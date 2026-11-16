LAUREN GILGER: A new indie film from a Phoenix director is tackling a rather overlooked topic in our culture today: men’s friendships.

It’s called “The Only Way Out Is Through,” and it tells the story of three friends who head into the Colorado wilderness to reconnect. But when one goes missing, everything changes.

[ MOVIE CLIP PLAYS]

LAUREN GILGER: The story was inspired by director Kieran Thompson’s own life. He came into our studios recently to tell me more about it.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Yeah, so back in 2014, my childhood best friend got in this terrible car accident, and it was really bad, and I could see he was hurting. And he went from just finishing law school and taking the bar and doing all this amazing stuff to then moving back in with his mom to kind of nurse these injuries.

But over time, he just kept staying there, and things weren’t really progressing, and I was worried about him. And there started to be these thoughts that maybe this accident was on purpose, and I had no idea how to talk to him about that. I was so afraid that I might push him away or push him to do it again.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow, yeah. So I mean, you got past that at some point with him, it sounds like. You pushed through and were able to have those difficult conversations. But it sounds like it also had to do with your own internal thoughts about actually opening up to someone again.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Absolutely. I met a friend, Kyle Dickenson, who’s a writer, and I was telling him all about the struggle I was having with this friend. It had been going on now for a little over a year, and I tried in so many different ways to talk to this friend and just couldn’t get there.

And I told Kyle and I said, “You know what? I want to take this friend to the woods because I’ve seen growing up in Scouts and everything, I’ve seen men open up around a campfire in a way that I haven’t seen happen anywhere else.”

And he said, “That’s an absolutely terrible idea to take your potentially suicidal friend to the woods, but it’s a great idea for a movie.”

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And I said, “You are insane. I can’t talk to him about this. How could I put that into a film? How could I do that in a sensitive way?” And he said, “Look, what if we just worked on this as a way to help you work through your feelings and we never make it, we never make it?”

... And working on this made me realize I was so desperate to save this friend because I desperately needed a friend.

I was now in my late 20s, early 30s, and distance had grown between me and all of my friends. Even the ones I hung out with, we were just talking about movies or sports and not really getting into anything deep.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And so ultimately, this experience of writing with Kyle taught me that all I needed to do was be honest with this friend and tell him I’m afraid to lose him because I need him so badly, and I love him so badly. And that’s what I did, and it wasn’t in the woods, it was at a pizza place in Flagstaff, and we were just crying into our pizza slices, and he opened right up.

... And so I had to learn how to be honest and open and vulnerable again with him and all my friends, and the writing process helped me do that.

LAUREN GILGER: I mean, that’s a big hurdle for any man, I think today, to try to get over, right? Because it’s so countercultural to, as a man, have any feelings at all. And do you think that’s part of why you found yourself with no friends at some point? You’re like, “Well, this isn’t part of the culture.”

KIERAN THOMPSON: Absolutely. I think that there was this one night with my wife, she was just tired of hearing me complain or vent, I’m sure, and she said, “Why don’t you talk to your friends about this?” And I remember just raising my voice and saying, “I don’t have any other friends.”

Kieran Thompson / Courtesy A scene in "The Only Way Out Is Through."

And that was like, came out of nowhere for me, and it was this realization of I wasn’t really investing in my friendships. I think that we’re told, “Oh, your spouse is supposed to become your best friend.”

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And prioritize work and family and all these things, and friendship just kind of falls to the bottom for a lot of men. And then when we do hang out, men do a lot of side-by-side activities. They pull up to a bar, they go watch a game.

And it made me realize there was a whole ’nother level I could go to with these friends. And something I did when I was in middle school, high school, I was opening up with this childhood friend every night on the phone. We were talking, we would cry, we were there for each other, but over time that just, that went away, and this distance came in between us.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. So talk about what that looks like in the movie. There are three male friends in this movie, and they do go off into the mountains. You went off into the mountains with a small crew of people, right, to make this film?

KIERAN THOMPSON: We found this incredible ranch in Colorado, 80,000-acre ranch.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

KIERAN THOMPSON: That we camped and backpacked and climbed mountain peaks to bring it to life, and it was absolutely unreal.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. I mean, I wonder this, just curious. As you were filming this with these three actors and your friend who’s the writer and all these people, were there moments in which you felt reality was reflected on the screen or the other way around, right? You all were connecting in a real way, too?

KIERAN THOMPSON: Absolutely. I remember waking up in my tent on the first morning that we were all there in prep, and I heard our producer, Joshua Gonzalez, crying ... and opening up about something he was experiencing in his marriage at the time.

And just how vulnerable he was being with a few other crew members. They were sitting around a fire, and this is first thing in the morning on Day 1. And we only grew so much closer throughout the whole process and so tight-knit because we came into this trying to communicate how important it is to be vulnerable with your friends, and we really embodied that on this trip. And at the end, nobody wanted to leave. Nobody wanted to go home.

LAUREN GILGER: Everybody’s connected in that way that’s so hard to get to otherwise. I mean, and in the process of making this and getting this film out there, it sounds like you’ve really learned a lot about the epidemic of not just suicide, but depression, alcoholism, MeToo, the problem of men and abuse. I wonder what that made you realize about the message that this film could have with this generation of men in particular, which is so — sort of lost.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Yeah, as I went through this personal journey, I remember clearly on one trip I did to a cabin with Kyle where we started doing research about how this was affecting others. ... And it kind of blew my mind how many other people were experiencing the same thing.

And as we’ve been playing festivals over the past year, men have come up to me and said, “This makes me want to call my best friend and tell them I love them and tell them how much I need them.” Women have come up to me and said, “My husband needs to see this.”

... I think that there is such a problem in our culture right now with toxic masculinity and the manosphere and all of those things. And I think this is a way where men can look at: one, how did we get here? ... And two, how can we be a part of the solution? Because you can’t expect, especially if you’re in a relationship with a woman, you can’t expect her to be your best friend and your therapist and maybe your wife, and all of those things can’t be held by one relationship.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And so investing in even just one other friendship can make such a huge difference.

LAUREN GILGER: OK, so we have to talk about the success of this film at this particular moment as well, right? Because you just got this pretty prestigious honor in the indie film world, right? Being selected by Letterboxd as one of their Unreleased Gems. This means that the movie’s up and available, but Letterboxd is, we should say, a pretty exciting thing for an independent filmmaker to be noticed by, right? Tell us about this.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Yeah, Letterboxd is, if you love movies, you’re probably on Letterboxd. It’s a place where people go to talk about movies, review movies. I use it as kind of a film journal, so I log every movie I watch. And so they reached out and said they wanted to name us as an Unreleased Gem and put us on their video store for 30 days. And this is such a huge opportunity. A lot of films like ours have gone on to get distribution because of the Unreleased Gems.

... Right now, we don’t have anything lined up. We don’t know what’s next, but Letterboxd is exposing our film to their audience of 30 million people.

LAUREN GILGER: Wow.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And they selected our film because along the way at film festivals, so many people have given us great reviews on Letterboxd and said how important this is. And so we’re in a time where a lot of distributors are like, “It’s an indie drama, no one really wants to watch that.”

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah.

KIERAN THOMPSON: And so this gives us an opportunity to prove that there is an audience for this film and that it’s something that is worthy of being shared with a bigger audience.

LAUREN GILGER: Yeah. Congratulations on that front. ... All right. Kieran Thompson, filmmaker, director of “The Only Way Out Is Through.” Thank you so much, Kieran, for coming in. Appreciate it very much.

KIERAN THOMPSON: Thank you. It’s a privilege.

LAUREN GILGER: “The Only Way Out Is Through” is available on Letterboxd as one of their Unreleased Gems until Dec. 12.