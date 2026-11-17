The small Arizona border community of Lochiel was at the center of political discussion last month, as activists protested Border Patrol cutting down centuries-old cottonwood trees to make way for border wall construction. Those protests included a sit-in inside one of the trees.

Fronteras Desk After old-growth cottonwood cut down on Arizona-Mexico border, protests continue in Lochiel On Monday, dozens of agents swarmed a stretch of private land where the activists had been camped in and around a centuries-old cottonwood tree. Contractors tore down the tree and agents made multiple arrests. Listen • 7:14

Border Patrol did ultimately cut down the trees. But as my next guest reports, that doesn’t mean that’s necessarily the end of them.

Stephanie Casanova is a Tucson-based reporter covering environmental issues with Arizona Luminaria, and she’s written about some activists who’ve taken cuttings from the cottonwood trees and replanted them.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: To me, that was a really neat, hopeful kind of story in the midst of people feeling this grief over the ways that this border wall is impacting the environment around us.

MARK BRODIE: Who are the folks who took these cuttings and are planting them elsewhere?

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: So Maxie, the first person I introduce people to in the story, she’s kind of very involved in environmental advocacy behind the scenes. She has spent a lot of time out in nature advocating and protesting against the harmful practices that impact our desert environment. So she’s just an environmental advocate, I think is what I call her in the story.

And then Eric Meza, who I also interviewed for the story, he works for the Sierra Club. And so I honestly wish I could have had more — the word count always gets in the way of us telling that really neat, full story that — I mean, I could have gone forever after I talked to him.

But Eric Meza works for the Sierra Club and he kind of oversees the borderlands region. And so he talked about how he visited Lochiel years ago, before any of this was happening, right before there was the threat of a border wall. And he remembers just hosting community events on this road that is now surrounded by border wall.

He remembers the trees on the Mexican and U.S. side touching — the Grandmother and the Abuela tree, or one of the cottonwoods on the U.S. side being able to reach over, and the Abuela tree reaching over into the U.S., and that kind of — I don’t know, that kind of atmosphere, that connectedness that we don’t often think about when we think about a border wall or our U.S.-Mexico border in general.

And so he was able to give me a little bit more insight on kind of the before and also his reasoning for caring about this land, for wanting to go out there. And I believe he was one of the first people out there when the contractors showed up and started building. And so he had also heard of what Maxie had done in taking the cuttings. And so when the Grandmother tree — the one many people saw the video of it falling over —

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: — when that happened, he knew that that was a possibility, right? That someone else had already done it, that there were cuttings already growing in Tucson at Tohono Chul, and that he could just add to that with Grandmother that became this beloved tree that kind of represented the whole region in a way.

MARK BRODIE: What did Eric and Maxie tell you about the reasons why they felt it was important to take cuttings of these trees and replant them?

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: I think they just have that connection with the land out there, and they wanted to see these trees continue to live, continue to grow. If it’s OK with you, I want to read the quote that I included in the story that I absolutely loved from Maxie, because I asked her — when I went into the story, I had that mindset of, “Oh, this is a form of grief, but it’s also a form of hope.” And it’s actually part of what we used in the title, was “Hope is in action.”

And so she says, “Part of honoring the ancient cottonwood trees and the over 200 years that they have witnessed is by believing that their babies, their offspring, their genetics are all worthy of the next 200-plus years.” And so I thought that was just a really beautiful way to see what was happening and still hope for these trees to continue living even after they had been cut down. And I think that just comes from, again, their love of the land, their environmental advocates. They spend a lot of time in these places, and so they’ve built a relationship with our land that calls for that kind of action when they felt it was necessary.

MARK BRODIE: It sounds like in their way they are keeping these trees that have been cut down alive in maybe just a different space.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: Yeah, and the goal is to take them back — maybe not all of them — but the goal is to at least try to replant some of them in the San Rafael Valley. The water conditions there — when I was talking to Jack, who’s the actual plant expert.

So Jack Dash is — he’s one of the gardeners at Tohono Chul, and he’s the one who is kind of overseeing the growth of these propagated cuttings. And he was talking about how the water conditions required for this type of tree to grow are very specific. And so you kind of have to replant them near a watershed or water. And the conditions of water near Lochiel are probably — not probably, they are very different now than they were 200 years ago, right?

MARK BRODIE: Yeah.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: But the hope is that they can still replant some of these trees in the San Rafael Valley — maybe not exactly right next to the border, right, but in the same general region — so that they could continue to grow there and hopefully survive another few hundred years.

And then they’re also kind of getting ideas from the community. Maxie’s keeping a list of those ideas of what to do with some of the cuttings once they’re large enough and have succeeded enough in the garden to be able to be replanted. There’s thoughts of maybe putting them in other watershed areas, so the Santa Cruz River or places like that where they’re more likely to survive.

MARK BRODIE: All right, that is Stephanie Casanova with Arizona Luminaria. Stephanie, thanks so much.

STEPHANIE CASANOVA: Thank you.