MARK BRODIE: State officials who inspect places like nail salons and barbershops are now doing so with body-worn cameras. The Arizona Barbering and Cosmetology Board recently started sending their investigators into the field with the cameras both on routine inspections and when they’re investigating a specific complaint.

Frank Migali, the board’s executive director, says his seven inspectors are in around 500 establishments each month. That includes those routine inspections as well as complaints. He says the board gets around 100 complaints a month. Of those, around a quarter are in its jurisdiction, which allows it to investigate. Migali joins me to talk more about this.

And Frank, so now your inspectors have these body-worn cameras when they’re in the field?

FRANK MIGALI: The decision around implementing body-worn cameras was driven primarily by three considerations: first and foremost, employee safety, transparency and accountability. Over time, the board has experienced a significant increase in aggressive, confrontational and sometimes threatening behavior directed towards members of our compliance team.

Our investigators routinely enter licensed establishments to conduct inspections, investigate consumer complaints and address potential violations of Arizona law. These are legally authorized regulatory responsibilities, and our employees should be able to perform their duties without fear of intimidation, harassment or physical confrontation.

MARK BRODIE: So you’ve had situations, your investigators have had situations where they’ve gone in someplace and someone in that shop has sort of come after them?

FRANK MIGALI: Yeah, we definitely have seen an increase in that type of behavior over the last, I would say, two years. But we did have a specific incident earlier this year that really did bring to the forefront what our investigators are experiencing on a day-to-day basis.

MARK BRODIE: Do you find that those incidents tend to happen more on the routine inspections or when they are investigating a specific complaint?

FRANK MIGALI: I would say it’s equally.

MARK BRODIE: Really?

FRANK MIGALI: Yeah.

MARK BRODIE: Do the shop owners know that your investigators are coming?

FRANK MIGALI: No. Generally speaking, no, they would not know. It’s quote-unquote a surprise inspection. They’re not scheduled inspections, I guess is how I would frame that.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Do the investigators make it clear who they are and what they’re there to do when they come in?

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely. Investigators are trained to immediately identify themselves, show them their state-issued employee identification card and what they’re there for, whether it’s a routine inspection or if they’re doing an investigation, and they’ll walk through that process with them.

MARK BRODIE: So how will it work with the cameras then? I assume there’s some kind of protocol that you’re putting in place for the investigators when they go into the shop and when they turn them on, alerting people that they’re being recorded, that kind of thing?

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely. We did implement, as part of this process, the board implemented a policy and procedure around this and when to turn on their cameras, when to activate their cameras, when to deactivate their cameras and when to turn them off. And the camera itself actually states that people are being recorded, both audio and visual.

And if it comes to a point where there might need to be a private conversation, the policy does dictate that there needs to be a verbal notification made to those individuals that this is being recorded at that time.

MARK BRODIE: How do you handle, I mean, if you go into a nail salon or a barbershop or something, there’s going to be presumably some number of other people in there who may or may not be involved in an investigation if that’s why the investigator is there.

Are there privacy protections being put in place here so folks who are in these establishments don’t end up, because these videos will be public, right? They’re being taken by state employees.

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely. So the board fully recognizes that recording individuals raises legitimate questions about privacy. This was an important consideration in developing our body-worn camera procedures. I just think that there is an important distinction between recording official regulatory activities in a licensed establishment versus recording individuals in their private lives.

MARK BRODIE: So then if I, for example, make a public records request for one of these videos, will other patrons of the place, will their faces be blurred, things like that?

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely. Our system capabilities do in fact, I think the big issue for me, both personally as having minor children myself, is that if I were or my daughter was in a nail salon and was being recorded, we did put procedures in place around if there’s a public records request, yes, we would in fact redact non-licensees from those videos.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Do you guys have the cameras yet? Have you started doing this?

FRANK MIGALI: Yeah, absolutely. We did begin, we deployed the cameras with our team now right at the first of the month, and they are slowly but surely getting used to wearing them and understanding that turn-on, activate, deactivate, turn-off situation.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

FRANK MIGALI: But they definitely have begun using those on the days that they’re performing those inspections and investigations.

MARK BRODIE: And what have you heard from the investigators as far as if they’re seeing any difference in how they’re being treated or being talked to, anything like that?

FRANK MIGALI: The investigators themselves have not noticed necessarily a difference. However, I will tell you in just reviewing some of the footage after each day that it’s come in, I definitely think I am noticing that our licensees have noticed that they are being recorded and it has changed a dynamic. I failed to mention earlier that we have also communicated with our licensees that this was going to happen.

MARK BRODIE: So they know it.

FRANK MIGALI: We placed a notification in our newsletter, and again, our team does, it’s very clear that they’re wearing a body camera and there’s notice made. And then when they do move to the private conversations, they make it clear that there’s recording occurring.

MARK BRODIE: I’m curious what you think it says about anything that the folks who investigate these kinds of places felt the need, or you felt the need on their behalf, to have them record their interactions because of their feeling unsafe or threatened or any of those things.

FRANK MIGALI: Yeah, I think it’s indicative of a larger cultural shift. Doing this work for the last several years at this point, and I think post-pandemic, I think we’ve seen a large shift in how individuals interact with each other, and I think this is just one of those mechanisms.

And I think specifically if we were to drill down into our regulatory work in the barbering and cosmetology world, due to organizational changes and then a global pandemic and then additional organizational changes, we’re getting back on a consistency track and really trying to be out there as often as we can and making sure that we’re keeping the citizens of the state of Arizona safe while they’re receiving services.

And I think when a long period of time has gone by from no inspections or investigations to a period where it’s consistently happening, I do think there’s a natural tendency to be like, “Oh my gosh.”

MARK BRODIE: Huh.

FRANK MIGALI: And in this case, we’re just trying to make sure people are keeping the citizens of the state of Arizona safe.

MARK BRODIE: So you chalk at least some of this behavior up to maybe the owners of these establishments just not being used to having inspectors come in and check them out?

FRANK MIGALI: At least for a period of time, yes.

MARK BRODIE: So do you think then that either sort of naturally because they get used to it or because the investigators will have cameras that this will go away at some point, that the inspectors will be treated with respect?

FRANK MIGALI: I do hope that as time goes by and everybody, we all get used to the fact that this is being recorded, that these interactions are being recorded, and that we are building that consistency and our licensees are seeing our investigators more, I do hope that that behavior ultimately changes. And I think it will.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Frank Migali, executive director of the Arizona Barbering and Cosmetology Board. Frank, thank you so much.

FRANK MIGALI: Absolutely, thank you.