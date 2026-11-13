SOAPBOX: Amanda Kehrberg swings between living in the moment and filming it for Instagram

MARK BRODIE: Today we continue our Soapbox series on the theme of autumn with a trip north, where Phoenix writer Amanda Kehrberg discovered a lot more than falling leaves.

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AMANDA KEHRBERG: “Why is it taking so long?” the voice of a little girl whines into the crisp fall air.

I laugh, glancing behind me to see her frowning as she waits beside her dad.

“Because Instagram, sweetie,” I say.

My boyfriend, Bob, and I are standing in line for the famous Aspen Corner swing in Flagstaff. By the looks of the outfit choices preceding us, we’re up after a dating profile pic and a family Christmas card. The swing’s current occupant is a young woman holding a hefty pumpkin and casting a demure gaze at her friend’s iPhone. While I half-slid down the trail’s rocky incline in my sneakers, she traversed it in a woollen wrap dress and 3-inch boots.

Autumn became a cultural phenomenon for the same reason the signature hue of millennial optimism is nostalgia yellow: Instagram. That’s definitely true in Flag, where fall was once a slow season. Now I feel the same degree of awe watching reels of endless golden aspens as I do the endless lines of cars winding up Snowbowl Road to see them. The online Leaf-o-meter tracks the leaves changing colors like my hair in college, from green to yellow, orange, and red, all ending in a dry crunch. Like my hair in college.

For Bob and I, this weekend getaway to leaf-peeping central is a long anticipated escape after months of too much work and not enough sleep. The long summer heat made us stir crazy. Case in point: I got a noise complaint from my downstairs neighbor because we were practicing the running man in the kitchen. How long do you have to do the running man to become a public nuisance?

In Flagstaff, we play cornhole in the rain and take long, winding walks. We sip cinnamon chai over Scrabble. Bob has this easygoing joy that reminds me of my late dad. He doesn’t just say “yes,” he says, “most definitely.” It’s a gift to see the world anew through his eyes.

Maybe that’s the draw of Instagram: The imagined audience creates a sense of distance from even our most mundane moments that makes us appreciate them more.

A few years ago, I posted a video of my first visit to the Aspen Corner swing set to soft piano. It’s a great example of why they call Instagram the democratization of portraiture, aesthetics in the guise of truth. If you keep looking past the perfectly dappled sunlight, you can see the awkward movements of the swing as I try to maneuver forward. Like a kid at the playground sitting alone.

Finally, it’s our time to swing. I take the first turn while Bob searches for the right camera angle. After a beat I look back.

“Can you push me?”

He puts the phone aside and steps forward, his hands against my back as he gives me a gentle press and my feet fly up toward the sky.

Later, we walk back along the muddy trail hand in hand. We’re close to our one-year anniversary, and it still feels strange to me to imagine a future with another person. Relationships in my life have been more like fall leaves or Instagram stories - ephemeral, impermanent. This feels like the Grid.

“Next trip,” I say, “let’s come at a really weird time and just swing for a while.”

He nods.

“Oh, most definitely.”

MARK BRODIE: That was Amanda Kehrberg. You can listen to more Soapbox essays online at kjzz.org.