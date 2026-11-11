Democrat Nez hopes CD2's Rep. Crane listens to district after tight race

LAUREN GILGER: But first, it was a blue tsunami across the country in last week’s midterm elections as voters rejected President Trump’s agenda and party up and down the ballot. The wave was so widespread, it put some solidly Republican districts into play for Democrats for the first time, maybe ever.

That includes Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, where a rematch between Republican incumbent Eli Crane and Democrat and former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez became a much tighter race than anyone might have predicted.

Elections Republican Crane narrowly defeats Democrat Nez in Arizona’s CD2 Republican Eli Crane narrowly defeated Democratic challenger Jonathan Nez in Arizona’s Congressional District 2, a district that President Donald Trump carried by 15 points in 2024.

The race was finally called by The Associated Press on Monday, and Nez conceded yesterday. He lost by less than 3,500 votes, and Jonathan Nez joins me now on the line. Good morning. Thank you for coming on “The Show.”

JONATHAN NEZ: Hi, Lauren, and Happy Veterans Day to all our warriors.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s right. Thank you for that.

So, I want to ask you about the last time you ran against Eli Crane, right, just a few years ago. You lost by 9 percentage points in CD2. This time it was 1%. Did you ever expect it to be this close?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, Donald Trump won this district by 15 points. And as you mentioned, in the last election in ’24, we were able to get within 9 points, and this election, we lost by 1 point. And so, the folks all over the country and including this district were frustrated with the direction that this country was going, with the high prices of everything: goods and services, fuel, and even healthcare. And it just was a lot of anger and frustration, which affected the control of Congress. Now the Democrats are in control of both houses, and it’s going to be an interesting time of governance in the next couple of years.

LAUREN GILGER: Certainly a big change.

So obviously, as you’re saying, this happened amid this national blue wave. There were other districts like yours where Democrats outperformed, and they were considered long shots and then they weren’t, all of a sudden. Do you think this was basically a rejection of the president and his policies and politics, or were there issues that came up during the campaign that were maybe specific to CD2 that you think also drove voters in this particular race?

JONATHAN NEZ: Right. The No. 1 issue that came up in the last election and this election was water security. People wanted to make sure that we get our fair share of water from the Colorado River, and also protecting our precious surface water and our groundwater. And of course, this election was mostly about the prices of everything just going up, and affordability, big divide in this country.

LAUREN GILGER: Did you meet voters along the way who told you they had flipped? Like they were the folks who might have voted for the president and then were flipping and voting for you? What did they have to say?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, we’re still analyzing the data, but we once again outperformed, just like in ’24. And in this election, the initial, the first batch of data that we have is an overperformance. Outperformed even the statewide candidates in this district. And so there is frustration to those policies, and also our congressman.

But I congratulate our congressman, Eli Crane, for the win, but I’m sure, because of this close race, I’m hopeful that he will begin to listen more to the hardworking people in this district and what they are voicing for a better tomorrow.

LAUREN GILGER: What was it like over the last week here to watch these votes come in and it be so close? I mean, you must have been sitting on pins and needles, right?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, I am grounded in faith, so I truly believe that the Creator is in control, and it’s up to him. He’s the one who puts people in positions of leader. So we did a great run. I commend my staff, my campaign manager, and all the volunteers. They were saddened that we lost this race, but as I mentioned to them, we helped put hope back into Arizona and this district, and also help in healing this country.

LAUREN GILGER: So Democrats, as you mentioned, have a majority in Congress now. What are you hoping they’ll do in Washington with this massive win?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, I think a lot of folks who won campaigned on getting relief to the American people. And that means bringing the cost of goods and services down, making sure everybody pays their fair share in resources, and we get our fair share as well in this district — getting infrastructure dollars into rural America, because rural America is the backbone of this country.

LAUREN GILGER: What’s next for you? Will you run again?

JONATHAN NEZ: Well, you never say no or never. We’re going to continue the work. We’re going to continue to fight for the hardworking people of this country and those that are working so hard that are not engaged in politics. There’s got to be a voice for those that are struggling in America. So I’ve always been part of helping out in communities, and my wife and I will continue to do that into the future.

LAUREN GILGER: All right, we’ll leave it there. Democratic congressional candidate and former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez joining us. Thank you very much for coming on. Appreciate it very much.

JONATHAN NEZ: Thank you, Lauren.