” Probably some of those social programs in terms of who gets to use what bathroom, although that’s enacted by voters, you might not see as much of that.

But I think the recognition is that there’s going to have to be some movement. Let’s talk about this issue of vouchers. Even at the end of last session, Republicans recognized that the reporting done — bless the heart of Channel 12 — of people going to Disneyland and buying jewelry and things like driving exercises, should not be in there. And I think they also recognized that, left to their own devices, the Democrats, if they wanted to, probably could wipe out the whole universal voucher program.

Now, they haven’t said they want to do that, but I think we’re certainly looking at some curbs there. The question of what kind of curbs: Is it the question of, like I say, what you can ... use the money for?

Is it the question of, should there be means testing? In other words, if you had parents who are already sending their kids to private parochial schools and homeschooling, should a parent making more than $250,000 a year be able to get a voucher of $7,500 for their kids?

Then you’ve got some of the other interesting things. For example, you can take whatever voucher money you haven’t spent, and you can save it and eventually use it for college. That was never the purpose of the voucher program. So we know that that’s going to be first up on the Dems’ agenda, but they’re not even sure how far they want to go, because they recognize that there are a lot of people who are using this program, and they’ve got two years to prove that they can show responsibility.

MARK BRODIE: Well so Howie, I guess that kind of brings up the question that you referenced earlier: Do Democrats take a gradual approach, or do they take a, “Hey, we may only have two years, and we haven’t had this opportunity in generations, let’s do everything we want to do all at once”? Does that seem like it’s going to become kind of a tension point for Democrats come January?

HOWIE FISCHER: Oh, I think it definitely will, because if, in fact, they trot out an agenda that is far to the left, if you use those left-and-right terms of what people are thinking, then you’re going to have hassles, and then it’ll happen like what happened in the state Senate back in 1990 when the Democrats did have control. And they couldn’t prove that they were doing what people wanted, and then the voters handed it back to Republicans in ’92. I think there are some things that they’d like to deal with.

Are they third-rail kind of things? For example, the issue of gun regulation: Should we close the quote-unquote “gun show loophole”? Because right now, if you go and buy a gun from a gun store, you’ve got to go through a background check. If you go to one of those gun shows out at the Cardinals stadium, you can get it wherever you want.

Questions of, for example, red flag laws. At one time, these were particularly popular. Even Doug Ducey at one point said, “Look, if you’ve got somebody whose mental health is being questioned, perhaps a judge should determine whether they are sane enough, for lack of a better word, to possess a firearm.” Well, he got pummeled by the Arizona Citizens Defense League, and so he backed off quickly. But here’s an opportunity for Democrats to say, there are some quote-unquote “common sense” things we can do about weapons as opposed to everybody gets a gun whoever wants one.

MARK BRODIE: Right. That’ll be really interesting to see. And just in case the Senate Republican caucus is feeling left out, because we haven’t mentioned them, they will be meeting tomorrow to elect their leadership.

That is Howie Fischer of Capitol Media Services. Howie, lots to watch out for in the year ahead. Thanks so much.

HOWIE FISCHER: You’re welcome.