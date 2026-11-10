Amid a blue wave, Arizona voters overwhelmingly approved this anti-trans law

LAUREN GILGER: Last week’s midterm elections were a major victory for Democrats here and across the country, as we just heard. But while progressives are still basking in the glow of their wins, the LGBTQ+ community was left with mixed feelings.

That’s because while voters overwhelmingly elected Democrats to offices up and down the ballot, they also overwhelmingly passed Proposition 318, which bans transgender students from using the bathroom and locker room consistent with their gender identity.

Almost 59% of Arizona voters approved the measure, dubbed the Protect Girls’ Sports in Arizona Act.

And we’re not the only ones. Voters in blue states like Washington and Colorado also passed bans on transgender women and girls from competing in women’s sports, and voters in Nebraska cemented its ban into its state constitution.

So what’s behind this rare win for a conservative cause this election cycle? For more, we’re joined now by Joseph Darius Jaafari, founder and editor-in-chief of LGBTQ+ news outlet Lookout ... Good morning, Joseph. Thanks for coming in.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Good morning. Thank you so much for having me.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so you wrote about this the day after Election Day, and these kind of mixed feelings that folks were having in the community. What was your reaction? What were you thinking?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: I wasn’t surprised. Behind closed doors, I think we all were preparing for it, because public polling on this is pretty clear. But also because we had done reporting looking at the language of the bill and how the people behind the bill’s language and the proposal really was meant to be a bit more high-level.

And so we kind of knew going in that people would be going into the ballot box and not really understanding exactly what they were voting for. We’ve seen this in the past with the 2008 Prop. 8; we’ve seen this with Amendment 2 back in Colorado in the ’90s. We’ve reported on this pretty consistently. So we were gearing up for this to happen. I don’t think it was a shock for a lot of people.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Public polling on this, as you said, is pretty clear. Polling shows more than 70% of Americans are uncomfortable with trans athletes competing on sports teams that don’t match their sex at birth. This measure in Arizona is a little different than that. That law is basically already on the books here, right? What does this measure actually do?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: So it does three different things. One, it codifies what is already in state law when it comes to banning transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, right? But then it also expands that rule to professional athletic associations, so it gets a bit outside of schools. But then, on top of it, it also regulates who can use bathrooms inside of schools. And then finally, it defines sex by what somebody is born as on their birth certificate.

HeroMade Photography Joseph Darius Jaafari

LAUREN GILGER: There is a definition there. ... I want to talk about some of the questions this raises in a moment, but let me ask you first about the politics here. This must have been that some Democratic voters — maybe many — voted for Democrats who maybe are against a measure like this and then for a measure like this, right?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: So, yes and. Back to the wording of this, we’ve already started interviewing a lot of people who walked in and arguably are for transgender civil rights, and then went into the ballot box and didn’t quite understand the wording and voted yes anyways. And we’ve already spoken to quite a few people who didn’t understand that.

But then, yes, there is a number of Democrats or people who voted Democrat who also believe in this. It shouldn’t be a shock that so many people who voted Democrat — some of them might be Republicans who hold Republican thoughts on this or conservative beliefs on this, and so it would make sense that that would happen, kind of exactly what we’ve seen in the past when it comes to these things.

The big question on our mind, and I think the big ethical question, is whether or not ballot measures, when it comes to civil rights, should go to the ... people who vote, right? It’s a population that doesn’t have the opportunity to vote overwhelmingly to quash any kind of vote against them. But on top of it, you’re talking about a youth who doesn’t even have the ability to vote. So those are kind of the bigger questions that we’ve been trying to answer.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s interesting. Let me ask you about what happened in Colorado. We also mentioned Washington, kind of these blue states where similar measures passed. Even in Colorado, there was another measure on the ballot that passed as well.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Yeah, two, actually. So 134 and 135. One was for — basically modeling what Arizona is, so a ban on sports for transgender girls playing in girls’ sports, as well as a ban on surgery. The state hasn’t been able to even count more than — less than 10 trans youth who are on youth sports, and also surgeries don’t happen in the state, so no hospitals have ever reported that.

And the way that it happens is kind of similar to what we saw in Arizona: ballot measures being complicated to read; they’re at a very high-grade reading level; that’s how they’re written. And so that’s kind of what we saw happen in Colorado, just like how we saw in Arizona.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. It’s interesting in states like that, though, because those are states where many families have fled to, fleeing anti-LGBTQ policies, they’ll go to places like Washington or Colorado. What does that mean for those families?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Yeah, so we already spoke to a few different families and they kind of said, “Listen, it’s still safer in Colorado than to be in places like Texas or Florida,” right, which are outright putting straight-up bans and just walk the streets.

So they’re staying, but there is this bit of, as far as what they have told us, it feels a bit of an abandonment, because they’ve tried so hard to make a point that, “My child is no different from your child. All the stuff that we do for our kid is done through very deep conversations with doctors and medical professionals. It shouldn’t have anything to do with you.” And they kind of say they feel abandoned.

LAUREN GILGER: Last minute here, let me ask you about the questions about what comes next now that this law is on the books. What would enforcement look like? Who will pay for it? These are all questions that are kind of swirling right now, right?

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Swirling, and nobody has answers, because there is an enforcement measure here that we aren’t sure exactly who is going to enforce these bans. Is it going to be local police? Is it going to be county officials?

And then, on top of it, when it comes to schools that have to be retrofitted for bathrooms that don’t have single-sex bathrooms for people to use, they’d have to pay for that. Who is going to pay for that? We don’t know.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. We’ll leave it there for now. Joseph Darius Jaafari, founder and editor-in-chief of Lookout, joining us. Thank you, Joseph, for coming in. Appreciate it very much.

JOSEPH DARIUS JAAFARI: Thank you so much.