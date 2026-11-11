Record rainfall devastated crops used to make traditional Navajo Bidii Baby Foods

LAUREN GILGER: We all know we’ve gotten a whole lot of rain this fall, thanks to this year’s so-called super El Niño that’s likely to continue drenching us throughout the winter. But while it’s provided some much-needed water to our region, it’s also caused widespread flooding, and it’s been especially devastating in the Four Corners region on and around the Navajo Nation.

The southern New Mexico town of Shiprock was hit with more than 2 inches of rain this season and catastrophic flooding as upstream waterways received historic downpours as well.

Our next guest this morning was hit hard by that flooding. Zach Ben and his wife, Mary, run two farms in northeast New Mexico, where they grow, steam, and blend corn in traditional Navajo fashion to make Bidii Baby Foods. We had Ben on “The Show” back in 2022 to tell us about their growing company. Back then, he and his wife had one child, a toddler. Now they have a second, and he says Bidii Baby Foods has grown with their family.

News An ancient Navajo process is used to make this organic baby food Zach Ben sees a direct connection between nurturing the land and nurturing our children. Bidii Baby Foods produces organically and traditionally grown Navajo dried steamed corn-based baby cereals. Listen

Recently, they expanded, bought 47 acres of farmland off of tribal land in Aztec, New Mexico. But he told me the record rainfall that’s come this fall has devastated their business and the traditional process they use to make their organic products.

ZACH BEN: We do Navajo dry-steamed corn. We cook that underground in underground earthen ovens, and then from there, we take that out, dehusk it, and then we lay them out on racks to air-dry.

LAUREN GILGER: Right, this very traditional and painstaking process, right?

ZACH BEN: Exactly, very labor-intensive, but worth it in the end, right? Because that’s the taste that you’ll receive. That’s the work of the land and the love of the land, that connection that you have instilled into that food, right? So that’s what you’re enjoying in those moments with your family, but this is what a lot of our farmers have to go through in order to get to that point.

So we staged our dehydration area on one of our farms in Shiprock. We could not just leave them out in the open because this was a record amount of precipitation that we were receiving by this point in August. And that’s our harvest time, and we were just bombarded by all this moisture, which is lovely, because that’s what we prayed for in the summer.

Zach Ben / Bidii Baby Foods LLC Zach Ben, wife Mary and their children. The Bens own Bidii Baby Foods.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, you want the rain after all that drought, but it was so much rain, right?

ZACH BEN: Exactly. And it just became nonstop. And so there will be little windows of opportunity there for one to two days where we would just steam some corn, dehusk it, and then haul it out and lay it on the racks. And so we started noticing that some of our crops, when they’re dehydrating, there’s just so much residual humidity in the air that it just got into our corn and started causing mildew and mold. And so we were losing batches after batches of corn.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s not drying out, yeah.

ZACH BEN: Right. And at this point, you cannot feed that to your children, right? So this is just a total crop loss. And then the major flood, the major rains had hit nonstop for three full days of just nonstop heavy pour. The river started rising, and then you see your neighbors starting to basically flow by you, and you’re like, “What is going on?” And it was very devastating.

Then the National Guard had stepped up, and then FEMA responded, and Red Cross is here. Our county that we resided in, San Juan County in New Mexico, they’ve done a tremendous amount of work, from the roads to the bridges to not just human rescues, but livestock rescues and working with the local 4-H clubs. So it was wonderful to see that type of organization and structure.

And then you drive off the county into the tribal lands, and you just see chaos.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

ZACH BEN: And it was really saddening, and a hit to the gut. We lost a greenhouse. We lost some of our assets that are there, like the yurt that we have, and just the land in itself.

The city of Bloomfield, the city of Farmington, and the town of Shiprock, those three had wastewater treatment plants that were all breached during the first flood. So because of that, all that wastewater, all that raw sewage and chemicals to treat raw sewage, all are ending up downriver in Shiprock and on our farm, on others, our neighbors’ farms and houses. So it becomes a toxic situation.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. I mean, so that’s hugely concerning, right? You’re talking about floodwaters full of sewage and chemicals and pesticides on land that you use to grow organic baby food. I mean, how long could that take to make right?

ZACH BEN: If you do a quick Google search, decades.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

ZACH BEN: Decades of crop that you cannot feed your people with. So right now, we don’t have a baseline of what the soil looks like or what the water looks like currently. But of course, it’s out of season for irrigation, which is good. But we don’t even know what that what next season really looks like because we’re still in the middle of the flood. We’re still in the middle of recovering and seeing some sort of relief.

Zach Ben / Bidii Baby Foods LLC One of the farms that produces the ingredients for Bidii Baby Foods.

LAUREN GILGER: So huge losses that you’re experiencing now and that you don’t really know the long-term impacts of yet.

Tell us a little bit about your own efforts to respond to the damage there in the county. You’re distributing buckets of supplies, food, toddler food, shelf-stable stuff that you can give out to families that need it. As you mentioned, there’s a big difference, it sounds like, between the assistance, the response on county land versus what’s happening on the tribal land next door.

ZACH BEN: That is correct. Yes. So there’s a lot of outlying communities that, I think just in general in any natural disaster, don’t receive a lot of the supplies or donations because they’re hard to reach, right? Or they’re forgotten about a little bit. And so that kind of became our critical points that we wanted to address through our relief efforts of getting out these early childhood, called “Bidii Buckets.”

“Bidii” in Navajo is somebody who is always hungry. It’s kind of like a joke. You see somebody going up for seconds or thirds at a cookout, and you say, “Gosh, you’re all bidii. You just love food.” And so for us, we’ve gone back to the root of that word, what the definition of that is: You’re full of wisdom and that abundance. Your little tummy when it sticks out, that’s what that means is you’re healthy. You’re abundantly happy as well, and you’ll be able to figure things out in life.

So these Bidii Buckets, we did a call of action for folks to donate. We filled them with some of our shelf-stable products that we have, and of course some of our fresh produce on the melons and squash side that we were able to kind of fill these buckets up with.

And it was just really, oh, it was hard to see. So here we are continuing to, out of all the loss and understanding that loss and that grief, is to create a solution, right? Because our children are watching us. They’re watching how we’re going to address this problem. Are we going to kneel and cry and not do anything about it, or are we going to show them: This is how community comes together. This is how we can organize that. This is how we heal together. And most importantly, this is how we feed each other.

We’re parents now, and we have to move forward, and we have to be these providers for our community where these entities fail us, and they will continue to fail us.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, so let me ask you lastly here, you’re pushing for policy change, it sounds like, on the tribal level. What would you like to see happen? I mean, there was just an election for a new president of the Navajo Nation. There’s a winner, although there may be some questioning of that and maybe a recount, but what would you like to see change?

ZACH BEN: I think the one thing is to see — how would I say this? Just the accountability of seeing the funding go where it was allocated for, instead of just being split and split and split and not see anything at the end.

There’s no updates in infrastructure. There’s no updates in land allotments or transfer of land use permit holders. It’s just the same. We’re rampant with wild dogs, with wild horses, wild cows, and you just see that land continuing to deteriorate over time due to erosion and the overgrazing and the drought.

And it’s just like, we’re doing this to ourselves. And the tribal government is holding a lot of those resources that can get us out of the mud, that can get us out now, because right now we’re up to our knees and our thighs of water, and we need to get out, but we can’t. We’re not providing each other that type of relief, that support that we should be receiving from our tribal government.

And so that’s the type of change that I would love to see, is seeing that allocation of those funds be regranted as aid for these farmers who have to cover their losses for, of course, this season, and a decade’s worth of seasons down the road. They should be able to help cover at least, at least — the cover crop seeds to help remediate these soils of this toxicity that now lies in it.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. That is Zach Ben, co-founder of Bidii Baby Foods, joining us from New Mexico to talk about the impacts of flooding there. Thank you very much, Zach, for coming on. Best of luck going forward.

ZACH BEN: Thank you so much, Lauren, and thank you for having me on.

LAUREN GILGER: We also reached out to Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren’s administration about its response to the flooding. They sent us a statement saying he disagrees with the characterization of their response as slow. He said he allocated $6 million in emergency response to all 110 chapters before the flooding hit, and then more recently, he established the Navajo Nation State of Emergency Response Fund with an initial $20 million appropriation. His full response will be posted on our website, theshow.kjzz.org.

Full statement from Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren

“My administration was actively involved in the flood response across three states – Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah. I signed an emergency declaration in September, and when heavy rains brought renewed flooding in October, my office worked with chapter officials, Navajo Nation departments, and state and federal partners to coordinate help for affected communities.

“That work was happening on the ground. In Rock Point, Ariz., crews carried out emergency rescues, helped residents evacuate, and delivered sandbags to protect homes. In Shiprock, N.M., responders worked with local partners as the San Juan River rose.

“In Utah, crews helped families evacuate in Aneth and Montezuma Creek. Navajo Nation personnel checked on elders, delivered food, and helped displaced families find emergency shelter. We also shared regular updates on our official social media pages and with news outlets so people knew what was happening and where to get help.

“Back in April – well before any floodings, I signed legislation approving $6 million in emergency assistance for all 110 chapters. That funding was already in place when the recent floods hit our communities. And then more recently, I signed a resolution in Rock Point, Arizona establishing the Navajo Nation State of Emergency Response Fund with an initial $20 million appropriation. That gives the Nation a way to get resources to communities faster when an emergency is declared.

“I’m grateful to the responders, chapter staff, and volunteers who helped families through those floods. The next administration should build on that work by helping displaced families get back on their feet, following through on road and infrastructure repairs, and making sure chapters have the resources to act before the next storm.”