This NAU model for predicting flu and other viruses is so effective, it’s won competitions

LAUREN GILGER: This year’s flu season is shaping up to be early and fast, according to our next guest.

Spencer Fox is behind a new respiratory virus forecasting model that is proving to be better at telling not just how bad a flu season will be, but when and where the virus will hit.

Fox is an assistant professor at Northern Arizona University’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, and I spoke with him more about his forecasting model for predicting these seasonal respiratory viruses like the flu, COVID-19 and RSV and the annual competitions that prove just how good the model is.

SPENCER FOX: This model differs from a lot of other disease forecast models because we really tried to start and build it from first principles in a very generic way so that it wouldn’t be very specific to one place or one disease, but would work broadly for many diseases and many different places. And that’s really the novelty here.

Northern Arizona University / Courtesy Spencer Fox.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. What goes into the model? How do you use that kind of broad point of view you described?

SPENCER FOX: Sure. So we started with first principles, and it’s going to sound pretty simple, but basically, there’s three things that go into the model, and I think what made the model work was just that we were able to do them really well.

And those three things are basically if we’re trying to predict what’s going to happen with a seasonal virus, we know that one, the virus is likely to circulate at the same time every year. We know that states that are nearer to one another are likely to have more similar dynamics to each other. And with seasonal viruses, we often have some small years and some larger years, and those are typically shared across states. So if one state has a really small flu season, for example, that’s likely to mean that a different state is also going to have a small flu season that year. It may sound obvious those things that we put into the model, but I think we did them well, and it meant that this model works better than other models that maybe tries to be very specific to a specific disease.

LAUREN GILGER: Did that surprise you? It seems like the specific might be the better approach in this way, right?

SPENCER FOX: It absolutely did surprise us. I mean, historically people would spend a lot of time finely tuning a model that is very complex for a specific disease and a specific location, and it was hard to translate that model across locations. What it has meant is that this one model that we developed originally for influenza in the United States works not only for RSV and COVID-19 in the U.S., but we’ve now deployed it to countries around the world to try and provide forecasts internationally.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so I want to back up here and just talk about how you know just how good this model is, right? Because I found this super interesting. You participate basically in competitions that judge how good these forecasting models are, right? That’s kind of wild to me. What are these like?

SPENCER FOX: Yeah, they’re fun. It’s not often in science that you have a leaderboard that you’re trying to kind of beat other teams at. But yeah, for almost a dozen years now — actually, this is my 13th year — that we have submitted forecasts in real time for flu and other diseases now weekly, and there are organizers of these competitions that basically post a leaderboard every week, and then at the end of the season they summarize it up and they say who has won. And this is really the best way to tell whether our forecast models are performing well because we’re competing against all the best forecasters in the country.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. And it sounds like this model in particular has been near the top or at the top for quite some years now, huh?

SPENCER FOX: Yeah, so this is going to be our fourth year that we’ve submitted the model to this competition, and two of the three years it was the top individual approach, and it was up near the top the other year as well.

LAUREN GILGER: Well, healthy competition never hurt anything, I suppose.

SPENCER FOX: It really brings out the best in us. There’s nothing that hurts your ego to see your standing in the leaderboards fall down.

LAUREN GILGER: Fair enough. So I want to talk about how these are used because it sounds like actually incredibly important in terms of not just public health messaging around flu shots and things like that, but how prepared hospitals need to be.

SPENCER FOX: Yeah, absolutely. I mean, we all remember from during the COVID-19 pandemic of staff shortages and bed shortages in hospitals. And so it’s easy to imagine how forecasts could be helpful then because it gives health care professionals the ability to kind of prepare staff and beds as needed when surges are happening.

But most people might be surprised that in the midst of the respiratory virus season in the U.S., many health care systems are strained. If we have a large flu season or a large RSV season, it might not be all beds, but maybe pediatric beds are strained. And so these forecasts are used really to inform the staffing, bed needs, ventilator usage across states or between states, and it really helps the hospital systems prepare.

LAUREN GILGER: What strikes me here is so interesting is that you’re predicting something that’s so bad, right? If everyone went and got a flu shot, you wouldn’t even need to do this.

SPENCER FOX: I would love nothing more than to not have to do this. But if we’ve learned anything from infectious diseases, they’re constantly surprising us. And so even if we had smaller seasonal respiratory epidemics, the importance of this work isn’t just for the seasonal epidemics, but it’s also preparing for the next large outbreak or pandemic that we know is going to happen. Maybe it won’t be as societally changing as COVID-19 was, but we know there will be new diseases that emerge, and we need to build the muscle of forecasting so that we can prepare for those future threats.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah, very interesting. So there is more data it sounds like that you would like to add to this forecast model, even though it’s very effective at this point, but you think you could make it even more effective?

SPENCER FOX: Yeah, I mean, we’re forecasters. We’re always trying to improve what we’re doing. And what we really want to do is start adding new data streams that kind of hit at some of the more specific mechanisms of disease spread. And so we want to be tracking the variants of flu and understanding how those impact the seasonal epidemic dynamics. And that would work for not only flu, but RSV and COVID-19. And so we’re looking for kind of these broadly applicable principles of data that are available that we can implement into our models and then make our forecasts better.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. Well, I hope that comes to be. Spencer Fox, assistant professor at NAU’s School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems, joining us to talk about this model of forecasting for respiratory illnesses. Spencer, thanks for coming on the show. I appreciate it.

SPENCER FOX: Thank you so much for having me.