ASU archaeology project reveals a glimpse into 1920s Black neighborhood in Phoenix

LAUREN GILGER: Our next guest this morning has discovered a part of Phoenix history that’s been kind of hiding out in the open. Matt Kroot is an archaeologist and an assistant professor in ASU’s School of Human Evolution and Social Change. He and some colleagues were working in an area near Sky Harbor when they made some interesting finds from the last century.

Kroot came by the studio to talk about this with my co-host, Mark Brodie, and they started with where this piece of land, known as the Portland Tract, is. Not that far from where they were sitting.

MATT KROOT: Very, very close. Easy walk from where we’re sitting right here. It is just east of downtown Phoenix. If people are familiar with the major archaeological site called S'edav Va'aki, formerly maybe you know it as Pueblo Grande, it is actually located on the museum grounds in that area, just east of the airport.

MARK BRODIE: Okay, so this is an area that we have known for a long time has a very long history, a great place for archaeologists to go and do digs and find Indigenous cultures and things like that. But you found something far more recent.

MATT KROOT: Yes. So the material we ran into — and I will say the former city archaeologist, Laureen Montero, warned us about this, that she had seen historical materials that dated to the mid-20th century and all the way into the 1970s or so.

But starting in about 1923 is when the Portland Tract was what we call platted, planned out, submitted to the city for development.

MARK BRODIE: And this was a predominantly African American community, is that right?

The Arizona Sun / Library of Congress Chronicling America Collection Image of the M. H. Shelton office and staff published under the heading, “Phoenix Early Developer Still Carries On” from page 2 of the May 20, 1949 edition of the Arizona Sun, a Black-serving newspaper in Phoenix from 1942 to 1960.

MATT KROOT: So yes, it changes through time, but it is this very unique, really massive neighborhood developed by a man named Marshall Shelton, who was the most prominent Black developer in Phoenix. A lot of newspaper articles were written about him. He has lots of columns in local papers, things like this. And he had this idea of having a major middle-class Black neighborhood with a business district, parks, and all kinds of amenities.

And he founded it in 1923, but right around that same time, what would become the country’s largest packing plant, excuse me, along with the feedlots that served that packing plant, were also put in the same area, creating this horrible smell that really led to the area not developing much in this time.

MARK BRODIE: The idea of having sort of a middle-class Black neighborhood at that time, that’s not all that uncommon around the country, is it?

MATT KROOT: No. So this is how Shelton made his money and his name initially, was a couple of developments called Acre City and Shelton’s Addition that were also planned as, and successfully planned as, middle-class Black neighborhoods with a large park that hosted all kinds of celebrations.

But they all had to be built in county land, because to provide the services that middle-class neighborhoods wanted, they had to be located north of essentially the railroad tracks that run on the south side of downtown Phoenix. And that was not allowed by the city of Phoenix at the time. They were required to have racial covenants excluding Black people and other people of color from those areas. So he hopped over the city boundary and built in county land, where there were no such planning restrictions.

MARK BRODIE: What do we know about the people who lived there?

MATT KROOT: So, we don’t know a lot. This was sort of the big challenge. So our archaeology really was a moment where you had to fill in a lot that wasn’t known.

The city did not keep track of who was living in the area. We don’t really have records associated with the people. The census data from the ’30s, ’40s and ’50s really, they never attributed anyone to specific houses or addresses when they were recording who they were. So we can’t really always know who was living within the tract and outside of the tract.

And especially the area we worked, which was the sort of last little rump of the tract that stayed residential into the 1970s — most of it was converted to light industrial in the 1950s — and in that area, we literally, there are people don’t have addresses, water, power, but we were able to identify houses, some of the trash that they discarded in the areas that really gave us an indication of sort of what their lives were like, as well as the county has wonderful aerial photographs that we’ve been able to use for that. And the city also has great records from when they acquired the land for the museum.

MARK BRODIE: So what kinds of things did you find? You mentioned bits of trash and everything. What kinds of things did you see?

MATT KROOT: Yeah, so in the area, there were four households that we could identify, and there was no trash removal. So what they had to do with their trash was throw it away around them.

The other thing that we identified is there’s lots of piles of trash away from the houses, but in the same lots, that were not produced by the households. So these were folks living within houses where other people were dumping their trash at certain times.

But we were able to find things like the full spectrum of household items, from irons to clothing hangers to ceramic plates and glasses. But then one of the more interesting things is you also find things like one of the houses had this huge profusion of auto repair parts: fuses and spark plugs and all kinds of things like this, trim, bumpers. And old photographs show that there’s this huge pile of tires. And then when we located the owner of it, who had been occupying it for a long period of time, in some old city directories he’s listed as an auto repair mechanic. So he was probably running an auto repair shop out of his house unpermitted, probably illegally.

S'edav Va'aki, City of Phoenix / Courtesy Stacked row of used tires in the foreground with the McCabe/Dobson House in the background included in the Notice of Ordinance Violation from the City of Phoenix, Fire Department served by T. R. Cummings, Fire Marshal to Donald Hiser, City Archaeology on Oct. 18, 1976.

MARK BRODIE: That’s so interesting. What is it like to find things that are essentially, if not from your specific lifetime, from the lifetimes of people who are still around? That’s not typical, I would think, for the kind of work that you do.

MATT KROOT: No. My first real work in archaeology was 10,000 years ago in the country of Jordan. No one’s writing anything down. All the tools are made out of stone or wood or bone. It is very, very different.

MARK BRODIE: And now you’re finding car bumpers.

MATT KROOT: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: Why do you think it is that we know so little about this community and the people who lived there? It’s not in some far-flung part of the region; it’s right near the airport, in the middle of the city.

MATT KROOT: It is very, if you look at the development through time, it is a very strange, just one little block that just gets completely cut off from all the development around it.

So a major freeway goes in on one side, a major canal goes in on one side, the railroad tracks go in on one side, and then another major canal goes on the other side. And so it’s just completely hemmed in on infrastructure that’s not serving the neighborhood, but other people.

We were able to identify about a five-year span where someone’s living in the house, but they literally are not discarding any material. And so what we’re seeing is this is probably a very marginalized community. And so it’s the kind of people who don’t get recorded.

MARK BRODIE: So why is it important that we learn about this now, even though we’re a little bit beyond the time when it might have been helpful to know? Why is it important that we here in the Phoenix area know about this?

MATT KROOT: I think there’s a variety of different things. So this is something where we can document all the way back into the 1920s in this area that fairly marginalized individuals were living in the space. And that is part of this history for over a century now in this lot, and it’s the kind of history that we looked really hard and is just not identifiable in archives nor in history books or publications of any sort.

The sort of things where this is part of what Phoenix was and continues to be. It’s still a space where the city has a hard time controlling it, and has basically seen a growth in unhoused population in the area with the cleaning out of unhoused populations in downtown. So we still see the same effects that drove what was happening in this space 100 years ago happening today.

MARK BRODIE: All right. That is Matt Kroot, an assistant professor in the School of Human Evolution and Social Change at ASU. Matt, thanks so much.

MATT KROOT: Thank you.