'Birds Gone Wild' author uncovers Arizona's surprising ostrich history

MARK BRODIE: These days, we generally talk about ostriches in the Valley around the Chandler Ostrich Festival. But the birds have a very deep and long history in Arizona, dating back more than a century.

Janelle Molony has delved into that history in her new book, “Birds Gone Wild: And Other Stories of Arizona Ostrich Ranching.” Molony is a local author and historian. She joins me to talk more about this.

And Janelle, Arizona has quite a history with ostriches, and I’m curious why.

JANELLE MOLONY: Oh my goodness, ostriches used to be the thing in the 1800s. But all the way back to the 1860s, we were farming them in South Africa, and then someone said, “Let’s try it out in Arizona.” And we ended up having the world’s most spectacular ostrich feathers ever known and never beaten.

Sativa Peterson / KJZZ Arizona author and historian Janelle Molony wrote “Birds Gone Wild: And Other Stories of Arizona Ostrich Ranching.”

MARK BRODIE: So what is it about Arizona that makes it a good place to raise — I guess is the verb you might use — ostriches?

JANELLE MOLONY: Yeah, well, it’s very similar to the African savannas and even close to the Sahara sometimes. And people joke, “Oh yeah, we live in a desert.” Yes, of course we do. But this is the most comparable place to live compared to their native habitat. So it’s the best place in the world on the Western Hemisphere.

MARK BRODIE: OK. So why do people like ostriches so much? Because kind of famously, they’re not nice to be around. You don’t want one as a pet.

JANELLE MOLONY: No, I definitely wouldn’t recommend an ostrich as a pet, but they were extremely valuable livestock items, and they are livestock. They’re not pets. They are not cute little cuddly things. They have a job, and that is to provide meat, eggs and feathers. Primarily feathers was the first thing we wanted, but then in the 1980s, we had a resurgence, and we got that juicy red meat that is exquisite.

MARK BRODIE: All right, so you brought some ostrich feathers here. They’re white, very big, very soft. What were they used for, or maybe what are they used for?

JANELLE MOLONY: They used to be the premier decoration on a woman’s hat. And then it evolved to her dress, dress lining and her underwear.

MARK BRODIE: Really?

JANELLE MOLONY: We were crazy about these big plumes, for sure.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so how many feathers could you get off of one ostrich? How rare are they?

JANELLE MOLONY: That’s an excellent question. The most expensive feathers are only 25 per bird. So you are very careful. You love on that bird and give it the best life it’s ever known because every single clipping is worth a whole lot of money.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, how much money are we talking about? In terms of — let’s go back in time to when they were sort of the thing, some of the other type of precious items that one could get, where did ostrich feathers fit into that?

JANELLE MOLONY: They would range on the higher end $30, which today would be $1,000 for one single feather.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

JANELLE MOLONY: Some competitions had some extra-large ones that were valued at $50. The whole ostrich, though, in South Africa, where they were also having diamond mine activities, the whole ostrich was worth more than a diamond at the height of the industry.

Sativa Peterson / KJZZ Arizona author and historian Janelle Molony shows an ostrich egg and feathers.

MARK BRODIE: An ostrich was worth more than a diamond. That is unbelievable.

JANELLE MOLONY: It’s true.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so you also brought a large piece of leather, and I’m curious, how is ostrich leather used? Is it kind of used interchangeably with cow leather and other animals?

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely, but more valuable. Its prickly appearance, which is comparable to a prickly pear fruit, right?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, there is a texture to it.

JANELLE MOLONY: Yeah, it’s an acquired texture, I would say. But they are very popular for belts, wallets and boots.

MARK BRODIE: Are these things still used? Do people still use ostrich leather and ostrich feathers and things?

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely, and Arizona is one of the premier providers to the nation.

MARK BRODIE: What was the story of Arizona sort of growing into this? Because you mentioned that at some point people realized, “Hey, we should try this in Arizona because it’s kind of similar to parts of Africa.” What was that process like of making Arizona an ostrich capital?

JANELLE MOLONY: Oh, it was. It was the ostrich capital of the nation. It was primarily because of the amount of wealth that was being generated, and we convinced — or the ostrich breeders convinced — Carl Hayden, who was our first representative when we became a state, and they convinced him to get a budget from the USDA in 1914 to open an experimental ostrich research station so that we could create the best ostrich products in the world.

MARK BRODIE: And he was able to do that. He was able to convince the Congress and the president to set that up here.

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely. President Woodrow Wilson signed that into effect, and we were competing head-to-head with South Africa. Actually, at one point — no, multiple times — they sent government representatives, i.e., spies, to Arizona to ask what we were doing and why, trying to figure out why our ostrich feathers were so superior to theirs.

MARK BRODIE: Why is that? Why do people think that the ostrich feathers from here are better than elsewhere?

JANELLE MOLONY: It was a matter of objective size, length, width, luster, bright white feathers. It was pretty obvious.

MARK BRODIE: Do you know, at its height, how many ostriches there were in Arizona? How big was it here?

JANELLE MOLONY: We had close to 8,000 ostriches in the state in 1914, and over 5,000 were located in one single collection in what’s now Avondale, Arizona. And that single collection was and still is the largest single collection of ostriches ever in U.S. and world history. Never been beat.

MARK BRODIE: So was that kind of the heyday of Arizona as ostrich capital, sort of the pre-World War I time there?

JANELLE MOLONY: Yes.

MARK BRODIE: And what happened in the years since?

JANELLE MOLONY: Since 1914, ostriches had an image problem. There was a decline in purchasing in Europe, which we always follow the European fashions, of course, and they were getting upset about animal welfare rights. However, ostriches have always, as a farmed animal, been clipped and not harmed. So they should have been excluded from this. But women started banning all feather wearing, and that trend trickled down to us in the U.S.

Sativa Peterson / KJZZ Arizona author and historian Janelle Molony wrote “Birds Gone Wild: And Other Stories of Arizona Ostrich Ranching.”

MARK BRODIE: Why do you think it is that so many people are so interested in this bird?

JANELLE MOLONY: Ostriches are weird. Ostriches — they’re some of the weirdest, funniest-looking things on the planet. Their history, though, goes way back to the beginning of the Ice — oh no, the end of the Ice Age, and then we humans have been interacting with them and using their products for 85,000 years. It’s an enormous history and relationship that we’ve had with these creatures, who have never evolved in 23,000 years.

MARK BRODIE: I want to read you something that is in the book and ask you sort of what led you to this. You say, “Ostriches are as iconic to the American Southwest as the stately saguaro cactus, picturesque sunsets, venomous scorpions and turquoise-laden silver.” That’s pretty high praise for these birds.

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely. People were coming from all over the world. It was a tourist attraction to see these unique creatures in the thousands. Can you imagine if you went to Jurassic Park and you got to see these enormous creatures up close? It was sort of like that.

MARK BRODIE: So people came just to see the birds, not just to get their feathers or their eggs or their leather, but to actually just witness them?

JANELLE MOLONY: Absolutely. Absolutely, from all over.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Janelle Molony, an author and historian. Her newest book is called “Birds Gone Wild: And Other Stories of Arizona Ostrich Ranching.” Janelle, thanks so much.

JANELLE MOLONY: Oh, I loved being here, Mark.