Why a major Arizona water agency is pulling funding from Colorado River conservation efforts

LAUREN GILGER: All right, now to another conversation about water in our arid region. It’s not been so arid of late. There seems to be a whole lot of water flowing through the Valley this fall. But as we just heard, one of our main sources of water, the Colorado River, is still in dire straits, strangled by ongoing drought and overuse.

And now, a major Arizona water agency is pulling its funding from a program designed to bolster water in the Colorado River. Seems counterintuitive, except that it comes as Arizona has been dealt a tough hand by the federal government in a plan to make cuts to overuse of the mighty Colorado, and water leaders aren’t happy about it.

Here to explain it all is our own Alex Hager, who covers water for KJZZ. Good morning, Alex.

ALEX HAGER: Good morning, Lauren.

LAUREN GILGER: Okay, so the news here is that the Central Arizona Project will no longer fund its part in this collaborative program to boost what’s called cloud seeding in a couple of states up north: Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. These are the mountains where the Colorado River begins. Why are they pulling out? Doesn’t it seem like this would be a good time to invest in ways to make more water?

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, they, alongside water agencies around the Colorado River Basin, including some of our neighbors in California and Nevada, have been funding this program since 2007. And in a recent meeting of the Central Arizona Project board, one of the main concerns that came up was: We know the science of this works. We know it can’t create new snow, but effectively tell it where to fall. And when you tell it where to fall in places that the Colorado River begins, that can potentially make a meaningful impact.

But the skepticism that I heard from a lot of the CAP board members was it’s very difficult to measure exactly how much falls where. You’re talking about snow falling over mountain ranges, and the amount of snow that would fall from a passing snowstorm versus the amount of snow that falls from a passing snowstorm with cloud seeding in it, it’s hard to measure that specific difference. So they said, “We understand the science works, but we are skeptical because it is difficult to measure exactly how much of an impact we’re getting from the money we’re spending.”

LAUREN GILGER: But like you said, they’ve been funding this program for a really long time. The impact, hard to measure, but is Colorado River politics at play here, too, Alex? There’s no love lost right now between Arizona and Colorado water authorities over who should basically take cuts to the river water.

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, you do not have to read too far between the lines to see that Colorado River politics are definitely involved here. The main, tense negotiations between states that use the Colorado River have seen those states split into two camps. So you have the Lower Basin of Arizona, California, and Nevada, and the Upper Basin of Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico.

So now we have water officials on one side of the line saying, “Maybe we don’t want to pay to add water in the backyards of our northern rivals.” So the amount that that necessarily would better the situation across the line, it is a little bit hard to say. But I think it is fair to say that there was some skepticism of a program that could potentially benefit states on the other side of this disagreement.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. And CAP, the Central Arizona Project, in particular, has taken a beating here in this new plan, right?

ALEX HAGER: That’s right. I mean, CAP stands to take some of the biggest cuts under a new federal mandatory plan for water cutbacks, while states on the upstream side of the line were not given any mandatory cuts in that federal plan. CAP just joined onto a lawsuit against the federal government, claiming that that plan was unfair.

So the heat and the tension in the situation is pretty high right now, and it is fair to reason that that was a factor going into conversations right now about a program that had been operated collaboratively going back nearly two decades.

LAUREN GILGER: Tell us about this meeting that you were at when they first discussed this issue. You mentioned cloud seeding is kind of a small piece of the pie in terms of the water situation in the region. It’s not going to create a ton of water, but every little bit kind of helps right now. What do scientists say about this, and what should be done here?

ALEX HAGER: Yeah, the understanding is that cloud seeding can help, and it can help for relatively cheaply. Essentially what you’re doing is sending little particles up into a cloud, and water in that cloud condenses around the particles, gets heavy and falls. And it might not have gotten heavy enough on its own to fall in that specific place. So you are sort of telling the clouds where to drop their snow.

Science has proven that it is effective, but the science on how effective it is is not 100% there. So what I heard from scientists at this meeting is that it can contribute up to 20% snow during some of these snowstorms, typically about 5% to 15% in a winter season.

The understanding, though, is that every little bit of snow helps. Right now, the Colorado River needs every drop it can get, and if you can increase snow even 5%, that might make a meaningful difference for, like we just heard in the last segment, a Lake Powell where every foot matters; in a Colorado River headwaters where the difference between wet soil and dry soil at the beginning of a winter can mean runoff from snowmelt makes it into the rivers and reservoirs or just gets soaked up before it ever has a chance to get there.

LAUREN GILGER: Very interesting. And most of the water that ends up in the river comes from that snowmelt. It’s not from the kind of rain that we see this season, right?

ALEX HAGER: That’s right. The significant majority of the water in our big reservoirs in Lake Powell and Lake Mead comes from snow in the Rocky Mountains. About two-thirds of it starts within Colorado alone.

So when we see these big rainstorms, they’re definitely benefits. It helps the Salt River and its reservoirs. It helps soak the moisture, soak the soil here and suppress wildfires across the region. But when we are talking about Colorado River water supply, that conversation is almost entirely about snow.

LAUREN GILGER: It’s all snow. Last question for you, last 45 seconds or so, Alex: Will cloud seeding efforts continue without the Central Arizona Project involved in the future?

ALEX HAGER: That seems to be the case. The Upper Basin states seem pretty interested in continuing this, and even here in the Lower Basin, the Southern Nevada Water Authority and six different agencies in California appear to be moving forward toward supporting this collaboration. And they even wrote letters trying to urge CAP to do so as well.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. KJZZ’s Alex Hager joining us. Alex, thanks so much. Appreciate it.

ALEX HAGER: Thank you.