This Arizona gardener is on a surprise journey to grow the world's largest tromboncino squash

MARK BRODIE: There are certain foods that for a lot of people just scream fall. Squash is one of them. But a particular squash being grown by my next guest is in a category of its own — or at least she hopes it soon will be.

Melissa Kruse Peeples is garden educator with the Desert Smells Like Veggies, and she’s on the hunt for a new world veggie record. She’s here in studio now to tell us more about this. Melissa, good morning.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Hi, good morning. Thanks.

MARK BRODIE: So you have a giant squash. How big is this thing?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, it’s almost 5 feet long.

MARK BRODIE: That’s incredible.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: I know. So I was impressed with it. I didn’t set out to grow the world’s longest squash, and it hasn’t beat it yet. But then just a couple days ago I learned that the world record was set for this variety of squash called a tromboncino. And I was thinking about it, I was like, “Mine’s almost that long.” And so then I ran out to get with the tape measure again to measure it, and I’m only a few inches shy of the inaugural world record for this squash.

MARK BRODIE: Are there ways to sort of — and I use this lovingly — sort of juice it along a little bit?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, so again, many giant vegetable growers exist out there and they devote their lives and they have secret recipes for soil and fertilizer and all these things to get these giant squash, and they cut off other vines and really focus on one.

I wasn’t doing any of that. I didn’t like —

MARK BRODIE: It just happened.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Even it just kind of happened. And so since I learned that I’m this close to the world record, though, I have been doing a lot of that by cutting off new flowers and things to really focus on this squash. And even it’s hanging on an archway I have in my garden, and so the weight of it is a lot. And so that’s like pulling down on it. So I really lucked out that it was growing in the right place to have this extra weight of the squash pulling on it versus like on the ground where it’s sort of topping out.

Amber Victoria Singer / KJZZ Melissa Kruse Peeples in the KJZZ studios in Tempe.

MARK BRODIE: Are you hoping gravity does its thing here and helps you out?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, I do. And unfortunately, when I first learned about it, it was kind of already at the end of its growth, active growth. So we’ll see if we can squeeze out the 4 inches to take over the world record and see, but it’s currently at about 55 inches long.

MARK BRODIE: That’s unbelievable.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, and the world record is 58.5.

MARK BRODIE: And it’s tromboncino. It’s named after a trombone, which is, of course, sort of long, famously long and narrow. This is do you have a sense of how heavy this is?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, I have some other ones I’ve harvested already that have been about 7 pounds, but they’re significantly shorter. I would say they’re like a third in size.

MARK BRODIE: So you think you’d get at least double digits on this?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: I’m hoping. So yeah, definitely double digits. I can’t imagine it wouldn’t hit that, but I’m hoping for around 20 pounds, but I’m also hoping I blow away how much it actually is.

MARK BRODIE: A 20-pound squash, my goodness. And —

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, and not a pumpkin. It’s like a long, it’s sort of like a butternut turned into a giraffe. It’s really it just sort of is elongated butternut is what it’s like.

MARK BRODIE: And you have others, you mentioned you have others that are growing in this garden. Are they anywhere near where this one is?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, I do have one that’s much skinnier and thinner, and that one’s probably about 35 inches, 40 inches long.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: And yeah, so I was impressed with that one. And but it’s much thinner, and so it’s not going to have the weight that this one does.

MARK BRODIE: Is this your first foray, accidental as it was, into the world of giant vegetable growing?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah. Well, not really. I’ve been gardening for almost 20 years, and sometimes I have some pretty big things. I grew a leek once that was almost 3 feet long and it was some of its genetics, the varieties I chose this to grow a giant leek, some pretty big onions and some almost a 20-pound cauliflower once.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: But then I learned the world record was like 45 pounds. So I was like, “Well, I’m not going to ever get close to those kind of numbers.” And then with this I was excited that it was so close.

MARK BRODIE: Do you have a sense of why this happened?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, I mean, some of its genetics, just lucked out with the right lineage. I mean, this variety is known to do 2-, 3-foot squash.

MARK BRODIE: But that’s a long way away from 5 feet.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yes, it’s true. And some of it is just that serendipitous that it was right in the middle of this arch and could hang and just kind of elongated. I mean, we had a lot of rain, too, and so that certainly helped because squash is like 90% water. So I have to look for an irrigation leak. Maybe something like that happened. I have really good soil. I’ve been gardening for a long time and so have a lot of organic nutrients and things that maybe are contributing to it.

MARK BRODIE: So what are you going to do with it?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, I don’t know that I’ll squeeze out the world record. I’m making a case and —

MARK BRODIE: Well, give it some time. There might be another growth spurt left.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah, I’m still a couple weeks away from harvesting, so we’ll see. But I hope it’s just been fun to see all the feedback and people excited about this giant squash, and so I want to do a grow-along for next spring where with my work with the Phoenix Seed Swap, we have a spring fair. So we’ll have seeds to distribute, plants, and maybe as a community we can all grow a giant tromboncino and hopefully inspire others to get excited about different vegetables.

MARK BRODIE: Is there a category for most biggest combined squash? If you and a bunch of other people around the Valley grow this, you could add them together?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Well, Guinness World Records only just recently had the longest tromboncino. There isn’t a category for weight, so I could always petition for that. But you’re onto something here that maybe it’s the combined length of multiple squash we can smash that one out.

MARK BRODIE: You mentioned this is kind of like a butternut squash. Does it taste like a butternut squash?

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: It’s a little bit milder. It’s a little paler, and why I started growing it is it’s a great summer squash like a zucchini, or you can let them fully mature like a butternut. So I like two birds with one stone on the space, and so I have been eating them. Now I’m regretting maybe I shouldn’t have been eating some of them. And then I was using flowers for stuffed squash blossoms, and then I haven’t eaten one of the long butternut-style ones yet, but I have had them before from a local farmer here of Bene Vivendo, Emily, my friend, she turned me onto them because they’re just really fun thing to grow. But hers were like 2 to 3 feet, so.

MARK BRODIE: Well, I mean, this is a lot of squash. You could have this could be a good housewarming present, Thanksgiving, bring it to wherever you’re going for Thanksgiving kind of thing.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Yeah. Well, and it stores well because it has a harder skin like butternuts, so we’ll see how long I can keep it around. Maybe we do a little traveling show. You can get your picture taken with the squash.

MARK BRODIE: That sounds like a plan. All right, we’ll keep rooting for a few more inches to get you that record. That is Melissa Kruse Peeples, garden educator with The Desert Smells Like Veggies. Melissa, thanks as always. Nice to see you.

MELISSA KRUSE PEEPLES: Thank you so much.