Arizona attorney general discusses her 2nd term priorities after landslide reelection

MARK BRODIE: Four years ago, Democrat Kris Mayes won her election for attorney general by fewer than 300 votes. Last week, she won her reelection bid by nearly 300,000 votes. Mayes’ victory was part of Democrats sweeping the statewide offices on the ballot, flipping two congressional districts and taking control of the state Legislature for the first time since the mid-1960s.

Kris Mayes is on the line now to talk about her plans for a second term. Kris, good morning.

KRIS MAYES: Good morning. How are you?

MARK BRODIE: I’m doing all right. Well, I want to ask first off, what message do you think voters were trying to tell specifically you in this election?

KRIS MAYES: Well, I think voters basically sent a message that they like the job that we’re doing. They want us to continue to protect consumers, to continue to fight the drug cartels, and to continue to fight for our water supplies in Arizona. So we’re going to take that as a message of approval and continue to do all of those things and hopefully amp it up a little bit.

MARK BRODIE: What would amping it up look like?

KRIS MAYES: Well, we really need to continue the work that we’re doing to protect consumers. And I think that means doing even more antitrust cases, going after corporate entities that are harming Arizonans — the cases that we did in the last term that really helped consumers, like the RealPage case.

I think we need to continue to intervene in front of the Corporation Commission and protect consumers against unfair utility rate hikes. You just talked about the SpaceX data center proposal down in Cochise County. We have very real concerns about that proposal and are already examining it and the impact that that would have on ratepayers and on our water supplies statewide and on our grid, not just in Arizona, but across the West.

Fronteras Desk SpaceX is behind proposed data center in Cochise County SpaceX announced a $24 billion data center project in Texas less than a week after it held a community meeting in Cochise County on a similar proposal. Listen • 0:41

And I think it means trying to get more resources from the Legislature for our office to continue to go after the drug cartels, which are bringing drugs through Arizona and into the rest of the United States. We are the fentanyl funnel for the rest of the country, and we need resources to fight that scourge, which, unfortunately, the federal government, because of its immigration enforcement practices in the interior of the country, has basically taken its eye off the ball here in Arizona.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think that it will be an easier sell to get resources with the change coming to the Legislature in January with Democrats taking over?

KRIS MAYES: Yeah, I hope so. We’re definitely going to be talking to them in the very near future about the work that we do in our office. And we’ve always had a great relationship with the folks who just were elected to the Legislature, as well as some Republicans. So it’s been difficult. As you know, the previous Legislature slashed our budget for the last four years running, which kind of doesn’t make sense since we’re the top law enforcement office in the state.

So we’ll be asking for them to recognize the work that we do, recognize the fact that we’re a growing state, and we need more resources to fight for consumers, and to fight the cartels, and to continue to use nuisance law where we have to to protect our water supplies. And then, you guys know I’m not shy about advocating for what I think is right.

I’m going to do everything I can to help this Legislature reform the ESA program and put more resources into our public schools. We have had to spend precious resources fighting fraud in the ESA program. That shouldn’t be necessary at all. And there are a number of things that the Legislature can and should do immediately to rein in the fraud in the voucher program and to put more resources toward public schools, where 90% of our kids go.

MARK BRODIE: That’s interesting. That’s something that the new leadership in the Legislature, the leaders have talked about that; the new superintendent-elect has talked about that. You think there’s a role for you and your office in that effort as well?

KRIS MAYES: Yeah, absolutely, because I think we can help the Legislature understand the weaknesses of this program, because we’ve been having to prosecute those weaknesses and the fraud that has come through it. We have had to prosecute multiple people who made up ghost children so that they could take down the vouchers.

We have been doing a public monies investigation into the fact that the current superintendent of public instruction refused to audit the vouchers on the front end, so that anybody could spend $2,000 with no audit whatsoever. That’s how we ended up with diamond rings and lingerie and flat-screen TVs being bought with taxpayer monies.

And then, of course, we’ll be talking to the Legislature about the work that we’re doing to crack down on Medicaid fraud. We have obviously brought the sober living home fraud down by 92%, but there’s more that needs to be done inside AHCCCS and more funding that needs to go to AHCCCS to help us combat all kinds of Medicaid fraud, which is a big part of my responsibilities as attorney general.

MARK BRODIE: Quickly before we let you go, a few things you’ve mentioned that you would like more resources for. Are you concerned, though, that those resources just don’t exist in the state budget?

KRIS MAYES: Sure. It’s always a concern, and there are going to be a lot of requests and demands for funding. All of our state agencies are chronically underfunded and have been chronically underfunded by the previous Republican Legislatures over the past 20 years or longer. So there’s definitely going to be huge demands.

But there are things that can be done, for instance, even just within the ESA program to free up funding. Budgets are about values; they’re about what we value as a state. And I think this new Legislature, the governor, me, we know that the values that we hold as a state, the common values, center around protecting people, fully funding our public education system, and protecting our environment, among other things.

And I think you’re going to start to see those values finally come through. The other thing I’ll say that I’m really excited about is you’re going to see robust debates about issues. This is going to be a Legislature that will not, I believe, squelch debates, that will say, “Hey, Republicans, if you have a good idea, then we’ll hear that bill.” And I think you’re actually going to see a heck of a lot more bipartisanship with this Democratic Legislature.

MARK BRODIE: Well, that’ll be interesting to see. All right, that is the Attorney General of Arizona Kris Mayes. Congratulations on your reelection. Thanks so much for joining us.

KRIS MAYES: Thank you, guys. Appreciate it.