Recipe: Kabocha Crème Brûlée Custard by Mark Chacón

Enjoy this taste of autumn that leans into the naturally creamy, sweet and luscious essence of the Japanese kabocha over the traditional pumpkin spice flavor already so well-known and beloved by all. Kabocha, with it’s vibrant orange flesh, is meant to shine bright, with no need for an assist from fall spices. Although canned pumpkin can be the ticket for consistency, learning how to work with this tasty squash is a snap and is readily available throughout the season.

Kabocha Crème Brûlée Custard recipe

by Mark Chacón of Chacónne Patisserie

Ingredients

3 cups heavy cream (725 g.)

Scant 1/2 teaspoon salt (2-3 g.)

1/2 cup granulated white sugar (108 g.)

2 tablespoons honey (44 g.)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (5 g.)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice (5 g.)

6 large egg yolks (117 g.)

1 cup kabocha squash (puree 275 g.)

1. Prep your kabocha

Microwave the whole kabocha for 90 seconds then flip it onto the opposite side and microwave 90 more seconds. This will soften it enough to cut it in half from top to bottom through the stem. Scrape out the seeds and stringy flesh with a large spoon and discard or rinse seeds in water until freed from and stringy material and toast as they are edible and delicious as a snack.

Use any neutral-flavored oil (vegetable/canola) and lightly brush/spray foil or parchment paper where the halves will touch the surface when the are placed cut-side down. Lightly brush/spray the cut side orange flesh of the two halves with any neutral-flavored oil (vegetable/canola) anywhere they will come in contact with the prepared baking surface.

Bake for 30 min, rotate and jostle the pan a bit to move the kabocha halves from their original placement to ensure they are not sticking for ease in removing them later, then bake another 30 min for a total of 1 hour bake time/until a fork easily pierces the flesh from center to skin.

Allow the halves to cool to room temp, then remove the skin and puree in a food-processor with the blade attachment, adding a tablespoon of water as needed periodically to get to a smooth and very thick consistency, scraping sides and bottom oven. Use only as much water as needed if any and scrape the sides and bottom multiple times.

Freeze the puree solid then thaw overnight (or in a hot water bath) which will force any water back out of the puree.

Microwave until just a little warm and press the puree into a chinois/fine mesh strainer with a rubber spatula until most of the water has been removed and discard that water.

The strained kabocha puree can now be measured in the amount needed for this recipe (1 cup/275 grams) or can be used for any other recipe that calls for canned-packed pumpkin. It can also be frozen for future use and will not need to be strained again once it thaws.

2. Adjust the rack to the bottom third of the oven and preheat to 300°F. Place seven 6-ounce ramekins in a larger baking pan, making sure the larger pan is at least ½-1 inch deeper than the ramekins and reserve.

3. Add the honey, salt, vanilla extract and lemon juice to a vessel large enough to hold all the ingredients and place a chinois/fine mesh strainer over top.

4. Put the puree into a food processor fitted with the blade and close the lid and reserve.

5. Make your custard base:



Bring the cream and sugar to a scald/165 F to dissolve the sugar, stirring every couple minutes over low-medium heat in a non-reactive saucepan. If you choose to add any warning fall spices, add them in their whole form (not ground) in the desired amount and cover with plastic and steep for as long as desired, tasting every 5 min until level of flavor has been reached, then remove the spices and proceed with the following steps.

Whisk egg yolks together gently just to break them up in a bowl large enough to hold the yolks and the cream mixture, place the bowl over a damp kitchen towel to keep it from moving in place and whisk the yolks continuously while gradually pouring all the heated milk and sugar in a steady stream into the bowl where the whisking is happening to prevent cooking the yolks. Once all the cream-sugar has been whisked into the yolks, scrape the sides and bottom of the bowl and whisk briefly to evenly incorporate that material into the now-homogenous custard base.

Turn on the food processor with the kabocha puree inside and pour just a tablespoon of your custard base into the running food processor, creating a thick material that looks like light orange hummus. The goal of this step is to blend the puree even smoother by creating a thick substance as it’s thickness is what makes blending to a finer particle possible for the smoothest possible mouthfeel in the finished product. That said, adding too much of the custard base to the processing puree at first will make it harder to get it super smooth, so start with a tablespoon and blend 5-10 seconds, then scrape sides and bottom and bland another 5-10 sec. Add one more tablespoon of the still-warm custard base and repeat scrape and remix. Add this very smooth mixture back to the still-warm custard base and stir it in until evenly incorporated. Pour this kabocha custard base through the chinois/fine mesh strainer into the vessel holding the lemon juice, vanilla extract, salt and honey, let sit for 5 min to dissolve the salt and gently stir with a rubber spatula for 30 seconds until evenly mixed and without incorporating air bubbles. Discard anything caught in the chinois/fine mesh strainer and this should be next to nothing.

6. Bake your custards

Fill the seven ramekins with the kabocha custard base to just a half inch below the rim while they are sitting in the larger, slightly deeper baking vessel. Carefully pour hot water into the larger vessel holding the ramekins to avoid water getting into the custards until reaching a depth of 2/3 of the way up the sides of the ramekins.

Use aluminum foil to loosely cover the larger baking vessel and bake covered for 40 minutes or until gently tapping the side of a ramekin yields a jiggle that extends into the centers rather than yielding a rippling liquid with the latter being a sign the egg yolks have not fully cooked and stabilized the custard (it could take as long as 50+ minutes). Rotating the batch 180 degrees after first 20 min of their bake time will help them evenly cook. Checking them after 35 min for doneness is recommended to prevent overcooking, as they can always be cooked more to reach the desired jiggle. A browning top or rise are both signs they are overdone.

Once a uniform jiggle is reached, gently remove the batch from the oven, carefully remove the ramekins from the water bath and refrigerate overnight or a minimum of two hours before moving on to next step. Once cool they can be covered and can last in the fridge for 2-3 days without diminished quality.

At this stage, they can be brûléed or enjoyed as a pot de crème, simply garnished with a little dollop of unsweetened/lightly sweetened heavy cream/crème fraîche that’s beaten with a whisk until it can hold a medium peak (stands up tall with a tip that falls to the side rather than stiff that points straight up).

7. Brûlée the custards:

Remove from fridge and evenly sprinkle the surface of a kabocha custard with granulated white sugar in a thin layer, wiping any stray sugar crystals from the ramekin itself around the edges of the custards for a cleaner appearance. Use a butane kitchen torch at a distance no closer than 6” to the surface and use a circular motion to evenly melt the sugar. When you start to see melting occur, add another thin even layer of granulated sugar and continue torching until all sugar has melted and colored to a deep amber. Allow the caramel to harden for minimum of two minutes or store in the fridge for a maximum of 1 hour, after which the caramel will begin to weep, replacing the hard caramel with a liquid caramel sauce.

Pro tip

My favorite fall/winter treat came to me early in my career from having too many baked pumpkin custards than I could eat on my own when I was teaching myself about baked custards. Any leftover, whether bruleed or not, found a most happy home scooped into my morning oatmeal for a super indulgent breakfast treat. Happy baking!

