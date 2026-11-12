Arizona's incoming superintendent says 'it’s time to fully fund public schools'

LAUREN GILGER: But first this morning, let’s turn to education and the reforms our newly elected Democratic superintendent of public instruction might be planning to make.

Teresa Leyba Ruiz taught math for much of her career and served as president of Glendale Community College. She defeated Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee in last week’s election.

She takes over the office as Democrats take control of all levels of our state government, and she joins us now in studio to tell us more about her plans. Good morning, Superintendent-elect. Thank you for coming in.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Good morning. I’m happy to be here.

LAUREN GILGER: So you attended Arizona public schools as a kid, right? You taught in Arizona public schools for more than two decades. Let’s just talk first about how your background led you here.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Absolutely. I am a proud product of the Roosevelt School District and our public schools in south Phoenix. And I was so privileged to serve as a math teacher for 25 years serving students in my community in south Phoenix, and then retiring as the president of Glendale Community College.

And all along the way, everything I have done actually has led up to this moment, to run for superintendent of public instruction, and has prepared me for it without even me realizing, because running for superintendent was never on my radar. But it’s so important to have an educator in this role, and we needed to have an advocate who’s going to stand up for and advocate for public education.

LAUREN GILGER: And there haven’t been very many actual educators in that role over the years, surprisingly. So I wanted to ask about your vision for this office. It’s an administrative position, the superintendent, but you also have the bully pulpit with this on public education. You get to be the biggest statewide representative for the public education system here.

What is on the top of your list in terms of funding education, looking at those low test scores in the state? What will you use that bully pulpit for?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Absolutely. So I see this as the advocate-in-chief for public education. And this is a historic time for Arizona, first of all. It’s a new chapter. Historically now, we have leadership in both chambers who are educators. This is an opportunity to collaborate, work closely with our Legislature, ensuring that we are prioritizing public education, that we bring forward a clean Proposition 123, that we look at facilities funding and fully funding our schools.

LAUREN GILGER: Been tied up in a lawsuit for a long time, yeah.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Yeah, it’s time to end that. It’s time to fully fund public schools and prioritize our children’s education.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about the state’s Empowerment Scholarship Account program, ESAs, often called the state’s school voucher program. Democrats have been set on making reforms to this program for a long time, and now they’ll have the chance, as you’re saying, they’re in that trifecta position they have not been in since the ’60s. Your office is in charge of administration of this program, oversight of the program. What would you like to see change?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Well, I think this is a response to what voters are saying, because all around Arizona, voters want some common-sense guardrails and some oversight, and being a good steward of public resources. And so some of the things that the Legislature has their bills ready to go, but some of the things that I can do as a superintendent is immediately bring that needed oversight, ensuring that all public education dollars actually are serving education needs of our students. That means ending the $2,000 auto-approval process, for any expense under $2,000.

LAUREN GILGER: Those are auto-approved. You’d like to get rid of that rule?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Absolutely, because why are we approving something that is not for educational purposes?

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Teresa Leyba Ruiz in KJZZ's studios on Nov. 12, 2026.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you about something that the current superintendent, Tom Horne, who is a Republican, has advocated for, right? The fact that he says we need more funding for the staff whose job it is to check these expenditures to make sure folks are not buying lingerie or jewelry or luxury hotels, some of the examples that have come up in reporting on this, right? Will that funding be a part of the conversation? Are you going to push for that?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Absolutely, but also there’s a technology solution here. There’s a technology solution that can stop unallowed purchases and quickly process transactions so that parents can get the funds that they need or reimbursements that they deserve. So this is an opportunity to work collaboratively with the Legislature so that we bring the funding necessary to staff up.

But also there’s a technology solution here. And this is something voters are asking us.

LAUREN GILGER: What would that look like? Is it a portal, something where people can just automatically get things approved or not?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: I’m not sure what exactly it would look like. So you mentioned the portal. So the portal that we’re talking about is a transparency portal that allows public information to be available so that voters know how our taxpayer dollars are being spent — and not just for ESAs, but for public schools, district schools and charter schools as well. So that’s a separate issue, the portal.

But as far as an automated technology system that will flag unallowable purchases while at the same time quickly process transactions, that’s something that will be in the works, that may need some additional funding, but it’s both a staffing and a technology issue.

LAUREN GILGER: Interesting. I want to ask you about, more broadly, the future of school choice in the state and your view on that, right? We are the poster child for school choice. Arizona has been a leader in school choice for decades. I wonder how you think about that and the balance with district public schools in terms of funding, in terms of priorities.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: So Arizona has always had school choice. That is nothing new in Arizona. The difference now, of course, is that public dollars are being used to fund private decisions. Public dollars demand public accountability, and that should not come at the expense of not fully funding our public schools. So Arizona has always had school choice.

LAUREN GILGER: And you’re OK with that? You want to push for that, continue it?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: I see no reason to stop school choice. The difference, though, is again, when you use public dollars to make those private decisions, there needs to be the same level of accountability, the same requirements for every public dollar — whether it’s in a private situation, a homeschool situation or a district public school.

LAUREN GILGER: Let me ask you lastly about another first in this election, and I feel like there have been a lot of firsts in this election. You are the first Latina to hold this office. And I wonder, this is a state where nearly half the students in public schools here are Latino, right? What does this mean to you?

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: This is — I’m humbled and I’m filled with gratitude. And just the other day we were at Grand Canyon University, and a student came up to me, recognized me and wanted to meet me because he’s a first-generation Latino student at GCU, and realizing that my role matters to him. Seeing somebody that looks like him in this important role makes a difference, and it matters to students.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right. We’ll leave it there. Teresa Leyba Ruiz joining us, superintendent-elect of public instruction here in Arizona. Thank you very much.

TERESA LEYBA RUIZ: Thank you. Happy to be here.