MARK BRODIE: When the Legislature reconvenes in January for its new session, Democrats will control the Senate for the first time since the early ’90s and the House for the first time since the mid-1960s.

Democrats have harbored dreams of flipping the Legislature for many years, but until now, they’ve been mostly just that: dreams. Going into Election Day, there were a handful of districts Democrats felt hopeful they could win, but their victories extended beyond those districts into some heavily Republican ones.

KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky from the Politics Desk is with me now to talk more about this. Good morning, Wayne.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Good morning.

MARK BRODIE: So Democrats felt they had legitimate hopes and optimism that they could flip one or both chambers. And that’s because there were some districts where they felt pretty good about flipping one or more seats, yeah?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, these are the districts we’ve talked about a lot over the past two election cycles. They’re what are considered truly competitive districts. They’re categorized that way because the voter registration numbers, there’s a lot of independents and then a fairly equal distribution of Republicans and Democrats, and they’ve voted both ways in the past couple of cycles.

There were seven or so districts like this where they’ve elected members of both parties to the Legislature in the past few years. I think Democrats did better than expected, than even they expected in these districts, though.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah, they basically ran the table, yeah?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah, they won every seat they went for. So Republicans right now, before the new Legislature takes effect, had two-thirds of the seats in these districts. You get one Senate seat, two House seats.

MARK BRODIE: House seats, yeah.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Going into next year, of those 21 seats, Democrats will hold 19 of them. And the only reason they didn’t win the other two, potentially, is because they didn’t actually run a second House member in two of those districts. So theoretically, they could have taken every single one of these target seats.

MARK BRODIE: Is there any sort of remorse among Democrats that they did go in those districts with the single shot and didn’t run another Democrat?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: I mean, I haven’t heard them say it out loud, but they potentially, they’re in line to have a supermajority in the Senate, which gives them power to do a lot more than they could without that supermajority, things like potentially raising taxes or things like that. They do not have that supermajority in the House.

Had they run two candidates in these and won them, they would have had that supermajority. So you’ve got to believe they’re kind of looking back and being like, “Man, we shouldn’t have been so modest when we were creating these plans.”

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. So of those seven districts, did Democrats feel equally good about all of them? Were there some they felt maybe more optimistic about than others?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Well, I think you have to look at the ones where they chose to only run one candidate. That’s I think where they’re being a little bit more conservative. So one of those is LD2, which is a northwest Phoenix district.

Initially, they ran one candidate, and the Republicans ran one candidate, both incumbents, and they were just kind of, I think, they’re conceding, “We’ll continue this split. We’re happy with each having a person.” Now, the Republicans ended up having a write-in candidate in the primary who qualified, so they had another guy in the ballot, Paul Carver, he didn’t win. So that one stayed there.

And then LD 16, which is down in the Casa Grande area, has been considered competitive for a long time, but Republicans typically perform better. Someone like Sen. T.J. Shope, who had continually won despite Democrats taking a few seats. Well, he lost this time, and the House candidate for Democrats also won, and had they run a second one, they potentially could have picked up there.

MARK BRODIE: Now, you’ve reported that there are some pretty conservative, pretty deep red districts where Democrats also won. And these are districts where current leadership lives.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yeah. And so those other districts are ones Democrats actually thought they had a good chance in. And these ones, they had some candidates running, but I don’t think they really thought they had a shot. One is LD14, which is out in Gilbert. That’s where current Senate President Warren Petersen is representing.

And so they lost the Senate seat that Petersen held there, and they also lost one of the House seats in that district. Just for some perspective, the last time Petersen ran, he won that district by 20 points.

MARK BRODIE: Wow.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: So that’s not even close. And so now, and then his replacement, a Democrat, actually won that seat by 1 percentage point. So it was close, but this is a district that in their wildest dreams, I don’t think Democrats thought they would take.

MARK BRODIE: And there’s also a West Valley district, similar kind of thing?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: True, yeah. Out in Peoria, LD27, they did the same thing. They won a Senate seat and a House seat. Now, this one had been closer in recent years. I think the last time a Democrat ran, they lost by about 4 points. So close, but that’s still not really within striking distance typically, and then this time they ended up taking two seats in that district.

Additionally, they got a House seat in LD 29, which is another west-side district that typically goes Republican, further west in Surprise all the way up the 60 towards Wittmann.

MARK BRODIE: OK. What are Democrats saying about why they think they were able to flip these really Republican districts?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: They’re saying that they just believe their message resonated better with, they really did have a unified message this time. It’s seared into my brain: “An Arizona we can afford,” because every single time I talked to either a candidate or a legislative Democrat, that was the message.

So they were really disciplined that they were blaming not just national Republicans, but state-level Republicans for affordability problems here in Arizona, and they have their solutions they think are going to solve it. And they were really on message the whole time. And meanwhile, they blamed Republicans for focusing more on these culture war issues, what the Democrats would call extremism, and they said that voters saw through it this time.

MARK BRODIE: Do Republicans have the same feelings or do they have another reason for why they think they lost?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: The Republicans I have spoken to put the onus of this on federal-level Republicans, President Trump namely, and basically pointing to all of the election results across the country, the similar blue wave that we saw, and basically said there was nothing we could have done to stop this.

When I pushed them a little bit on that, they did admit that, OK, maybe this was a little bit of backlash to us. You don’t lose an R+20 district without a little bit of self-looking back at what you did. And what incoming Minority Leader John Kavanagh told me on the Senate side is that maybe they could have done more on school voucher reform, for instance. That was something he said voters clearly wanted, and Republicans when they were in leadership did not go along with that.

MARK BRODIE: Any particular reason? I mean, there are obviously other Republican plus-10 to 20 districts in the state. Any sense of why these two are the ones that flipped and when others didn’t?

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: It’s hard to say because even other Republican-heavy districts, for instance, out in Scottsdale where Kavanagh is from, I looked at that district. That district also saw a lot of tightening. They won by much smaller margins than Republicans had in the past. It was just still not that close. I think Kavanagh still won by 10 points or more. So it’s hard to say. In some cases, I think they were just areas that were even more Republican.

In other cases, it’s demographic shifts. If we’re going to look at a place like LD16, out in the Casa Grande area, that is a place where you have a lot of new people moving in, and typically when you see new people moving in, obviously they bring their politics with them. It doesn’t always align with what we’ve always thought about that area.

So I think it’s a little bit of all of this, and voters, potentially, you mentioned one of the districts they flipped was where leadership is from.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: That could be an issue. They know that, “Oh, this guy was the Senate president, and what did he do for us?” So maybe they wanted a difference to change the politics there for a little bit.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, that is KJZZ’s Wayne Schutsky from the Politics Desk. Wayne, thanks as always.

WAYNE SCHUTSKY: Yep, thank you.