This environmental advocate says new Maricopa County rule is not a path to faster clean air

MARK BRODIE: The federal Environmental Protection Agency late last week officially approved a rule for Maricopa County known as Rule 205 . It allows for emissions reduction credits to the owners of vehicle fleets who replace or upgrade high-emitting on-road vehicles.

The EPA earlier this fall also announced its proposed approval of Rule 204 , which offers the same kind of credits to owners and operators of non-road vehicles, like construction equipment and locomotives.

In announcing that last move, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the county had come up with multiple ways to allow it to grow and come back into attainment with federal ozone rules.

LEE ZELDIN: They aren’t increasing emissions. They aren’t increasing emissions. And they aren’t breaking federal requirements. They’re not breaking federal requirements. They are finding new, innovative ways to work within their circumstances.

MARK BRODIE: At the same announcement, the chair of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Kate Brophy McGee, said she’s excited that a regulatory agency decided to govern through incentivizing and listening.

KATE BROPHY MCGEE: It is possible to do what is being proposed with Rule 204 and maintain the quality of life, maintain what we value here in Maricopa County, and support and drive the robust economic development that we are undergoing.

MARK BRODIE: But some environmental advocates are less enthusiastic and worry the rule could make the Valley’s air quality worse. Sandy Bahr is director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, and she joins me. Sandy, what would this new rule do, exactly?

SANDY BAHR: Yeah, so this is a voluntary program to allow for non-road engines emissions credits, and it can deal with locomotives or really any non-road vehicles.

MARK BRODIE: Like construction equipment, things like that.

SANDY BAHR: Yeah, or non-road engines — I said vehicles, sorry. So, yeah, it’s really to address, but it’s a voluntary program to provide for that. And the thing that it does is allow for emissions credits for stationary sources, which is the part that is concerning.

So a voluntary program to reduce emissions from construction equipment and other engines that aren’t part of vehicles that go on the road. That’s fine, although, of course, we like to see requirements because they’re more enforceable. But the concern is about it being used to offset emissions from these stationary sources, like power plants, or chip manufacturers, or data centers, or those types of things.

MARK BRODIE: So is it not a one-to-one offset? In other words, if a power plant emits X amount of emissions, the non-road engine would not have to not emit that same amount of emissions?

SANDY BAHR: It would have to not emit that, but the concern is where these are located, right? And I should put this in context, too: This would not even be the direction we’re going if the Environmental Protection Agency did what it should have done and bumped Maricopa County to serious for ozone, because our pollution is serious. But they didn’t; they kept it at moderate.

And so what that did is kept more stringent requirements from being enacted. Why are we now citing big gas plants right in the non-attainment area? There’s a 700-megawatt gas plant that is being proposed out in Glendale. If we were serious for ozone, you wouldn’t even be seeing that. And then a program like this can help facilitate more siting of that.

I know there has been discussion related to chip manufacturing relative to this program as well. And from our perspective, we think it’s important that we be reducing pollution from these stationary sources and not siting these heavily polluting industries in the non-attainment area, as well as reducing pollution from these non-road engines.

MARK BRODIE: Is your concern, then, that this rule will actually make air quality worse or just that it won’t actually improve it?

SANDY BAHR: Well, the main concern is that it won’t improve it, and there is potential it could worsen, although the Clean Air Act has a no-backsliding provision and Congress hasn’t changed that. So if indeed it was demonstrated that it did, then it would not be able to be implemented.

MARK BRODIE: How do you see this rule meshing with Rule 205, dealing with credits basically to owners of vehicle fleets who upgrade or replace on-road vehicles, those engines, and reduce emissions there?

SANDY BAHR: Again, we would like to see them do more to require that these are not voluntary programs, that there are requirements for people to upgrade, reduce, phase out vehicles or engines that are heavily polluting, and also reduce emissions from the stationary sources.

And so, I think that one of the concerns that we have, it’s not like we want to see programs that are punitive, but we’ve been suffering with poor air quality in the Phoenix area for a long time. And this is not a path to clean air faster. I see this as more of status quo or potential for backsliding.

I don’t think it should be an either/or; it should be a both/and. What we’re saying is you shouldn’t be able to just offset the pollution at the power plants, or the chip manufacturer, or the data center, and allow for more pollution in a particular area because you did the construction equipment. Let’s find a way to do the construction equipment and require more of these stationary sources.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Sandy Bahr, director of the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club. Sandy, thank you.

SANDY BAHR: My pleasure.