Arizona’s largest voting bloc is independents. Here’s who they supported last week

MARK BRODIE: Voters not affiliated with a political party make up the biggest share of registered voters in Arizona; that’s according to the last report from the Secretary of State’s Office before last week’s election.

That category accounts for nearly 35% of registered voters. That’s compared to 34.8% Republican and 28.3% Democratic. And who those unaffiliated voters cast their ballots for is critical to determining who wins in Arizona. Polls leading up to Election Day found independent voters were breaking for Democrats this cycle. The results would seem to bear that out.

With me now to talk about how independent voters voted and what that means going forward is Thom Reilly. He’s co-director of the Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy at ASU. Thom, good morning.

THOM REILLY: Thanks for having me.

MARK BRODIE: Thanks for being here. So, fair to say that, in large numbers, independent voters in Arizona broke pretty hard for Democrats based on the results?

THOM REILLY: Yeah, I think both nationally and in Arizona, really kind of three reinforcing trends. One is a decisive shift among independents, disproportionately strong Democratic turnout, and a significant drop in participation among voters who supported Trump in 2024, notably Gen Z and Latino.

But I think I’ve said this before on your show, too: Relatively few self-identified Republicans crossed party lines. Although there was some crossover vote nationally in some consequential Senate races, for the most part, Republicans voted Republican, Democrats had high turnout, and independents decisively switched their vote to Democrats.

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Thom Reilly

MARK BRODIE: Why do you think that happened? Why do you think Democrats appealed so heavily to independents?

THOM REILLY: In studying the independent vote, I said it’s fluid, it’s unpredictable. But if we just look nationally again, I want to illustrate why this back-and-forth is kind of a new normal for independents. Independents basically favored Obama by 8 percentage points in 2008. Four years later, they went for Romney by 5 percentage points. 2016, Trump by 4%. Biden, they switched by 13 points. In 2024, independents basically favored Harris over Trump 49 to 46, about 3% — although a different story in swing states like Arizona, where in Arizona, Georgia, and some other states, Trump actually won the independent vote. And now we’re looking at a 17-point swing towards the Democrats.

I think there’s no escaping the issue that in these key races nationally, and in Arizona when you look at CD1 and CD6, it clearly was. Democrats could not win without a decisive switch of the independent vote. So for these national Senate races, it was up to two-thirds, anywhere from 55% to 62%, independents supporting the Democratic candidate. If you look in Arizona with the governor’s race, same thing. You had independents going about 62% for Hobbs.

So this back-and-forth with independents. And now in their coattails is that we have these groups of Latinos and Gen Z that are overrepresented in the independent population.

And here’s the realignment, I think. The realignment is basically that we’re having this large swing group of voters who are making decisions and dramatically shifting their positions from election to election. And they’re kind of doing what our forefathers thought, is that they’re actually evaluating performance, evaluating whether the candidate is doing what they said, and changing their vote, and they don’t have party loyalty.

MARK BRODIE: Well, Thom, at the risk of asking a slightly cynical question, do you get the sense that these voters are, in fact, evaluating the candidates and their positions, or is it more a matter of, “Look, these things aren’t going well, let’s punish the people in charge”?

THOM REILLY: Yeah, that’s a good point. I think there’s part of this issue, and I’ve brought this up in studying the independent vote: Is it a kind of an anti-incumbency vote when you look at these kind of dramatic swings? But here it is when we look at the independent, is that they don’t have that party loyalty.

So let’s take this last election. Although there is some crossover vote with Republicans in consequential Senate races, by and large, Republicans voted Republican or they stayed at home. So when you have individuals that are identified with the two major parties, they get their political cues from those parties.

But now that we’re having a larger electorate—think of Gen Z, upwards to 60%, Gallup has it at 56%, have never been part of a party. So they are not using that political playbook. They’re making their cues and decisions based upon the candidate or what’s impacting them at the time. That’s a volatile electorate. And I’ve said this before, too: The mistake that parties make is that when independents swing decisively to their side, they think they become partisans. They do that at their own peril.

MARK BRODIE: With that volatility in mind, if you are, let’s say, Katie Hobbs, the governor, or members of the state Legislature who are Democrats, what do you do? How do you try to tamp down that volatility and maybe keep independents in your corner in 2028 and beyond?

THOM REILLY: Good point. And I think part of it is addressing them of who they are, that they are an unaffiliated group, and paying attention to what their issues are, too. With Hobbs, she has a challenge going forward that’s different than how she’s governed the last four years. When she’s had a divided government, that worked well for her in some respects, too. She was able to run on a platform of cutting taxes that she was pushed to do by the Republicans. Well, now that she has this overwhelmingly Democratic House and Senate, she has to be careful saying, “Well, how is she governing?”

Now, within that Democratic caucus, there are both progressives and those that are in swing districts. That dynamic will play out. But in Arizona, when the largest voting bloc is independents — and if you count the small parties, it’s at 37%, to 35% of the Republicans — you cannot win elections unless you have them on your side. So you have to be figuring out what are the issues that are impacting them. That has to be top of mind, particularly in a state like Arizona, if you’re going to be successful in future elections.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, that is Thom Reilly, co-director of the Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy at ASU. Thom, great as always to talk to you. Thank you.

THOM REILLY: Thanks for having me, Mark.