MARK BRODIE: In January, Phoenix plans to enter into Stage 2 of its drought management plan — that’s as the state gets less water from the Colorado River.

This stage of the plan calls for city residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use by 5% and for city departments to use 10% less water. There are also more incentives to conserve and a surcharge on the water bills of some high-use customers.

With me now to talk more about all this is Kathryn Sorensen, director of research at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU’s Morrison Institute for Public Policy. She’s also a former director of Phoenix’s Water Services Department.

Kathryn, good morning. Thanks for being here.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Thanks for including me.

MARK BRODIE: So let’s start off with the fact that we talked about there’s going to be less water from the Colorado River. Phoenix doesn’t get all of its water from the Colorado. Where does, remind us where Phoenix gets its water from?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Yeah, no, so Phoenix’s tap water is basically about 60% from the Salt and Verde river system, SRP, a little less than 40% from the Colorado River and a very small amount is groundwater that is pumped from wells. And if you look more broadly at the Valley of the Sun, you’ll see differences. Some cities are very Colorado River dependent, others less so, but it’s about a third each. So about a third Salt-Verde, a third Colorado, a third groundwater.

MARK BRODIE: OK. And would you say that the moving into this next stage of the plan, is that closely tied to the cuts from the Colorado that Arizona is getting?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Yeah, absolutely it is. So come Jan. 1, the state of Arizona is going to be subject to some pretty severe cuts on the Colorado River system. Most of those cuts fall on the Central Arizona Project that delivers Colorado River water into central Arizona. And yeah, so Phoenix is reacting to those cuts and doing what they can to plan for them and be responsible.

MARK BRODIE: How much of a dent do you think this will make? How much less water will Phoenix use when they are encouraging people to use less and maybe charging people who don’t use less?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Yeah, that’s a really good question. So they will be implementing a drought surcharge, and that drought surcharge is about, it’s about $2 bucks per unit of water, and that applies to single-family residents that are using about 15,000 gallons of water a month. That’s a lot of water, though. So the median usage in the city of Phoenix is about 8,000 gallons a month.

So to be subject to this surcharge, you have to kind of be a pretty big water user in the first place. But yeah, that’s partly to encourage additional conservation, but also, the city of Phoenix is going to need that money to build the infrastructure and develop alternative water supplies.

MARK BRODIE: That must be an interesting situation for folks who are now doing what you used to do because obviously, as you say, the city needs that money, but if you’re collecting that money, that means people are using an awful lot of water. So it’s kind of this weird chicken-and-egg thing.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: It is. And we’ve seen this across the West, right? You jack up prices because you do want to send that signal of scarcity. You want people to use water wisely, but it can have real revenue effects. And unfortunately, much of the cost of running a water utility is in the infrastructure. So yeah, it’s a conundrum.

MARK BRODIE: So do you think that people will use less water? I mean, $2 bucks a month for, I would say for some people is probably noticeable. For a lot of people, maybe it’s not noticeable. So will this work?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: It’s a really good question. And we have some interesting demographics going on, right? Because there are some people in Phoenix who use a lot of water and they’re wealthy enough that they don’t really have to mind that much if their water bills go up. But we have seen over time, as water bills increase, most people react to that price signal and use less. The city of Phoenix in particular, I think it’s so unique. The city of Phoenix in particular charges more for water in the summer.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Which is really cool because what it does is it sends a very direct price signal about growing grass. So if you have grass, you pay a much bigger bill in the summer, and people, we’ve seen over time, people trend away from lawns, and now xeriscape is by far the predominant choice for landscaping in Phoenix.

MARK BRODIE: So if this plan works the way that the city wants it to work, what does that mean?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Well, ideally, it means that both single-family residents, apartment complexes, multifamily complexes, industrial and commercial customers all use less water. And that is really important because we are going to be subject to pretty severe Colorado River shortages come January.

The city does have alternative water supplies that it can use to backfill the loss of Colorado River water. So we’re not talking about tap water shortages. But the backfill of those supplies is really expensive, and that’s why the city does need the additional revenue to help develop those alternative water supplies.

MARK BRODIE: Is it possible, do you think, for enough water to be conserved that this can be the plan for a while going forward?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: No. For a couple of reasons. One is that this really is less of a demand problem than a supply problem.

MARK BRODIE: Mm.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Phoenix water use per capita has been trending lower and lower year after year. Phoenix residents are very responsible. They embrace a desert lifestyle. They’ve been using less water. This is really not a demand issue. This is a supply issue.

Now, that being said, more conservation always helps. But no, and the other thing to think about is that while the system does serve potable water supplies that we all rely on, it also provides fire protection, and you just need a certain amount of base flow to be ready to fight fires.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah. OK, so let’s say worst-case scenario, this plan does not conserve as much water as the city needs it to.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Mm-hmm.

MARK BRODIE: Does that mean worse things happening down the road?

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Not necessarily. Again, we’re not looking at tap water shortages.

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: But we are looking at needing to implement probably more and more expensive alternative water supplies. So we like to say we’re not running out of water here in Arizona, but we are running out of cheap water, right?

MARK BRODIE: Right.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: So worst case, we’re looking at having to develop those very expensive supplies, and it’ll hit people in the pocketbook.

MARK BRODIE: Interesting. All right, we’ll have to leave it there. That is Kathryn Sorensen with the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU, also a former director of Phoenix’s Water Services Department. Kathryn, thanks as always. Appreciate it.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Thank you.