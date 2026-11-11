Even with heavy rainfall, Lake Powell is still about 6 feet lower than a year ago

LAUREN GILGER: We just heard before the break how devastating the impacts of all of the rain we’ve seen this fall can be. But now, let’s turn to a conversation about the other side of that story, and it’s at least partially good.

We know we’re facing a dire water future and an ongoing fight over water from one of our main sources, the Colorado River. Well, that water is stored in two big reservoirs up in northern Arizona, Lake Powell and Lake Mead, and they are both historically low. In fact, just a few months ago, in mid-September, Lake Powell sat just 146 feet above dead pool, the level at which there’s not enough water to flow downstream through Glen Canyon Dam.

So how much has this historic rainfall helped those drying-up reservoirs? I took that question to Amy Haas, executive director of the Colorado River Authority of Utah, and she told me it’s a dramatically different situation than what we were looking at just a few months ago.

AMY HAAS: In mid-September, we saw the record low at Lake Powell. Lake Powell hit elevation 3,516 feet and change in mid-September. And today, fast forward, less than two months, we are seeing an elevation at Powell of 3,538 feet. So this is basically a net gain in elevation of about 22 feet from the all-time low at Powell in mid-September.

LAUREN GILGER: How scary was that all-time low? You were close to dead pool, close to water not flowing through, not creating electricity in that dam.

AMY HAAS: Incredibly scary. When you consider we were just 25 or so feet above what we call minimum power pool, which is when Glen Canyon Dam ceases to be able to produce electricity. And also scary things happen with respect to infrastructure at that elevation.

And so our objective, really over the last several years — and you see it coming forward in these post-2026 rules that the federal government through the Bureau of Reclamation has put forward — is to protect these critical elevations at Lake Powell. And so when we saw that record low elevation at Powell in mid-September, we thought, “Wow, we’re really getting close.”

LAUREN GILGER: Right. Really a scary moment there. Was everyone in your world hoping that this would happen, and it did?

AMY HAAS: How about a measured reaction? And I really want to underscore that we’re still about 6 feet lower at Lake Powell today than we were a year ago, even with these big inflows.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

AMY HAAS: So while it’s been a blessing, we are not out of the woods in terms of these critically low reservoir elevations. And again, we’re still significantly lower than we were just exactly a year ago.

LAUREN GILGER: So we have taken a little bit of a step back from the edge, but we are nowhere near where we need to be, it sounds like.

AMY HAAS: Absolutely. And we’re still very early in the water year. Lake Powell inflows, Lake Powell is most affected based on snowmelt. And we won’t know what our water year really sets up to be until we see what our winter looks like and any sort of snowmelt runoff into the reservoir. So it’s still early days, and I think while this is a very auspicious sign, we’ve still got to be mindful that we’ve got a lot of months to go.

LAUREN GILGER: So you need that snowfall in the winter to really boost these levels. Okay, and —

AMY HAAS: We really do, and to sustain them.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So that’s the most important thing. It sounds like this might buy some time, though, for these Colorado River reservoirs.

AMY HAAS: It does. And importantly, is that it’s really critical for protecting these elevations at Lake Powell and this infrastructure that we so desperately need.

Does it address long-term problems on the river, this hydrology? You know, it really doesn’t. Again, last year was one of the driest on record, and we saw that all-time low at Lake Powell in mid-September. Inflows into Powell were the fourth lowest on record since the reservoir began filling in the early 1960s.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah.

AMY HAAS: So today, Lake Powell sits at about 27% of capacity, and both Lake Powell and Lake Mead have been hovering around a quarter full or a quarter of their capacity for the last several years. So it’s really going to be hard to get back to healthy elevations at the reservoir without multiple really good years, including really good winters and that snowmelt runoff. But again, the threat of hitting these critical elevations at Lake Powell has been really considerably reduced.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you what this looks like from your point of view, right? Because we’re down here in Arizona. We get the water that is released from these dams. You’re above that in Utah, and you fared better in the plan released by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Colorado River cuts. You’re seeing, though, the Great Salt Lake dry up. What’s this looking like from your point of view in terms of watching the water that goes into those dams?

AMY HAAS: I think we’re trying to be circumspect about how early in the water year we are. And you mentioned the Great Salt Lake. The Great Salt Lake has a lot of the same challenges that we’re seeing on the Colorado River, right? Declining inflows into a terminal lake, the implications of low lake elevations for the community, for the environment, for the ecosystem.

I think that we’ve got to continue to come up with innovative plans. We’ve got to continue to do our part to voluntarily reduce use in the Upper Basin. You mentioned that the Upper Basin fared relatively well in terms of the post-2026 framework and the guidelines that the Bureau of Reclamation has recently issued. I think that’s true. I would really qualify that with the fact that the federal government is not authorized to reduce uses in the Upper Basin.

But we have made an effort, and I would say in Utah in particular, we’re really trying to move the ball in terms of our temporary voluntary compensated conservation activities because we recognize in Utah we all have a part to play, and we’re not going to get the system into balance unless we collectively reduce our demand.

LAUREN GILGER: You mentioned something about this, but let me ask you lastly about what it would take, specifically, what it would take to get us back to a comfortable position, or even better. You said a couple of years of good snowfall?

AMY HAAS: It’s probably more than a couple at this point. We’ve got reservoirs again at a quarter of their capacity. They were at their all-time high collective capacity at the end of the 1990s, 1999. And we have seen this precipitous fall in the last 27, 28 years, depending on how you count, which is basically the current drought of record. We’ve coined it the “millennium drought.” It is going to be really hard to crawl back to those all-time highs, and we may never see them again.

So I think that realistically, counting on four or five years is something that is absolutely aspirational. What we need to be concentrating on are putting plans in place and supporting plans that will basically address the reality of a smaller river.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

AMY HAAS: And I think that that’s what we’re committed to do in Utah, I think the Upper Basin collectively, and the Lower Basin states as well.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. A different future, for sure. That is Amy Haas, executive director of the Colorado River Authority of Utah, joining us to talk about this record rainfall. Amy, thank you very much for coming on. Appreciate it very much.

AMY HAAS: Thanks for having me.