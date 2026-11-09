Kevin DeMenna, energetic Arizona lobbyist who mentored new lawmakers, dies at 67

MARK BRODIE: Longtime Arizona lobbyist Kevin DeMenna has died after battling cancer. He was 67.

Listeners of this program will remember DeMenna as a regular guest talking about goings-on at the state Capitol, and often times his ideas for how to make the Legislature run more efficiently.

DeMenna worked in the state Senate starting in 1979. He then started a lobbying company with a pair of partners. Later, he opened his own shop, ultimately bringing his sons into the operation.

Fred DuVal, a former Arizona regent and Democratic candidate for governor, among other things, was one of DeMenna’s partners in that first lobbying firm. I spoke with DuVal earlier about his longtime friend, and we started with how he came to know Kevin DeMenna.

FRED DUVAL: Kevin and I met when Bob Robb put together a government affairs firm, and he wanted bipartisan teammates and partners. And so he recruited Kevin from the chamber and me after a long history in the Arizona governor’s office with Bruce Babbitt.

And we were partners for a number of years. And then I left when I went off to D.C. to go to the White House. And when I came back, I started my own firm, but Kevin and I found a number of ways to partner up until literally last year. So we’ve been close friends, partners, and associates for almost four decades.

Amber Victoria Singer/KJZZ Fred DuVal (left) and Kevin Demenna in the KJZZ studios in Tempe.

MARK BRODIE: Wow. So what was he like to work with?

FRED DUVAL: Irrepressible. He is the sunniest, most optimistic guy I’ve ever come across. I described to somebody, he’s a little bit like drinking multiple energy drinks. No mountain’s too high. Failure isn’t an option; it’s just postponed success. He is always, always scheming on how to kind of bring something back, keep going, keep going. And it’s contagious. He’s fun to be with. He brings a joy to his work and to his relationships. And his loyalty to his friends, to his clients, and, of course, most notably, he has an extremely tight family.

But he’s a guy of deep, deep loyalty and passion, and it’s just simply contagious. He makes you feel better about yourself. He makes you feel better about your prospects and about the prospects of whatever project that you’re working on.

MARK BRODIE: It’s so interesting you say that, because one of the things that struck me in reading a lot of the tributes that have come in to Kevin since his death was announced was that idea that he brought joy, and that he really looked to help younger people get a foot in the business, and his perseverance and knowledge of the issues — very much the things that you were just talking about.

FRED DUVAL: He did do that. I was always very impressed, and you’ll see that in the social media trending: the number of young professionals who kind of came into the game through Kevin, and then went off and built their own firms. And he loved the mentoring, and their affection for him is quite clear.

The other thing that’s notable, if you look at the feed of comments, people from the far right, MAGA, to the far left, agree with him, disagree with him, but loved him. And it’s an honor to be on your show as a voice on behalf of all of those people, right to left, over 40 years — hundreds and hundreds of elected officials who use the same word. They say, “Loved the guy.” His conference table was what many legislators will talk about: the number of times they’d just come over and hang out in his office because the energy level was so high.

MARK BRODIE: How do you think he kept that sense of joy and of loving the job? Because, as I don’t have to tell you, a lot of people spend a lot less time in politics than Kevin did and come away a lot more cynical and sort of down.

FRED DUVAL: It’s a great question. I’d say a couple of things. One, I think he draws from his faith. But he has a long view of things. For as many years as he’s been at the game, he knows that nothing’s ever over, nothing’s ever settled. There’s always next session; there’s always another opportunity. So he takes a long, long view of these things. And his win-loss record speaks for itself.

But really, it was his joie de vivre, his attitude, his sunniness, even to the end. Even as he knew he was failing and he would talk about it, he would say, “I’m fine. Look at the great life I have. What a run, what a family, what an opportunity.” And my goodness, if somebody who was facing cancer can bring that attitude to daily life, boy, everybody can.

MARK BRODIE: What do you think he meant to the institution of the Legislature, both based on the lobbying work he did there, the advocacy work he did there, but also his longevity and his institutional knowledge of the place?

FRED DUVAL: This was fun to watch, because his primary job, of course, was to fight for his clients. But he really fights for the institution. And he is as protective, particularly of the Senate, where he’d been chief of staff, but so respectful of the Legislature, protective of it, really honors the sacrifice that people make to be there. They pick that up, feel better about their service because he expresses his appreciation for the sacrifices that they make.

And that long view of protecting the institution and respecting it is another thing about him that’s contagious. There’s a little bit of a sense in politics that it’s to the kill, you’ve got to wipe out the other side, the other side is evil, whether it be partisan or an issue. Kevin never viewed it that way. Kevin always viewed it, this is today’s fight, there’ll be another fight tomorrow, there’ll be a different coalition tomorrow. And taking the long view really steadied him.

MARK BRODIE: Kevin’s family announced his passing, that he had died on Election Day. Remarkable indeed. And I’m curious, obviously we don’t want to try to imagine what was going on in somebody else’s head, but I wonder what you think that Kevin DeMenna would think about all of the changes that are coming to the state Legislature come January.

FRED DUVAL: Well, to Kevin, everything’s an opportunity. And so he would have probably taken a couple hours and sort of lamenting the loss of many friends, Republican and be it Republican or Democrat, of any turnover, and then would have welcomed it as an opportunity to bring his knowledge and expertise.

And so many legislators went to him. You think of him being the lobbyist, but so many legislators would go to him and say, “Help me understand how this works.” And not, both the mechanics of the Legislature, but also how to play personalities and what have you learned from watching other people do this. And so he was constantly teaching, not just young 20-year-olds breaking into the business, but new legislators. And so he would have seen this as an opportunity to bring that value to the fore and make them better at what they’re about to do.

MARK BRODIE: When you think about the legacy of Kevin DeMenna, what comes to mind for you?

FRED DUVAL: Never be down. When you think you’ve been dealt a bad hand, I think of Kevin, and I think, how would Kevin handle this? Kevin would see the silver lining. He would see tomorrow. He would say, “OK, we’re not going to get even. We’re not going to get down. We’re going to get better.” It’s just simply a postponement of our goals, but it is not a denial of them.

And to have been handed this slow, painful cancer that he faced with that attitude, it just reminds me every day that whatever I’m facing, I can find it in my heart the same optimism and sunniness that he did. For those that don’t know, he brought two of his sons into his business. And it’s the sweetest thing. Their joy and frivolity and esprit de corps that they have in that office is such a joy, and that it is his sons is such a legacy to what kind of person he is, what kind of father he is.

And I know that, in concluding this, that of all the things I could say about his professionalism and his effectiveness and his friendship, I know that, more than anything, he would want to be known as a loving dad who was loved. And he was certainly that.

MARK BRODIE: Sure. All right. Fred DuVal, thank you so much for helping us remember Kevin DeMenna. I really appreciate it.

FRED DUVAL: Thank you, Mark, for the opportunity.