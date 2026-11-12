How pastry chef Mark Chacón plays with pumpkin and other squashes around Thanksgiving

LAUREN GILGER: So Mark, do you do a lot of baking come Thanksgiving?

MARK BRODIE: You know, I’m not really allowed to do the baking for Thanksgiving, but I do enjoy making a pumpkin pie around Thanksgiving.

LAUREN GILGER: There you go. I agree. I do not really do the baking for Thanksgiving in particular.

But I might make an apple pie, but my favorite is pumpkin pie. In fact, I’ll take almost anything pumpkin flavored this time of year. And our next guest is here to tell us all of the ways we can bake with pumpkin — or pumpkin-like squashes — this Thanksgiving season.

Mark Chacón is the award-winning pastry chef behind Chaconne Patisserie. He came into our studios recently to talk to me all about how he bakes with pumpkin this time of year.

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Mark Chacón in the KJZZ's studios in Tempe.

MARK CHACÓN: I think that we as Americans really look forward to this time of year. And as a baker, you kind of know going into this season you get the end of stone fruit coming from Central California at the end of September, early October even. And I try to drag it out as long as I can because I know we’re going to be in for a long haul of pumpkin, apple, quince, pear.

But the pumpkin period is actually somewhat condensed for us into late October, November. So I think it’s this fleeting moment, and it’s an opportunity to try to make the most of it. So I look forward to it.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So tell us your go-to pumpkin recipes that you try to make every year at the bakery.

MARK CHACÓN: Every year at the bakery, we always do like a seasonal almond croissant. That’s throughout the year, and it’s a really fun time to incorporate pumpkin into the mix. So basically, we take a croissant that’s day old, split it in half like you’re going to make a sandwich — because you are.

Then you kind of dunk it in a cognac syrup, let it dry a little bit. We’ll spread a light amount of almond cream in the middle there, and then a couple little strips of almond paste because it brings that anchor of almond essence. And then a good layering of a pumpkin pastry cream that’s pumpkin spice.

The pumpkin almond croissant also has some almond cream on the outside and a nice speculoos pepita streusel, which really just further anchors it. The speculoos streusel carries those autumn spices, winter spices too. So yeah, it’s kind of a pumpkin spice latte in the form of an almond croissant, I guess.

LAUREN GILGER: That sounds so good.

MARK CHACÓN: Very accessible to all, absolutely.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes, people are going to like that.

MARK CHACÓN: We also do a smaller morning pastry, a viennoiserie. It’s brown butter croissant dough as the base, and then it’s a cream cheese Danish in essence. So we proof the pastry, tamp down the centers and then pipe in a generous portion of vanilla bean cream cheese filling.

On top of that, we’ve made pumpkin pastry cream for almond croissants. We also cast it — think about an ice cube tray, but it’s little domes. So we pipe it into these domes, we freeze them so we can pop them out like ice cubes, and so that we can quickly pop them into the morning pastry. We also add a little speculoos streusel in there too.

So we bake that off, it cools, we glaze the pumpkin pastry cream center, then we toss on a few toasted pepitas and then hit it with a little dusting of powdered sugar so the pepitas catch the powdered sugar in a little pop of white, but then it’s nice and shiny pumpkin-colored underneath.

LAUREN GILGER: Oh, that sounds amazing. Yeah.

MARK CHACÓN: I love those. Honestly, they are my go-to.

LAUREN GILGER: So what do you think of the pumpkin pie this time of year as we head into the Thanksgiving season, and that’s the kind of go-to thing? Can you do this in a more fun way, more interesting way? Do you?

MARK CHACÓN: That’s a great question. I actually really enjoy pumpkin pie, but I think of it as something that it’s one of those things where if you try to elevate it too much, it sort of starts to draw away from what it is that you’re hoping to get from it.

For me, I really honestly grew up eating very simple pumpkin pie, kind of classic: my grandma, my aunts, my mom’s pumpkin pie. And it reminds me of eating around the dinner table, the card table downstairs in my grandparents’ basement in Youngstown, Ohio.

It’s best enjoyed in an unfussy manner, in my opinion. And I have dabbled in doing it in professional settings, but I never really wanted to offer a pumpkin pie from Chaconne Patisserie because I think that it’s something that really lives best in a homemade setting, an unfussy setting.

I’d rather spend that energy trying to figure out something else that I’ve never seen before and kind of leave pumpkin pie to people’s grandmothers and mothers and fathers.

LAUREN GILGER: Yes, I love that. OK. Do you always use pumpkin when you’re doing pumpkin-type desserts? Do you venture into other squashes?

The Show Recipe: Kabocha Crème Brûlée Custard by Mark Chacón Enjoy this taste of autumn that leans into the naturally creamy, sweet and luscious essence of the Japanese kabocha over the traditional pumpkin spice flavor already so well-known and beloved by all.

MARK CHACÓN: We do venture into other squashes. So this afternoon after we speak, I had roasted some kabocha squash. Kabocha is a Japanese pumpkin. It’s kind of a small, squat, green-rinded pumpkin, has a really gorgeous orange flesh. It’s naturally sweeter than your traditional pumpkin that we use for jack-o’-lanterns.

So I’m going to go back to the kitchen, and what I really have been wanting to jump into right now is using the kabocha squash puree in a more diluted sense in a more creamy custard base. So think a crème brûlée custard. Because I think that it’s a way to highlight the unique properties of a delicious squash like kabocha. It’s not so close to pumpkin that it’s like, “Well, why not just get pumpkin pie?” You can make it something different.

So what I’m going to be working on is making this sort of crème brûlée custard base rich in cream so that I can pour it into some blue corn torte shells, bake that off just until it gets a slight wobble like you would with crème brûlée.

And then I’m playing with the idea of offering it in two ways. One way is a brûléed tart. I think everybody likes a little drama at service time.

LAUREN GILGER: With the torch, the whole thing, yeah, OK.

MARK CHACÓN: So I think for us, we’d probably make a dry caramel, pulverize it once it’s cool into a dust, and then just sprinkle that on top, and then it allows you to quickly brûlée the tart.

I think at the same time, for people who really don’t want that crisp top, some friends of mine in the U.K. exposed me to a simple offering called the Manchester tart. It’s basically a custard-based tart, and they just finely grate some fresh nutmeg over the top of the tart. Nice finish for fall. So I think if people are purists, we’ll just grate a little fresh nutmeg on there. Also a little element of drama there, a little — yeah.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, that sounds lovely. OK, so final question for you then. How else do you think about incorporating pumpkin, squash, those kind of fall flavors into whatever you’re eating this time of year?

MARK CHACÓN: Well, I will say that the crème brûlée-style custard for those tarts, I also think that it’s a really welcome component to your morning oatmeal. But something that I have been playing with a little bit since my trip to Costa Rica a month ago: My cousin Carlos shared with me the Costa Rican large white pumpkin called the chiverre. They use it for filling empanaditas around Easter time, but he knows what our culture is like in the States and he was like, “You’re going into pumpkin time. This might be something to explore.”

LAUREN GILGER: Cool, yeah.

MARK CHACÓN: Turns out you can’t find that here in Arizona. I looked far and wide, but I did play with a substitute in spaghetti squash. If you halve it and core out the innards and roast it to the point where you can start to tease the flesh away from the skin, it comes out in these strands, which is somewhat reminiscent of a chiverre.

So basically I did that, and then I took those strands and cooked them down as you do. You basically make a slow candying process of the strands where they kind of break down, and then you land with a sort of marmalade that’s supposed to have a gel setting point, kind of like a jelly or jam.

So for them in Costa Rica — and I just did this, I came back just yesterday — my cousin Gabby showed me how to make her empanada dough that she uses to make them. And every year she makes these beautiful empanaditas, and her hands just know what they’re doing.

And I got to learn: You put a little bit inside of each of these, close them up, make a little empanada. You could bake them. I’m sure that you could fry them as well.

So for people who are up for a lengthy baking challenge, making — it’s called miel de chiverre. I guess we’ll call it miel de spaghetti squash here in Arizona. But I think it’s a really fun thing that people can play with at home if they want to, if they’re really up for a — it’s not difficult conceptually, it’s just a timely process.

LAUREN GILGER: Time-consuming.

MARK CHACÓN: Time-consuming process.

LAUREN GILGER: All right. Well, that is Mark Chacón, pastry chef at Chaconne Patisserie in Scottsdale and Phoenix. You’re joining us to talk about pumpkin season. Mark, thank you so much for coming in. Appreciate it very much.

MARK CHACÓN: Un placer.