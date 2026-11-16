LAUREN GILGER: We’ve all heard the expression “as clean as freshly fallen snow,” but in an era when microplastics are in our food and in our water, just how pristine is our snowpack?

For the first time, UC Riverside scientists measured the level of microplastic pollution falling in the Sierra Nevada mountains during a snowstorm.

Lead researcher Aleksandra Karapetrova is an environmental toxicologist at UC Riverside. She and her team tested fresh snowfall at seven sites across the Sierra Nevadas over a six-month period.

I spoke with her more about the findings, and she told me she found something she did not expect: Microplastics were found even in the most remote locations.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: I was expecting to get maybe some non-detects across the seven sites and 43 samples that we collected. And I was also surprised that we were able to calculate how many microplastics were depositing at a storm event resolution. So what that means is that a storm is coming in to the Sierra Nevada, deposits fresh snow, and by calculating the concentration of microplastics in that fresh snow, we could determine the deposition rate of microplastics during that single storm.

LAUREN GILGER: And was the rate what you expected it to be?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: We had no idea what the rates would be.

This is basically creating a baseline for understanding the amount of microplastics depositing from the atmosphere into our watersheds.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. And no one has ever studied this before, right? This is the first time someone’s gone out and tested this?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: This is the first time in the Sierra Nevada that somebody has measured snow. The study, the framework of the study in using snow pit hydrology science to measure microplastics is also the first of its kind.

People have measured generally microplastics in snow worldwide, but in North America, in the Sierra Nevada and in this style, it has not been done.

LAUREN GILGER: Right. So this is still, this kind of research is still very much in its infancy, it sounds like. Let’s talk about how you went about this because as you said, you tested snow not just in populated areas of the Sierra Nevadas, but sometimes in some very remote areas. How remote are we talking here? You skied out to some of these places?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Yeah, we skied out to some of these places with a ski touring setup, and we did do an overnight as well. So on our packs were not just avalanche equipment, avalanche safety equipment, but also we had all of our sampling equipment, which was all plastic-free. So it was heavier than normal sampling equipment, and we went to places that were safe and accessible.

LAUREN GILGER: OK. So safe, but still you have avalanche equipment and are skiing out to remote spots. That’s wild. How do we understand this? How do microplastics end up in our snow? I mean, that comes from the sky.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Right. Yeah, that’s a great question. So basically, we know that plastic pollution is tracking along the water cycle, right? We know about the garbage plastic patch in the different gyres of the oceans. And so kind of one of the last parts of this cycle that has not been studied that well is kind of the atmospheric part of this water cycle, of this plastic pollution cycle.

And so it gets into the atmosphere through wind, degradation of plastic objects, plastic paints, and it gets suspended. And then it falls out of the sky via gravitational patterns or through precipitation. And snow is especially effective in scavenging particles from the atmosphere, including microplastics.

LAUREN GILGER: I’m thinking back to elementary school when I learned about the water cycle and those kind of diagrams that you’d see of this, right? So that’s wild to me. That shows, it illustrates just how micro we’re talking about when we’re talking about microplastics, that they can actually be basically evaporated up into the sky.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Mm-hmm.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Yeah. Yep, they’re suspended from dust or from human activity. A lot of our clothes are made out of plastic materials, and when we’re walking around and moving our arms and there’s friction on our clothing, that’s generating microplastics.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow. So times that by a trillion, and you get so many of these particles floating around us. So then if you’re talking about the water cycle, right, and finding these microplastics in the snow in the mountains, I mean, can I assume that ends up in our drinking water?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Yeah, I think that’s correct to assume that this is a way that our drinking water is being contaminated. Of course, there’s melting of the snow and it percolates through the ground, but a lot of this snow through surface runoff and being deposited right on top of tributary streams and meadows, the microplastics will be transported via these water runoffs.

LAUREN GILGER: So let me ask you lastly about some of the policy around this, right? Last summer, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the EPA, shelved mandatory testing for microplastics in public drinking water for the next five years. What are your thoughts on that?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Yeah, I mean, as a scientist, it’s really, it makes me speechless. I mean, it impacts so many of our communities, our future, and then it’s up to local initiatives and state initiatives to really pick up the slack and find resources, funding, connect scientists who know the methods and can do the work with communities that want to know what is in their drinking water.

LAUREN GILGER: So places to take this. But let me ask you actually lastly then. I mean, what do we know, Aleksandra, about the health implications of this? I think research is starting to emerge, as you’re saying, about where these microplastics are being found and how they travel and how they end up essentially in our bodies, right? Do we know what this means for our individual well-being?

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: I think there’s still a lot of research being done, but we do know that there’s a lot of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in microplastics. I think the story with BPA, bisphenol A, is a common threadline that we’ve all known. But microplastics and plastic materials in general, and even incoming so-called bioplastics, contain thousands of different chemicals, hundreds and thousands of which have been identified as hazardous. So with being exposed to microplastics, we’re not only being exposed to their kind of physical size that can cause inflammation, immune system responses, but also the chemicals within those microplastics. So that’s endocrine-disrupting and potentially carcinogenic and things like that.

Microplastics is a whole soup of problems that we like to call them in the field.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: And so, yeah, basically supporting initiatives and spreading awareness on how we can lessen our exposure to these chemicals and the microplastics themselves is really critical for our future.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. All right, that is Aleksandra Karapetrova joining us, an environmental toxicologist at UC Riverside, talking about microplastics being found in snow. Aleksandra, thank you so much for coming on. I appreciate you taking the time.

ALEKSANDRA KARAPETROVA: Thank you so much for the opportunity, Lauren.