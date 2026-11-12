NAU researcher says large animals help fight climate change. But they're only part of the solution

MARK BRODIE: Animals, especially large ones, can play a role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. But new research finds those impacts are not likely to be immediate, and that raises questions about how much humans should be looking at animals as potential solutions to climate change.

Andrew Abraham is a research associate at Northern Arizona University and co-lead on this research, which was published in Current Biology. He joins me to talk more about it.

And Andrew, what does the science tell us about the relationship between large animals like elephants and whales and climate change?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: Yeah, well, it’s a great question. So in the last few years, there’s been a lot of really interesting research that’s been coming out that shows that large animals in particular can play a really important role in changing the amount of carbon that’s stored in their ecosystems.

And obviously, that relates exactly to climate change. Either the loss of animals and then the loss of carbon from an ecosystem can increase carbon dioxide, or conversely, the restoration of animals can potentially sequester and bring some of that carbon dioxide back down into safer stores.

MARK BRODIE: How do large animals sequester carbon?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: So this is the crux of our paper really. So there’s many, many different ways in which large animals can help sequester carbon, from whether that’s in the ocean, whales increasing the fertility and boosting ocean productivity, which naturally brings more carbon down as phytoplankton grows more, or the other side of it is elephants knocking over trees or spreading seeds of high carbon density trees. There’s so many different ways in which animals can change these things, and all of them are very complicated.

And that’s one of the key things which we really wanted to look at in our study, was to say that whilst these animals play these really important roles, understanding them and being able to predict how impactful they are or how they may change in the future is something that scientists actually find incredibly difficult. And so that actually is a really important thing to consider when you’re then trying to look at whether the restoration or the bringing back of these large animals can be considered a trustworthy solution for climate change.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, I would imagine that — I mean, I can imagine how difficult it would be to predict some of these animals’ behaviors absent their impact on climate change. But when you’re trying to take that other layer into account as well, that seems like a near-impossible task.

ANDREW ABRAHAM: It is. And this is something which scientists are really starting to get a handle on. For a long time, animals weren’t really considered to be important. So the science that has happened has been really important for putting animals on the map, and to not consider animals within this role would be really foolish because we would be completely underestimating the complexity of these ecosystems and the different mechanisms with which they store carbon.

But to bring those animals back, the timescales involved, it often takes long periods of time — the intergenerational calving lengths of bringing large animals back, that takes time, and then their knock-on effects through an ecosystem. Again, accumulating carbon in these ecosystems can take decades, if not centuries.

So whilst animals may be a solution and may be something that’s really interesting to think about for long-term climate recovery, in terms of trying to help us meet our immediate, the urgent carbon crisis, they play a slightly different role there.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so I’m glad you brought up the timelines because this was another interesting part of your research in the sense that, yes, these large animals can play a role, but they’re not really operating on the same kind of timeline that humans are in terms of trying to deal with, as you referenced, the sort of immediate situation that needs to be dealt with.

ANDREW ABRAHAM: Exactly. And one of the key messages we really wanted to get through in this paper was to say, it can sometimes be very alluring to think that we’re able to solve both the biodiversity crisis and the climate crisis at the same time. But we shouldn’t get fooled by that. Whilst we would love to have these solutions that can fix both problems at the same time, we shouldn’t distract ourselves from the very urgent and real needs to try and reduce our consumption of fossil fuels, which is really where most of the new carbon is coming from.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think that to some extent maybe humans are trying to let ourselves off the hook in terms of dealing with climate change, doing the things that we need to do to deal with climate change by saying, “Oh, look, animals can do it. Let’s just let them take care of it. They’re much better at it”?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: I think so. I think definitely. The climate crisis has got a lot of negativity around it, so to find something that is seemingly a positive solution is something that I think is very appealing to large numbers of the public and scientists alike. But I think we have to be mindful that to solve the climate crisis, we need to have reliable, trustworthy solutions that are really going to move the needle.

And I think it’s actually a potential disservice to animals to think that they can be the saviors of our own climate crisis that we’ve made. These animals didn’t create the climate crisis. Some of them may not necessarily play particularly important carbon roles. And if we start to value animals only for their carbon roles — which is something that economic incentives and things like that could lead to — I think, like I say, we do a disservice to those animal groups.

MARK BRODIE: So is it safe to say then that, yes, maybe the thinking goes, we should work on biodiversity, we should help restore these large animals because that’s the right thing for them, as opposed to saying, we should restore some of these species because it will benefit us?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: There are many reasons for why we should be restoring these wildlife populations. Doing it for them, I think, is an inherently important question to ask, and I think personally I think we should.

But there are many reasons why restoring large animal populations will be beneficial to humans in the short term. More than anything else, having large animals within ecosystems can really help those ecosystems adapt and change to the very novel environments which we’re having because of things like climate change.

So whether it’s the spreading of seeds, the recycling of nutrients, the connection of habitats, these animals can really help ecosystems adapt. They can increase biodiversity, and like you say, it’s very important to look after these animals in and of the inherent value which they have for themselves.

MARK BRODIE: How much more work do you think in research needs to go into really understanding the actual impacts that some of these animals and the species have on climate change?

ANDREW ABRAHAM: It’s a really important point that you have there, Mark. At the moment, we have, from a scientific perspective, a really clear consensus that animals play an important role. What we don’t have is very much capacity to make really strong predictions. And to be able to ensure that the models that we use and what we’re seeing is actually true and trustworthy, we need to massively increase the robustness and the capacity to understand what is happening and validate these things and this carbon sequestration in the real world.

Because whilst it’s great that we can restore wildlife populations, unless we can do something that makes a difference at the global scale, then ultimately those efforts probably haven’t necessarily made much of a contribution to the global climate crisis.

MARK BRODIE: It sounds like you’re saying animals are part of the solution, but they are not the solution.

ANDREW ABRAHAM: Exactly. Fixing the climate crisis is going to take many different levers, and we need to use everything that we can. In the short term, we have goals to try and reach net zero by 2050, or by the middle of this century. The restoration of large animals is unlikely to make much of a difference for that. But if we talk about the next 100 years, the next 200 years, bringing back these healthy ecosystems of which animals are a really important component is obviously going to be something that is very important.

And more than that, restoring these functionally intact ecosystems with these large animals in them, that’s actually going to be a really important mechanism for mopping up some of the historical carbon which we’ve been releasing over the last few centuries.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Andrew Abraham, a research associate at Northern Arizona University. Andrew, thanks so much for the conversation.

ANDREW ABRAHAM: Cheers. Thank you very much, Mark.