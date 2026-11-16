MARK BRODIE: If you are looking for a game of mahjong, you likely don’t have to look very far. People are playing at coffee shops and restaurants. There are clubs that offer lessons and merch for sale. And of course, if in person isn’t really your thing, you can play online.

There are a few mahjong apps out there, but a couple of Valley women decided to design and build their own. It’s called Mahjong Alley.

Ellen Laux is a product designer and one half of Mahjong Alley. Sarah Hurwitz is a public artist and illustrator who did the art for the game. They joined me to talk more about this.

And let’s start with: Do you both play mahjong? Sarah, do you play?

SARAH HURWITZ: I don’t really play, but my mom plays, and I had an old Jewish grandma that would always play, but I never really played with her. But I did touch all the tiles.

MARK BRODIE: And you clearly have an interest in the game.

SARAH HURWITZ: Yeah. Yeah, totally.

MARK BRODIE: OK. Ellen, do you play?

ELLEN LAUX: I do play. I love playing mahjong. Playing mahjong in person is super fun, and my partner, Daryl, actually taught me how to play.

MARK BRODIE: OK, so where did the idea for doing an app for mahjong come from, specifically this one? Because I assume this is not the only app out there.

ELLEN LAUX: Yeah, for sure. OK, so that’s a really interesting question. So playing mahjong in person is so fun, really fun.

MARK BRODIE: It’s a bunch of people sitting around a table, clacking tiles, talking and that sort of thing.

ELLEN LAUX: Yes, exactly. And Daryl and I thought that there was an opportunity to make mahjong on your phone so much more fun. One of the really cool things about building, and from my perspective designing, in the mahjong world is that there’s so many different elements that you get to play with. So for example, the tiles are a really easy one. But there’s also the rituals, the history, the social component.

MARK BRODIE: Well, it’s interesting, Sarah, as an artist, one of the biggest aspects in my very limited experience with mahjong is what the tiles actually look like, the art on the tiles. People get really attached to certain kinds of designs. That must have given you, I can imagine it gave you a lot of leeway, but also maybe the old “I have a blank canvas, paint something,” what do I do? How do I start?

SARAH HURWITZ: Yeah, I was really excited when they approached me about drawing some tiles, but it was more difficult than I expected because it is still a piece of gameplay. You have to be able to read the tile, you have to be able to identify the tile. It can’t be too weird that you’re like, “What am I looking at?” But also, I wanted it to be fun and unique, so it wasn’t a cookie-cutter, copy-paste of what already existed.

MARK BRODIE: Well, so how did you ultimately think about that, and how did that sort of translate into what you ultimately came up with?

SARAH HURWITZ: They, Daryl and Ellen, had some direction with how they wanted it to look, definitely fun and handmade, which was my style, which I think is why they came to me, but also sort of reference to the classics. So I tried to, I don’t know, I drew a bunch of examples for them, and they were like —

ELLEN LAUX: We were obsessed with all of them.

SARAH HURWITZ: No, they were like, “These ones are great and these ones are OK.” And we sort of went from there and refined all of them. But it was a fun process.

MARK BRODIE: So Ellen, I want to ask you about the idea that you mentioned of playing mahjong in person is a lot of fun. And what made you think that you could sort of replicate that to some extent online? Because there’s so much conversation now about how people don’t sit together that much anymore, that we do everything online. So I wonder how much you were thinking about that as you were creating this online game that in many ways is sort of a takeoff on something that people traditionally have done together in person.

ELLEN LAUX: Yeah. I think that was the design challenge, but also I think what makes it an amazing opportunity to introduce the app. For example, we were able to think about, OK, so when you are playing mahjong and you lay down a 1 Bam, everyone says, “Cheers.”

MARK BRODIE: That is a tile, for those who don’t know.

ELLEN LAUX: Yes. Yeah, everyone says, “Cheers.” And so we were thinking about how do we make that a moment in the app? How do we make that something that doesn’t distract from the gameplay, doesn’t take it away, but it’s also something that’s the lore of mahjong, and if you play, you recognize it and you’re looking for it. And so all of the moments that I feel you are looking for in a real-life table, we have thought about to bring into the app.

MARK BRODIE: So was it really trying to replicate an in-person experience on your phone or tablet?

ELLEN LAUX: 100%. That is a core design principle of how does this feel in person, and how can we make playing on the app feel you’re at a table? At the end of the day, mahjong is definitely a game that you play in person and that you enjoy in person and you love. But there has to be a way to make it more fun online. And so it comes with the audio, with the sounds, we have emojis, it comes with being true to the game and the rules that are played.

MARK BRODIE: So Sarah, when you were trying to design it, were you thinking about translating an in-person experience to an online one? Did that play into your design at all?

SARAH HURWITZ: A little bit. I thought about, I think the tiles, the feel, the tactileness of the tiles. I really wanted that to be something, so they all kind of have a drop shadow to them. So, but it was something hard to relate. I feel they did such a better job with sounds once I saw the whole app put together that I was like, “Oh, this is so much more fun." I do feel way more present with the individual tiles than just the illustrations alone.

MARK BRODIE: All right, so Ellen, both of you have mentioned the sounds of this app, and since we’re on radio, can we get a sense of what an online version of mahjong sounds like?

ELLEN LAUX: Yes, OK. So this is what you might hear when you open a new game.

MARK BRODIE: That’s basically the sounds of the tiles sort of being turned over and distributed to all the players?

ELLEN LAUX: Yes, exactly. So as you know, mahjong is a very auditory game, so you can see that we just added some tiles to the rack. They’re playing the Charleston, and just going to pass them around. We’re opening them, closing them. So we’re starting to mahj, and then folks can decide whether they want the full table sounds. Right now I have the full table sounds on, so you’ll hear the tile be called.

GAME AUDIO: West. Call. Four Dot. Green Dragon. Three Dot.

ELLEN LAUX: And you can kind of see —

GAME AUDIO: Green Dragon. Eight Bam. East.

ELLEN LAUX: But you can kind of hear that the sound was just, it was really important to us to get right because as you play, you kind of become used to looking at your hand, but listening for the discard.

GAME AUDIO: Six Crak.

MARK BRODIE: There’s a certain rhythm that goes to it. There’s almost a very obvious pace, even just listening to the people —

GAME AUDIO: Nine Bam.

MARK BRODIE: — mentioning the tiles that they’re putting back into the center pot there. It’s very rhythmic.

ELLEN LAUX: Yes, yes, exactly.

SARAH HURWITZ: I mean, and I really, I was surprised by it. I didn’t know what sounds they were going to do, and I was like, “This is the best,” because to me it reminded me of watching other people play, which is mostly what I was doing. I wasn’t ever really playing. So it felt kind of comforting in a way.

MARK BRODIE: I feel like Ellen is actually playing this hand right now.

SARAH HURWITZ: She is.

ELLEN LAUX: I’m going to go back. But the other thing that was really, that’s really important to us is the animations. So we spent a ton of time thinking about how do we make the app delightful. How do we make it fun to win and lose?

MARK BRODIE: So this is obviously a time when mahjong is kind of having a moment, right? It’s really popular among a lot of different people. There are social clubs you can go to. Do you get the sense that, can the game sustain this level of interest and participation long term, do you think?

ELLEN LAUX: I think people find community in mahjong.

SARAH HURWITZ: Yeah.

ELLEN LAUX: And I think where people find community, it’s where people stay.

MARK BRODIE: Ellen Laux is a product designer and half of the app Mahjong Alley. Sarah Hurwitz is a public artist and illustrator and did the art for the game.