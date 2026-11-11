Here are Barbara VanDenburgh's top picks for fall movies

LAUREN GILGER: Fall is a big season, not just for pumpkin spice and a quick slide into Christmas, but it’s also a big season for the movies. You get prestige award-season bait, big blockbusters, maybe a few thrillers, more coming.

And our next guest this morning says this fall is an embarrassment of riches at the movie theater. Barbara VanDenburgh is communications manager for the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU and a true film buff, and she joins me now to tell us about what she is watching this season.

Good morning, Barbara. Thanks for coming back on.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Good morning. It is a pleasure to be here.

LAUREN GILGER: Thanks for coming. Okay, so I know you kind of keep a list, right, of the movies that you see. How high is your tally so far this year?

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: I am closing in on 200 for the year so far.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Which is low compared to other cinephiles. I am slow compared to other people, but I literally cannot keep up with all the movies this year that there are to watch. I have this running list in my phone on a notes app of everything that I have to see before the end of the year, and I’m overwhelmed by it.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh man. Okay, well let’s talk about some of the ones that you have seen and that you want to highlight for us here, starting with “Wildwood.” This is a really interesting film that is stop-motion, handmade. Let’s hear a little bit of that.

(Audio clip from “Wildwood”)

LAUREN GILGER: Oh man. Okay, so this sounds like, it looks like it could be a kids’ movie, but it sounds pretty dark.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: So I might not be the best judge. I grew up in the ’80s, in the early ’90s, and it was a lawless era, and parents just sort of sat you in front of a TV with a VHS player and said, “Go crazy.” So I come from a time when children’s movies weren’t afraid to be dark or a little bit violent or a little bit sad. I’m thinking of things like “The Secret of NIMH,” which is an animated film, or “The NeverEnding Story,” which everyone who grew up in the ’80s was a little bit traumatized by the horse that dies in that movie, right?

So “Wildwood” makes me think of those movies, those children’s movies from the 1980s that weren’t afraid to talk to children about darker themes and darker things in life. Your mileage may vary. I don’t have kids, so I don’t know how much you want to trust me on that.

But to me, it felt like a return to form for children’s cinema as I remembered it growing up. And I was excited for this movie. It’s based on a young adult book series, and it was written by Colin Meloy, who’s the lead singer of a band called the Decemberists, illustrated by his wife, Carson Ellis. And this was, I know it took a long time to get this film in production. It really was a labor of love.

And it’s, like you said, it’s stop-motion animated. It’s handmade. There were so many artisans who made this film frame by frame. And if I could implore everyone to see one movie this fall, it would be “Wildwood,” because I want more movies like this.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, just to support it. And in the age of AI, that seems like even more kind of countercultural.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Yeah, you’ve got all of these craftspeople and artisans lovingly hand-making something frame by frame. It’s so painstaking to make a stop-motion animated film. You’ve got to change micro-gestures and characters. They create these puppets that have magnetic faces so they can swap the faces out for little, just sort of like micro-expressive changes. And I just, I can’t imagine losing that forever. It’s such a beautiful labor of love. And so, please, everybody, go see it so they’ll make more.

LAUREN GILGER: We have to talk about “You Can See Everything,” which has sparked so much conversation of late. This has become the second-highest-grossing documentary of all time, and of course it follows Elizabeth Holmes in the days before she goes to prison for this 11-year sentence. Let’s hear a little bit of that.

(Audio clip from “You Can See Everything”)

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, so a whole lot to unpack here, Barbara. What’s your take on this one?

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Oh my gosh. I have like three separate group chats going about this movie. I saw it a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve just, I’ve not stopped talking about it with all of my friends as they start to see it. Genuinely have three separate group chats going about this film.

First of all, it’s just crazy that this movie has done so well. The gentleman who was just here talking about water, before he started talking, was showing us his Halloween photos, where he and his girlfriend were dressed up as Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes. I have several other people in my feed who dressed up as Nathan Fielder and Elizabeth Holmes for Halloween.

That this achieved this kind of pop-cultural breakthrough when it’s a three-hour-long documentary by Nathan Fielder is wild, and it speaks to how this has sort of entered the zeitgeist. And it’s just the movie everybody is seeing and everybody’s talking about. It’s very much a movie about making this movie.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: And sort of meta in that kind of way. And it’s just a psychologically fascinating experience where this unstoppable force of Nathan Fielder meets the immovable object of Elizabeth Holmes. And —

LAUREN GILGER: That’s a good way to put it.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: And I love it. And it’s crazy, too, because Nathan Fielder was a co-director on “You Can See Everything,” and the other man who co-directed “You Can See Everything,” Lance Oppenheim, also has another really good movie in theaters right now, which is “Primetime,” which is about Chris Hansen and “To Catch a Predator.” And also a very interesting movie about media and sort of our complicity in how media has evolved or devolved over time for our entertainment. Two really thoughtful films.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay. Last film I want to talk about very quickly here at the end is “Wicker.” This is a film with such an odd-sounding plot, but somehow seems to really work. Let’s take a quick listen.

(Audio clip from “Wicker”)

LAUREN GILGER: Literally a husband made of wicker.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: Yes. It is a romance film for heterosexual women who are sick of men. I say lovingly. But the premise is oddball and wild and out there, which is also why I love it, which is this woman, Olivia Colman, who I adore — Olivia Colman is one of my favorite actresses — and she has Peter Dinklage, who’s like this magic wicker man, create her an anthropomorphic wicker husband, because the real thing is not doing it. And he’s a delight.

LAUREN GILGER: He’s a delight. All right, we’ll leave it there for now. A lot of films to take a look at this fall. Barbara VanDenburgh is communications manager for the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU. Barbara, thank you so much for coming in. This has been fascinating.

BARBARA VANDENBURGH: It is my pleasure.