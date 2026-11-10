From ancient Egypt to Chanel No. 5, a new book explores how scent has shaped history

LAUREN GILGER: Mark, are you a cologne guy?

MARK BRODIE: Well, as you probably guessed from sitting in a studio with me, I am not, no. How about you? Do you wear perfume?

LAUREN GILGER: No. I mean, I have some. I wear them on a special occasion, maybe, but maybe “ish” is the answer there.

But our next guest this morning thinks about perfume, cologne, and scent in general in a much broader way.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: I think about scent as a historic, creative practice that has been used by humanity at all levels, on all continents, and at all times.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s Saskia Wilson-Brown, who’s basically a walking encyclopedia of scent. She’s the founder and executive director of The Institute for Art and Olfaction as well as host of Perfume on the Radio podcast. And, she’s out today with a new book, " The Cultures of Perfume: Scents that Shaped History ."

And as you can tell, to her, scent is much more than the cologne or perfume you put on in the morning. In fact, she laments the fact that scents to us are just something we can buy and sell, because looking at scent through an historic lens will take you way, way back in time.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: The San people in Southern Africa, in prehistoric rock art paintings, they depict nosebleeds that possibly — we don’t know, but possibly — served an olfactory purpose. In the epic of Gilgamesh, from — what are we talking about — the 2100 give or take BCE, they talk about scent in the context of religion. The ancient Egyptians kept really good records of perfume production and usage. So it’s really accompanied us through history, through time. It’s a very important creative output for humans.

LAUREN GILGER: Kind of forever is the answer to that question. Let’s then talk about some of the more modern elements of this. You’re sort of lamenting the commodification of scent in perfume. I’m guessing you’re talking about the dawn of the perfume industry. When did that begin?

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Yeah. How far back do you want to go? But the modern industry, really, I’d say one can sort of pinpoint the 19th century as the birth of the modern industry, inasmuch as in the 19th century, scientists, chemists, started developing aromatic molecules in laboratories. And it sort of started a bit of a divorce from nature — a potential divorce from nature, I should say. And that allowed materials to be cheaper, more accessible, and that, in turn, allowed for perfumes to be cheaper, more accessible. And that sort of ushered in this mainstreaming, I’d say, of perfumery that we know so well today.

LAUREN GILGER: In the book, you research looking at 36 scent notes is kind of how you have it divided, from sage and sandalwood to something like mushrooms. And I want to ask you about mushrooms in particular, because you don’t think about that when you think about scent or perfume, right? But you found this one was kind of divisive. In history, some societies have really appreciated it and some have really not.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Yeah. So the Russians are famously mycophiles, and the North Americans are famously mycophobes. And there were these two researchers, R. Gordon Wasson and his wife, Valentina Pavlovna, who became interested in why Americans didn’t like mushrooms so much. And so they started researching mushrooms and researching the cultural history of mushrooms, and that connects to religion, and perceptions of the spiritual realm, and fairies, and that connects to demons and witches. It’s all very rich and it all can be experienced through the smell of a mushroom. And that’s why I love this topic. It’s just so fascinating how many layers the onion peel goes.

LAUREN GILGER: It definitely feels like that. Tell us a little bit, Saskia, about how scents are used today in ways that we might not think about, right? It’s not just the perfume that you can buy at the store or the scent that’s put into your bathroom cleaner. It’s in stores, in rooms, in restaurants. It makes us feel a certain way. It’s used in sort of these almost subversive ways sometimes, it sounds like.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Yeah. In mainstream commercial culture, there’s a lot of instances of scent being used to encourage, let’s say, shopping. A famous example, of course, is Abercrombie & Fitch that pumped this smell, this perfume called Fierce, which is a fantastic perfume. But they pumped it through their stores and actually into the areas outside their stores, so there was this olfactory connection with Abercrombie & Fitch. And you smelled it and you wanted to shop, theoretically. What I find also very interesting is the artists that are working with scent, because they tend to take this invisible influence and mess with it, or subvert it, or turn it into something that’s a little bit unexpected. And that’s where it gets really interesting, because scent can really affect you without you really thinking about it. It’s very subconscious on some levels.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, I remember that about Abercrombie & Fitch as a teenager.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: I will never forget.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s one way you’re talking about the use of scent in mainstream culture, right? How is scent used, either today or in history, in not mainstream ways, in more alternative ways?

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: In history, scent has been used in so many ways. In fact, every sort of area of human creative cultural expression has a concurrent olfactory narrative or landscape. Examples in magic: My father is Cuban, so I was raised being exposed to African diasporic practices in Cuba. And a lot of times, those practices have involved giving perfume to the orishas, or the gods. And that also manifests in the U.S. with Florida Water. People use Florida Water, which is basically an eau de cologne, to propitiate the gods.

In seduction, through history, you see concurrent narratives of scent when you talk about seduction. And generally, those can be positive, but they can also be quite negative. The idea of scent being used to dissimulate foulness, specifically a woman, typically — unfortunately, we get picked on a lot on this. So a woman might use a smell to hide her inherent disgustingness. You see this in Ovid.

LAUREN GILGER: You talk about desire, attraction, or the opposite, especially for women. But there’s also a lot in here about the use of scent in the supernatural, the metaphysical, in religion, right? I’m Catholic. I’m thinking of the scent of the incense in the churches that they’ll walk up and down the aisle with. That’s such a distinct use of scent.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Yeah. And in Islam, and Christianity obviously, and Judaism, there’s a lot of interesting notes around smell. And I will say that Christianity — at least very, very early Christianity, I’m talking the first 100, 200 years — scent was generally, as far as the records show, somewhat frowned upon in the context of worship. But at some point in Christianity — and my belief is that point came around the advent of Emperor Constantine — they started folding scent into the churches. And in fact, Emperor Constantine had a shopping list of perfume materials that he had ordered for the new basilicas he was building around modern-day Turkey. Even something so tacit that, as a Catholic myself, I totally know what you’re talking about. There’s a historical point at which that was a conscious choice that someone made that influenced culture.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s fascinating. You write about speculative scent in outer space, even. If we’re looking at a historical timeline, you’re looking into the future. What do you think space might smell like?

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: This was actually a cool chapter to write, because I did a project with Jet Propulsion Lab. And I had the opportunity to speak to a bunch of scientists about the scents of outer space. And what they all told me pretty categorically was that a lot of it is speculation. They have some empirical proof, but for the most part, they’re kind of guessing.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. You can’t take off your astronaut helmet and breathe.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Literally, you would die. You literally will never smell outer space as a human being.

LAUREN GILGER: What do they think it smells like?

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Various things. The thing that comes up a lot is things that we might find here on Earth, like benzene, polycyclic carbon. It’s kind of like air pollution, I think would be the best way of describing it. But it does depend on where in space. On Enceladus, the geysers of Enceladus, I theorize there might be a watery smell, because there’s hydrogen. So it depends where in space. But largely, the most common thing that comes up is air pollution smells, like a gas station smell. Seared steak, things like that, like cooking meat. Raspberries has come up. It’s pretty cool.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s fascinating. Saskia Wilson-Brown, author of the new book, “The Cultures of Perfume: Scents That Shaped History.” She’s also the founder and executive director of The Institute for Art and Olfaction, and host of Perfume on the Radio, a podcast. Thank you so much, Saskia, for coming on. This is fascinating stuff.

SASKIA WILSON-BROWN: Lauren, it’s been a delight, and thank you for having me.