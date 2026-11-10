Phoenix artist Aileen Martinez's analog photo booth pushes back against AI

LAUREN GILGER: Local artist Aileen Martinez likes to draw scenes from real life. It’s what’s made her brand Look See Draw so successful over the years. She’ll often sit down in one place and draw what she sees, a truer image than a photograph to her. She’s become well known for capturing some of her favorite Phoenix places that way.

Today, she is taking that analog approach to a new level alongside her partner, Jef Caine. It’s called the Fauxto Booth — “faux” spelled F-A-U-X. She told me, it’s her analog way of pushing back against AI as it increasingly takes work away from real live artists.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: So it’s a wooden structure. You stand in front of it. We have six really large tokens, and the play on this whole thing is it’s run by HI, which is run by human intelligence, not artificial intelligence. You grab a token, you put it in the slot, and then it does have a two-way mirror. So we can see you, but you can’t see us for the most part if the lighting is working towards our favor. And so you stand there, we draw a quick drawing of you, and it comes out of the slot.

LAUREN GILGER: So it’s like a photo booth, but you’re drawing them physically right then in real life.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yes, right on the spot.

LAUREN GILGER: How do people react to that?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: The majority of people are very excited. I think it’s a very playful thing. That’s the big thing that we wanted to emphasize. We’re both very playful people and we like to have fun. So it’s a small moment of joy of getting the experience of having your portrait done on the spot.

Now, we never said this is going to look super exactly like you. That’s part of the play. It’s a cartoon version of you. And most people have fun with it and go along with our thing. But we have had some folks be confused. I think confusion is a big thing where we explain the premise and then they say, “Oh, so you have an AI printer in the back that makes these?” And we’re like, “No.”

LAUREN GILGER: That is so a sign of the times. You’re trying to clap back at AI here, but some people assume it is AI.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yeah, they do think it’s an AI. We’ve had a handful of folks. But for the most part, I would say it’s been received well and people are very excited, and it’s a positive experience.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. Do people appreciate the analog nature of this? The fact that it’s not AI and it’s real people back there drawing this in real life with paper and pen?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Oh, yeah, definitely. I think that’s the big draw. People definitely gravitate towards that.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s pretty fun.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: What do you think that the bigger message is here? If AI is actively stealing styles and work from artists like you — probably, if your work’s online, it’s going to be fed in there, right? And artists are already sort of on this difficult path. It’s not an easy thing to make a living at. What do you want folks to know about hiring a real artist to do real artwork?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: I think the whole thing with AI, it’s everywhere. There’s no way to escape it, and it would be very hypocritical of me to say that I don’t. I use it in everyday life whether I want to or not, if you’re using Instagram or Facebook or shopping online. It’s here and it’s out there. And I think it’s not my role or job to tell people to stop using AI.

I think what I can do for myself is to find what I can control. What can I do as an artist? That’s been my whole thing, is just doing things analog. And I think people should also question, “Yeah, I can make this flyer or this drawing really quickly, but at what cost?” Specifically about generative AI, the one that uses this thing to create drawings and music. I just think that’s kind of disgusting.

It just removes the person as a whole. And I think, as humans, that’s one of the most beautiful things that we have going on in the world, is being able to have that self-expression and to create. I think that is such a beautiful thing. I could cry right now just thinking about it. But the fact that there’s this thing that you can push a button and it does it for you, I just think that’s wrong.

LAUREN GILGER: Because art, it sounds like to you — and you’re welcome to cry, by the way, you wouldn’t be the first in here — but it sounds like art to you is such an experience that’s so centered to being human.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yeah, I think it is part of just what it means to be human. A lot of times people say, “Oh, I’m not artistic, I’m not creative.” Yes, you are. I totally disagree with that, whether it’s making your favorite dish, or the way you dress, or whatever. You get to decide these things for yourself and how you navigate through the world without this thing.

I think visual literacy — the fact that people aren’t able to distinguish what is and isn’t AI, I think that’s really scary and I think it’s concerning. We talk about the literacy crisis, and then on top of that, we have visual illiteracy. I think it’s just going to create so many other issues down the road.

LAUREN GILGER: Does this feel like you’re fighting an uphill battle, like one tiny quick portrait at a time?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Well, here’s the deal, Lauren. Our thing is not really fighting AI, because we can’t fight it. We’re only two people. There’s nothing in the world that we can do to fight it. I think it’s just our response to it. This is everywhere and it’s infiltrated our world in so many different ways, but this is what I can control. I can have this moment and time of joy, and creativity, and bringing people together. Sometimes we have lines of people, and that’s really exciting to see. We’ve done different markets around town or different events, and people are genuinely excited. Jeff and I, we are always so surprised. People are willing to wait an hour or more to be drawn, and we don’t take that for granted. We don’t take that lightly. And I think people yearn for more hand-drawn, analog things.

LAUREN GILGER: What do you love about the physicality, the sensory experience of drawing?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: It can help with your mental health, your overall well-being as a person, but it’s just very grounding. I think it’s a grounding expression of self where I’m a person that struggles with chronic anxiety on and off. So for me to sit down and to feel all the materials and to just kind of remove my mind from whatever anxious period I’m going through, it really does help in that way.

LAUREN GILGER: Your response to this, maybe you just focus on those moments every time someone smiles when you hand them their portrait that’s been hand-drawn, right?

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Yeah, I think that’s really special. It’s a very kind of magical moment. And also back to the Look See Draw thing, I draw a lot of people’s homes or businesses, and then doing the big reveal of, “Here’s your place in time captured.” People are always excited to receive original artwork that was made specifically for them, and I think that’s pretty special.

LAUREN GILGER: Pretty special. All right. Aileen Martinez, the artist behind Look See Draw, half of the “Faux-to Booth,” joining us here. Aileen, thank you very much for coming in. I appreciate it.

AILEEN MARTINEZ: Thank you so much for having me. Thank you.