Sarah Brooks keeps traditional hide-tanning techniques alive at Tucson Tannery: Made in Arizona

MARK BRODIE: It is time to meet the next maker in our series, “Made in Arizona.”

(MADE IN ARIZONA MONTAGE PLAYS)

MARK BRODIE: Sarah Brooks is a professional hide tanner, as in she makes animal hides into leather using a traditional, time-consuming process she never imagined would become part of her life. But about 10 years ago, she found herself in Italy, where she tanned her first hide. Today, she’s the owner of Tucson Tannery, and she spoke with my co-host Lauren Gilger more about it.

SARAH BROOKS: I was really interested in ancestral skills. I was just kind of newly — I’d left a career in business consulting, and I was kind of like, “Wait a minute, I want to learn how to grow food and understand wild plants and make my own things.” And I just kind of got the bug on that stuff, and I was in Italy taking a class in ancestral skills. There was a guy in the class who was wearing head-to-toe leather clothing he had made himself, and he made the leather himself. Yeah, so I was intrigued, and he ended up inviting a bunch of us to come up to Scotland where he lived and learn how to tan hides, because he had just — he was kind of newly into it, excited about it, wanted to teach other people. And so a bunch of us just went up there, and yeah, and that’s where I tanned my first deer hide.

LAUREN GILGER: A deer hide was the first one. OK. So what did you think? I mean, it’s got to be a little bit visceral, right? Because this is the skin of an animal.

SARAH BROOKS: Oh, yeah. Yeah, it’s like nothing else. It was — I mean, it was really hard work. In some ways, it was kind of terrible, the first experience, because it was winter in Scotland, it was raining all the time, we were outside for a week doing this.

Sarah Brooks / Courtesy Sarah Brooks of Tucson Tannery makes animal hides into leather using a traditional, time-consuming process.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

SARAH BROOKS: And just kind of in some ways, yeah, like messy and gross and cold and wet, and I didn’t know if I was going to make it all the way through. But then at the end, when it was done, I was just like, “I just did magic.” I just did magic. I took this animal’s skin and made it with my own hands into a piece of really beautiful, soft leather, and I was really hooked.

LAUREN GILGER: That’s amazing. That’s amazing. So I mean, tell us about that kind of very long and painstaking and kind of gross, like you said, process that goes into it. So how — I have no idea — how do you tan a hide?

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah, OK, and I’ll say I have learned in the years since that it doesn’t actually have to be gross. Now I find the entire process extremely enjoyable.

LAUREN GILGER: OK.

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah, the way that you tan a hide, so typically I’ll get a hide from a hunter, like a deer or an elk that’s been recently skinned, and so it has the hair on and everything. There are various prep steps that you do, that I do, to take it from when I receive it from the hunter and then to get it ready — different baths that I put it through, some fermentation, different kind of pH levels that I bring it through to take the hair off, get it ready to be really soft. These are actually really important parts of the process, just getting it in a good state to then receive the tannin and go through the transformation. But once it’s ready for the tanning, that’s when I simmer up a bunch of bark tea. So I just use a lot of oak tree bark, and I’ll put it in a giant vat and I’ll simmer it for a few hours, and it makes this really dark, really lovely-smelling liquid. And I’ll make a big vat of that depending on the animal — elk takes more, deer takes less, javelina even less — and then I’ll soak the hide in that tea. I’ll stir it for kind of a whole day. I’m just constantly stirring it.

Sarah Brooks / Courtesy Sarah Brooks of Tucson Tannery makes animal hides into leather using a traditional, time-consuming process.

LAUREN GILGER: Is this in a big vat on an open flame? I’m picturing here —

SARAH BROOKS: At first it’s on the flame, but then I have to take it off the flame and cool it because the skin is like our skin. And if it goes into water that our skin wouldn’t tolerate, it’ll ruin the skin.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, OK.

SARAH BROOKS: So I take it off the open flame and let it cool until it’s kind of bathwater, nice bathwater, and then I’ll put it in, and then I’m babysitting it for a whole day. I’m kind of chained to the tannery on those days.

LAUREN GILGER: OK.

SARAH BROOKS: Just stirring, stirring, stirring. And then there’s this nice kind of passive process for a while where it will sit in that bath. I’ll stir it a few times a day, but it can sit there for days to weeks to months depending on what type of leather I’m making and what type of animal it is.

LAUREN GILGER: Months sometimes? Wow.

SARAH BROOKS: Sometimes months. For elk leather, I typically leave it in for three to nine months. Yeah, depending. And that’s the real tanning. That’s the kind of like the magic transformation that takes something that was this animal’s skin and makes it into a stable material that will not decay. And the plant, the tree bark really does that kind of magic work in this process.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. So I mean, I guess I have a lot of questions, but my first is about the history of this, right? Like do you feel as you’re doing something like this — which I’m sure is something that humanity has been doing for just millennia — I mean, do you feel connected to that?

SARAH BROOKS: I do. Yeah, I really do. There’s something that I’ve been exploring for some years now, just like understanding that we kind of have everything we need, and that our ancestors were able to just be — they didn’t have grocery stores, they couldn’t order things online, and they had what they needed in the environment around them. And I love feeling that in a really deep way, and I kind of understood it intellectually before I felt it in my body. But hide tanning really helps me feel it in my body. Like I can take this animal’s skin that’s like — I know, I’m familiar with the animals around here, I know how they live in many ways, and I know where they live. And so feeling connected to them and then feeling like this is how our ancestors kept warm, made tents, made what they needed to survive, and it just feels good to me to be connected to that.

Sarah Brooks / Courtesy Sarah Brooks of Tucson Tannery makes animal hides into leather using a traditional, time-consuming process.

LAUREN GILGER: So it sounds like you like the sort of human connection, right? This connection to our history as human beings. But I mean, there’s also the animal side of this that I wonder about, too. I wonder if you think about the sort of visceral part of this and the fact that this was like a living thing. Do people think about that, you think, or maybe should think about that more when they wear leather, which all of us do all the time?

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah, it’s like for us humans, our lives require things to continue, and if we’re eating plants, those plants need to die. If we’re eating animals, those animals die for us to live. And I think similar with the hide tanning, it’s like the things that we wear and that we use, and I find it important in my life to trace those back to the source. And I feel in a lot of ways more connection with the animals here, just being close to them in this way where I’m helping their lives be honored in a way. Like they died to give someone food, and now — especially I love working with people, with hunters who really care about all parts of the animal being used.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

SARAH BROOKS: Honoring that, that this animal gave its life, and not wasting these parts of the animal that we could really use and make beautiful. And yeah, so I do — I feel a lot of kinship with the animals through this work.

LAUREN GILGER: So you’ve made leather from an array of animals, like you mentioned deer and elk and javelina, but you’ve also made leather from coyotes, right? From bobcats, a lion? What’s your favorite?

SARAH BROOKS: Ooh, good question. Oh, tough, tough. I actually — I got to say javelina.

LAUREN GILGER: Ah, that’s an underdog answer. OK.

Sarah Brooks / Courtesy Sarah Brooks of Tucson Tannery makes animal hides into leather using a traditional, time-consuming process.

SARAH BROOKS: Yeah. I know. Well, I love javelinas. They’re one of my favorite animals here in Arizona. I just love watching them in their family groups and their little babies, and so I have a number of hunters who bring me javelina hides now, and they have this most beautiful skin texture. It’s very different from deer and elk. It’s almost like ostrich leather.

Yeah, it’s just got this texture, this pebbly texture from the special way their hair follicles work. Yeah, it’s just this very interesting leather, and it tends to be the one that people get really interested in when they see it because it’s unlike other leather you can see, and you can’t buy it in the store, any regular leather store. So yeah, I enjoy javelina leather.

MARK BRODIE: All right, we’ll leave it there. That is Sarah Brooks, the owner of Tucson Tannery, joining us with a lesson on tanning leather.

LAUREN GILGER: Thank you so much, Sarah, for coming on. This was fascinating.

SARAH BROOKS: Thank you. This was fun to talk about.