This ASU professor and author explains why nearly half of office workers feel lonely on the job

MARK BRODIE: Most full-time workers in this country spend around 40 hours a week at work. That equates to nearly 2,000 hours over the course of a year. So it makes sense that over those many hours we’d get to know our co-workers.

But my next guest says that’s not necessarily happening. Seth Rachlin is an assistant teaching professor in ASU’s School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and co-author of the new book “Social Capital at Work: Building the Hidden Asset That Drives Trust, Engagement and Performance.” And he says nearly half of people report feeling lonely at work.

So his book aims to help. I spoke with Rachlin earlier and asked him to outline what workplace loneliness is and whether we’re seeing more of it now than in the past.

SETH RACHLIN: Yeah, so we definitely are seeing more of it than we have in the past. 42% of people say that they experience loneliness at work. 76% of executives actually say that they have difficulty connecting with their colleagues. And what we talk about in the book at length is the way in which relationships in the workplace have thinned, they’ve frayed, and they reflect a more general disconnection that we think is bad for people as people, but also bad for organizations, bad for companies, bad for our careers.

MARK BRODIE: How do those relationships and maybe what has happened to them differ than the relationships we have with people outside the workplace?

SETH RACHLIN: In some ways they don’t. In some ways they don’t because clearly relationships at work are a source of companionship. When I went to compile the acknowledgments for the book and I made this list of all of these people who I was really close to, it occurred to me that many of them, almost all of them had actually been people that I’d worked with.

But in the workplace, what’s different is that relationships are often a source of vital information we need to do our jobs. They are the basis for the kind of trust that makes work move quickly as opposed to slowly. And they’re also the basis for the psychological safety that we need to come up with crazy ideas that just might happen to be the next big thing.

MARK BRODIE: There’s been so much talk over the last number of years, especially since the pandemic, I think, of the physical spaces in which we work in terms of it’s an open office or everybody has their own office and if we’re in the office, if we’re at home, if we’re at a third place. How much does all of that play into what you’re talking about here?

SETH RACHLIN: It certainly does. We talk about a couple of interesting things in the book. First of all, we talk about the importance of place in terms of its ability to facilitate casual encounters and unexpected encounters. In other words, people that we might necessarily not cross paths with, where I might run into someone on the staircase and say, “Hey, what are you working on?” And that can spawn a partnership or our ability to work together.

In terms of the shapes of places, we cite a lot of evidence that open offices actually hurt relationships because what they do is they deny people the privacy that they actually need to truly be able to talk to one another. And one more thing that I would add is that when we came up, when we decided to write this book, a lot of people thought that we were going to be on that whole return-to-office bandwagon. We wanted to get everybody back in the office and eliminate remote work, and that couldn’t be farther from the truth. I think we feel two things. We feel that Number 1, that when people are in fact together in a physical space, that their togetherness needs to be meaningful, that if they all go into work and just get on a Zoom call, that’s not really accomplishing anything.

And we also think that being remote all the time really does indeed deny you the ability to really have to forge those connections. So we’re in favor of at least some level of co-location at some point in your work life, and we’re in favor of the kind of spaces that encourage the conversations that build relationships that matter.

MARK BRODIE: It’s interesting what you said about how open offices can kind of deny people the privacy they need to really talk. It’s almost like you want openness and the ability to interact with people and, as you say, run into people maybe in the break room or in the elevator or something, but maybe that has limits. You don’t want complete openness. You want some ability to sort of do your own thing in your own space.

SETH RACHLIN: Yeah, so one of the images that I always have in my mind, I used to be in the consulting world, and our firm redesigned an office and they put these long tables in because they wanted it all to be open. And I would walk in every day and I would see everybody seated at these long tables next to one another, and they all had headphones on.

MARK BRODIE: Oh jeez.

SETH RACHLIN: And they all had headphones on because we want that ability to not be in the crowd all the time. The office shouldn’t be an airport. But those headphones, you don’t go up to a person who’s wearing headphones and start talking to them or have a conversation. They are incredibly off-putting, and that level of when people try to create privacy in these open spaces, what they end up doing is shutting other people out.

MARK BRODIE: I mean, it sounds to me it kind of defeats the purpose of having the open space in the first place.

SETH RACHLIN: 100%, 100%.

MARK BRODIE: So you mentioned when people come into an office, they want to feel like they have a purpose. They don’t just want to get onto a Zoom call. I’m wondering how you find that video conferencing, things like that, affects the kinds of relationships we have at work.

SETH RACHLIN: So I think that video conferencing can supplement and be part of the relationship. So my co-author and I, for example, we’ve been working together for three years, and we’ve had more than our share of video calls with one another as we work through the project. We did all of the interviews for the book over video calls. So they have their place. But we interviewed in the book, we interviewed a woman who runs learning and development for a large corporation. And what she said is if she’s running a cohort through a program over a year, their first meeting always needs to be in person because that’s where that initial connection happens. And then if I see you on Zoom, I feel that I already know you.

MARK BRODIE: Do you think that bosses and managers and supervisors understand the importance of relationships in the workplace, both between themselves and their employees, but also within employees amongst themselves?

SETH RACHLIN: I think enlightened ones do. I think not enough do. And part of our impetus in writing the book and part of why we’ve included so much social science and so much research evidence in the book is to get the people who make decisions to recognize how important it is that they as leaders are intentional about relationships in the workplace and how they need to give the people who work for them the time and the space to actually develop those relationships.

So we talk in the book about this idea of heads-up working as opposed to heads-down working. And heads-up working is all the stuff where you may not be doing the thing on which your productivity is measured, but you’re probably doing the thing that helps make you productive. And so I’m hopeful one of my missions in this project is really to sensitize more leaders, more bosses out there to the importance of this.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Seth Rachlin, an assistant teaching professor in ASU’s School of Social and Behavioral Sciences and co-author of the new book "Social Capital at Work: Building the Hidden Asset That Drives Trust, Engagement and Performance." Seth, thanks so much for the conversation.

SETH RACHLIN: I appreciate it. Thank you.